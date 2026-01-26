<a id="elk-213cbea7-e73f-4907-b0d5-d17a0b89f4b2"></a><h2 id="no-it-wasn-t-just-you-2">No, it wasn't just you</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="9a48ca3f-a0b4-4af0-8518-201af2c4112c"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:1542px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:41.70%;"><img id="hzoA92Z2sDxB3RCwzWEYij" name="Down detector" alt="Down detector" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/hzoA92Z2sDxB3RCwzWEYij.png" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="1542" height="643" attribution="" endorsement="" class="inline"></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Down detector)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="0aee267c-e2e1-485b-9cd9-c7f9578f2a1e">TikTok's US side of the business is now officially under the ownership of Oracle, which is the solution that saves it from the US ban that's been threatened for a long time.</p><p>But as you can see (and have probably spotted yourself while trying to use TikTok or CapCut), it's not been a smooth transition.</p><p>TikTok's USDS Joint Venture account has recently posted an update saying the issue was a "power outage" at a data center, and that the company is "working with our data center partner to stabilize out service."</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div><div class="see-more see-more--clipped" id="2015807214871535741"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet hawk-ignore" data-lang="en"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Since yesterday we&rsquo;ve been working to restore our services following a power outage at a U.S. data center impacting TikTok and other apps we operate. We're working with our data center partner to stabilize our service. We're sorry for this disruption and hope to resolve it soon.<a href="https://twitter.com/cantworkitout/status/2015807214871535741">January 26, 2026</a></p></blockquote><div class="see-more__filter"></div></div>