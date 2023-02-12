3 pro tips to help you get the best deal in the Presidents' Day mattress sales

Presidents' Day is one of the best times in the year to pick up a mattress on the cheap, but there's a knack to snagging the best deal. We've been monitoring prices and covering mattress sales for several years now, and have picked up some top tips for maximizing your savings. We'll share three key pieces of advice below.

The main event isn't for a week or so (20 Feb), but we're seeing early access sales going live already – head to our Presidents' Day mattress sales roundup for a rundown of the best offers to shop now. If you just starting your search, your first stop should be our best mattress guide, which will help you narrow down what kind of model will suit your sleep style and budget.

If you've been browsing for a while, you'll know that mattress sales happen all year round. Some sales are better than others though, and Presidents' Day is one of the good ones – sometimes even matching the best Black Friday mattress deals. All the big bed brands will be running some kind of deal, so navigating this shopping event can be tricky. Read on for our top tips.

1. Focus on price, not discount

It's fairly common for mattress MSRPs to fluctuate throughout the year. Typically, prices are highest in the summer, and lowest in November around Black Friday. Changing ticket prices will make a deal look better (or worse) than it actually is. Rather than focusing on percentage discount or money off, it's better to look at the price you're paying. We track prices all year round, and we'll include information about how good each deal is, in our coverage.

You'll also need to factor in the fact that, in general, we've seen a gradual rise in prices over the course of last year and the start of this year, due to inflation. So you shouldn't bank on an all-time low price, and waiting for mattress prices to fall to historical lows is probably a futile exercise. Saatva is a good example – the current price isn't the cheapest ever, but it is the cheapest you're going to see for a good long time.

(opens in new tab) Saatva Classic mattress: from $995 at Saatva (opens in new tab)

We have a special deal for you over Presidents' Day – hit the button below to get $400 off all purchases over $1k. Savings kick in on the twin XL and bigger, and a queen size drops to $1,696. MRSPs rose in October and January so this isn't a historical low for the Classic, but is it the cheapest price we've seen this year (by $100 on the queen size) and the best price we think you're going to see now. This luxury innerspring hybrid is our #1 mattress right now, and scored highly across the board in our Saatva Classic mattress review.

2. Be wary of evergreen deals

Some brands run the same deal pretty much constantly, but just change the messaging around it on their site to make it look new. Basically, you can't assume that just because an offer is branded as a 'Presidents' Day sale' that it's a short-term offer.

That's not to say that you're not getting good value if you buy in one of these sales (we call these evergreen deals) – at the end of the day, you should be focusing on getting the right mattress for your needs. But sales events like this are more relevant for the brands that are less regular with their discounts. It could be an excellent opportunity to pick up a bargain on a new mattress from a company like Tempur-Pedic or Purple, which doesn't always have a discount running.

(opens in new tab) Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Adapt mattress: was $1,699 now from $1,599 (opens in new tab)

Tempur-Pedic is known for its ultra-soothing, ultra-plush foam. These premium beds don't come cheap, and deals aren't particularly common, so it's worth snapping them up when they do occur. For Presidents' Day, there are discounts on a number of Tempur-Pedic's mattresses. Our pick is the Tempur-Adapt mattress, which promises 30% more conforming support than the Tempur-Cloud (so extra pressure relief and more of a body-hug feel). The current sale knocks up to $300 off.

As we mentioned, we meticulously track prices and sales across a wide range of brands. If you've decided which model you want, our dedicated deals pages will give you more information about the current offer, and if it's good or not:

3. Factor in freebies

It's pretty common for brands to bundle in sleep accessories with your mattress purchase. These might be pillows, a sheet set, mattress protector, or all of the above. If you need them, this is a great way to amp up your savings. If you actually don't really need them, don't let yourself be swayed, and focus on the discount on the actual mattress instead. This is the most important thing to get right.

For example, the regular Nectar mattress sale offers 25% off MSRP and throws in a big bedding bundle that's worth something like $500. However, the current offer (opens in new tab) doesn't include the bundle, but the discount on the mattress is bigger at 33% off. You'll pick up a queen size for $80 less than you'd pay on the other deal.

Based on just the math, it seems like the regular offer is better value, even if you factor in a bit of exaggeration when it comes to the bundle's value. But if you've already got perfectly good pillows and sheets, it's a false economy, and you're better off buying the current offer and saving that bit extra on the mattress.

(opens in new tab) Nectar Memory Foam mattress: now from $359 at Nectar (opens in new tab)

For Presidents' Day there's 33% off mattresses at Nectar, taking the price of the queen size original down to $699. This is a case where you need to weigh up if you need sleep accessories or not, because although the mattress itself is cheaper than it is if you buy on Nectar's regular offer (by around $80 on the queen size), you won't get the bedding bundle that's included with that deal. If you don't need bedding, buy now; if you do, hang on for the other offer to kick back in. In our Nectar mattress review, we found this all-foam model delivered excellent comfort and support for an impressively low price.

4. Buy direct if possible

For most products, you'll want to shop around various retailers to find the best price or deal. With mattresses, it's a little different. Although some of our mattress recommendations are available via third party retailers like Amazon or Walmart, unless there's a big difference in price, we'd always recommend you purchase direct from the brand's own website. The main reason is to do with aftercare.

Assuming you're buying from one of the bigger sleep brands, your mattress will come with a sleep trial – a period during which you can test out your purchase in your own home, and make sure it's the right choice for you. These last anything from 100 nights up to a full year, and if during this time you decide a mattress isn't right for you, the company will take it back and refund you (usually, there are no fees attached to this, but there are exceptions, so double check when you buy).

Sometimes third party retailers will honor these trial periods, but sometimes they will not. But if you do end up wanting to return the mattress during this period, or are unlucky and end up having to claim on the warranty a few years down the line, we'd wager it'll be more straightforward to deal with the brand direct than a massive third party retailer like Amazon (here is how to return a mattress to Amazon, if you're curious).

Often, brands will match the prices available on third-party retailers, and sweeten the deal with extras like bedding to make it worthwhile buying from them (more on that later).

