The best Black Friday mattress deals UK 2024: all the top sales available now

The biggest sales event from the US has now become a staple in the UK with heavy reductions on thousands of items hitting stores and the internet over the last weekend of November. If you've been looking to buy one of the best mattresses, now is a great time to take the plunge.

Black Friday mattress deals officially land on Friday 29 November, but deals have already started appearing across the web as we get closer to that all-important date. You'll find deals on mattresses for all types of sleepers, including soft memory foams, well-balanced hybrids, and firm spring mattresses. Right now, some of the biggest brands in the sleep industry have slashed prices, including Nectar, DreamCloud, Emma, Simba and more.

We'll be updating this page with all the best mattress deals as they arrive, so you won't miss a saving. If you're wondering which mattress to choose, where to shop, and how to get the cheapest prices, you've come to the right place.

Black Friday mattress deals 2024: The top 11 sales

1. Brook + Wilde Suprema (double): £1,000 £650 at Brook + Wilde

Likelihood of new discount: Low Review score: ★★★★1/2

Firmness: Soft (3/10), Medium (5/10), Firm (7/10)

Best for: most people; side sleepers; back pain The bottom line: Our top deal today is Brook + Wilde's premium Suprema mattress. This luxury mattress packs in nine layers of comfort with 5,000 pocket springs and luxury foam layers that provide that sink-in feel. Our Brook + Wilde Suprema mattress review praised its excellent pressure relief, spinal alignment and removable washable cover. There are some cons too, edge support could be better and delivery can take up to four weeks. We frequently see this mattress discounted to £849.60, but this new saving of 35% off drops it even lower, to £780 for a double (was £1,200). If you want this mattress in time for Christmas, you should place your order now, as Christmas delivery is guaranteed until 2nd December. Your purchase will benefit from a 200-night comfort trial and 10-year warranty.

2. Nectar Premier Mattress: was from £1,299 now from £521.55 at Nectar Sleep

Nectar makes some of the most comfortable mattresses around and the prices are more often than not, pretty reasonable. They run regular sales, with the current sale knocking over £1,800 off the 'total value' figure. The biggest saving comes with the premium Nectar Premier Mattress which is currently £664.05 for a double (MSRP: £1,416), with the evergreen savings and additional 5% saving offered for Black Friday. This mattress is packed with great features including heat-wicking technology and pressure-relieving memory foam. Benefits include a 365-night home trial, forever warranty, free named-day shipping, and old mattress removal.

4. Emma Luxe Cooling mattress: was from £759 now from £473.40 at Emma Sleep

If you find yourself overheating at night, then the Emma Luxe Cooling mattress is a top-tier option. Its Thermosync technology stops you from getting too toasty, while the foam top cradles the body and absorbs movement. Emma is so sure you'll love its mattress that the brand offer a 200-night trial (though this isn't as long as Nectar's year-long trial), along with free returns and a 10-year guarantee. However, our tester for Emma Luxe mattress review wasn't so sure the bed lived up to its price. It's currently at 40% off, with a double going for £743.40 (was £1,239.00). The top-rated Emma Original is a good alternative that our panel of testers for the Emma mattress review thought was excellent value for money. Worth opting for if you want a double under £400.

5. REM-Fit 500 Ortho Hybrid mattress: was from £929 now from £464.50 at REM-Fit

REM-Fit specialise in orthopedic mattresses, with motion-absorbing springs and lightly cushioning memory foam that provides all the support you could need. It also boasts fantastic motion-isolation, so its perfect for restless sleepers or those with a fidgety partner. Right now, this specialist mattress is 50% off in the Black Friday sales, with a double going for £569.50 (was £1,139), which is great value. You'll also get a 200-night trial, a 15-year guarantee, and free fast shipping.

6. Simba Original mattress: from £599 + free accessories at Simba Sleep

Simba's Black November promotion offers a suite of amazing free accessories with your mattress purchase. The flagship Simba mattress comes with two Hybrid pillows and a mattress protector, worth up to £387 — a kingly saving indeed. The Simba Hybrid has a base layer of supportive foams, with the springs higher up for responsive support. A double is currently £799, which isn't the cheapest we've seen it for. In the Halloween sale in October, you could find this mattress for £647.19, but if you're keen to pick up some extras with your purchase, this is a deal worth considering. Check out our full Simba Hybrid review for more details.

