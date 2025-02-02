Are Saatva mattresses good for hot sleepers? Our recommendations to buy this President's Day

If night sweats or hot flushes are constantly stealing your ZZZs, investing in a quality cooling mattress could do wonders for your sleep. Temperature regulating beds don't always come cheap, but luckily you can currently save $400 on mattress orders over $1000 at Saatva, including its luxury cooling mattresses. But which Saatva beds are good for hot sleepers?

With a near-perfect performance in our thorough mattress testing procedure, the Saatva Classic is our best mattress of the year. While it offers ample temperature regulation, it isn't our top Saatva mattress for hot sleepers, though it does feature in the four we've picked for keeping you cool and dry throughout the night.

The current $400 discount is part of a time limited Presidents' Day mattress sale, making it one of the best Saatva mattress sales we'll see this year, reducing the brand's cheaper mattresses to their lowest ever price. Plus, whenever you buy, you'll benefit from Saatva's premium customer service including lifetime warranty, free white glove delivery and free mattress removal. So, which Saatva cooling mattress is best for you? Read on to find out more...

Up to $400 off across Saatva's mattress suite

With this year's Presidents' Day Saatva sale you can save $400 on mattress purchases over $1,000. This is the biggest discount you'll get on the brand's cheaper mattresses, and that includes the cooling options we mention below. It's the best time to buy these luxury cooling mattresses, so hot sleepers — act fast!

What is a Saatva cooling mattress?

From moisture-wicking covers to breathable coil layers, gel-infused foam and smart water or fan-based systems, the best cooling mattresses on the market employ a range of cutting edge sleep technology to maintain optimal sleep temperature through the night. As a luxury mattress brand, Saatva caters to all manner of sleep needs with their beds, and thankfully, many of the best Saatva mattresses are designed to relieve those who run hot at night.

Saatva's two latex mattress options, the Saatva Latex Hybrid and Saatva Zenhaven Latex, are our standout picks for hot sleepers. These mattresses feature natural latex, a material manufactured from the sap of a rubber tree. It is eco-friendly, bouncy, cushioning and offers great cooling properties, keeping your mattress cool-to-touch without any need for electricity.

However, the Saatva Classic and Contour5 are also strong picks for those who run hot occasionally rather than suffer with nightly sweats, since we rated them as temperature neutral mattresses.

How does Saatva cooling technology work?

Cooling mattresses work by using breathable materials and/or specialized cooling systems. The two best Saatva cooling mattresses use natural latex to offer sleepers a cooler night.

Latex offers a similar body-contouring feel as you'd get with memory foam yet it's natural and far more breathable due to its open-cell construction. The Latex Hybrid Saatva uses 5-zone natural latex as well as a layer of individually wrapped recycled steel coils, plus moisture-wicking New Zealand wool and an organic cotton cover.

The design of the Zenhaven Latex Hybrid mattress is slightly different, since it has no springs and uses latex in their place. However, the materials and construction in both help regulate the body's temperature through the night, which can lead to significant relief from overheating and night sweats.

Saatva also have their signature CoolVent system, comprised of phase change materials designed to adsorb and dissipate excess body heat, keeping your mattress (and you!) cool while you sleep.

4 cooling mattresses we recommend buying this Presidents' Day

1. Saatva Latex Hybrid Mattress: from $1,699 $1,299 at Saatva

The Saatva Latex Hybrid Mattress is our pick for the best cooling Saatva mattress. If you're tired of hot flushes waking you up at night, but crave the luxury comfort provided by Saatva, this is the deal for you. The GOLS-certified organic natural latex in this mattress is naturally hypoallergenic, antimicrobial and free of harmful chemicals, putting this bed on par with some of the best organic mattresses. As well as being breathable and moisture-wicking, latex offers excellent contouring and pressure relief, while the coils give added support and bounce. We felt this bed was ideal for back, stomach and combination sleepers.

A queen-size Saatva Latex Hybrid Mattress is now reduced to $2,099 (was $2,499) which is great value for money considering this mattress' plush comfort and cooling prowess.

2. Saatva Zenhaven Latex Mattress: from $1,999 $1,599 at Saatva

While it didn't nab top spot, the dual-sided Zenhaven Latex comes in a close second in our best cooling mattresses by Saatva. It features the same organic cotton cover, New Zealand wool and as the Latex Hybrid, but it is a fully latex bed, with the 5-zone natural latex and a supportive latex core (instead of coils). The option to flip it for either the soft plush or gentle firm side means there are option for both side and back and stomach sleepers. A queen Zenhaven is currently down to $2,999 (was $3,399). However, you'll get a better price if you wait for the brand's 15% discount to reappear, though we can't guarantee when this will be.

3. Saatva Contour5 Mattress: from $1,899 $1,499 at Saatva

Even the best memory foam mattresses have a reputation for holding on to heat. As a result, leading brands are always looking for clever ways to cool down all-foam mattresses (after all, hot sleepers shouldn't miss out on the cloud-like comfort memory foam offers!). Unsurprisingly, Saatva's all-foam Contour5 tackles this issue by including the brand's CoolVent System, a phase change material designed to absorb and dissipate body heat. In our Saatva Contour5 mattress review, our tester found that it remained temperature neutral throughout the night, neither noticeably cool nor hot. If you don't overheat at night, but want Saatva luxury and cooling tech, this could be the bed for you. The current sale brings a queen down to $2,599 (was $2,999).