7. Eve Premium Hybrid mattress: was from £949 now from £549

The Eve Wunderflip is making waves recently, but we still recommend Eve's Premium Hybrid mattress for most sleepers. In our Eve Premium Hybrid mattress review, we found the cooling graphite-infused foam made the bed cool-to-the-touch and excellent for hot sleepers. The mattress currently has £400 off, making a double £549 (was £949) but it's not the cheapest we've seen it for. Last Black Friday, we saw the Eve Premium Hybrid down to £500, so there's a chance it could drop further in the next few weeks - we'll let you know if it does. You can also expect a 200-night trial and a 10-year warranty.

8. Sealy Newton Posturepedic mattress: was from $1,199.99 now from $899.99 at Bensons for Beds

Bensons for Beds' Black Friday sale takes up to 25% off some of its more popular items, including this responsive, innerspring mattress from Sealy. Designed in conjunction with the Orthopaedic Advisory Board, this mattress is specifically structured to provide optimum support your back and joints, improving your sleep quality and allowing to wake up well-rested. It's a traditional innerspring mattress but with a layer of natural latex on top for extra cradling support. A double is now £1,049.99 (was £1,399.99). You'll also get a 10-year guarantee with this mattress.

9. Dusk Memory Foam 4,000 Pocket-spring Hybrid mattress: was from £789 now from £503 at Dusk

This memory foam mattress from Dusk provides medium to firm support with 4,000 springs and a depth of 31cm. Like the best mattresses in a box, this bed is shipped practically and quick to expand. It's available in Double, King, and Super King sizes. We haven't tested this one, but it comes with a 100-night sleep trial, so you can have peace of mind. In the Black Friday sale, a double is now £503 (was £789).

10. Dreams Workshop Dingwall Traditional Spring mattress: From £399 + 4 free pillows at Dreams

If you're looking for very affordable but still great quality mattress, Dreams has some excellent options, including this Dingwall traditional spring mattress. With 168 traditional springs and soft-touch damask cover, you'll feel comfortable and supported throughout the night. While the mattress itself isn't discounted, it's still great value, with a double costing £459. And you'll get four free Silentnight pillows worth £50 with a mattress purchase. The Dingwall mattress comes with a 100-night comfort guarantee, and will offer an exchange if you don't find it to be to your liking. You'll also get one-year guarantee.

11. Relyon Heyford Ortho 1500 Pocket mattress: was from £970 now from £525.51 at Mattress Online

If you're after a firm, supportive mattress, this Relyon orthopedic mattress is a fantastic option, offering enhanced spinal alignment with its sturdy feel. This mattress is also flippable, with turning handles on the side for ease. We have mixed feelings about flippable mattresses, which we explore in our flippable mattress explainer piece, but Relyon reckons it will help your mattress stay fresh for longer. With a double now at £713.73 (was £1,299) it's a heft saving on the MSRP.

Black friday mattress deals uk 2024: FAQs

When is Black Friday 2024?

This year, Black Friday falls on 29 November, which is the day after Thanksgiving in the US calendar. Sales usually start to appear in the weeks before that date, and tend to continue over the following weekend.

Plenty of retailers have already rolled out their Black Friday deals. We expect Black Friday deals to remain more-or-less the same as evergreen sales we see, but some sellers like MattressNextDay are running Amazon-style limited-time deals with huge discounts.

Is Black Friday a good time to buy a mattress?

Yes, Black Friday is a great time to buy a new mattress. Since Black Friday sales became popular in the UK around a decade ago, high-priced items like mattresses have seen big discounts on Black Friday, rivalling or beating sales seen in Boxing Day sales.

As someone who tracks mattress prices, I can say for certain that the best mattress prices we see are during the Black Friday sales.

A good mattress can last you over 10 years, so it's well worth spending a bit extra. In the long run, you'll save money by not needing to replace your bed so often. The Black Friday sales give you a chance to get a premium bed for a more affordable price.

Do shops have Black Friday mattress deals?

Major mattress shops have started to run Black Friday in the UK, with some of them being as good as what we see online. Of course, you'll have to travel to the store to find out what they are.

If you want to see your mattress in person before purchasing, we recommend asking the sales staff the following questions to ensure you're getting the best deal:

What is the MSRP of this mattress?

What is the lowest price you have sold it for recently?

What trial period does it come with?

What is the warranty period?

What is your refund and exchange policy?

Do you offer free shipping?

Do you offer old mattress removal either for free or at a cost?

How long does this Black Friday mattress deal last for?

Where to find the best Black Friday mattress deals

Based on recent years' sales the best place to find mattress discounts on Black Friday is online. Online retailers don't have the same overheads as brick-and-mortar shops, so will usually offer deeper discounts. You'll usually find the best discounts by going directly the manufacturer. We've seen great discounts from the following brands: