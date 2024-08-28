What is the Saatva Latex Hybrid mattress and should you buy one in the Labor Day sales?

A good mattress can make all the difference to your sleep, and Saatva makes some of the best on the market. The Saatva Latex Hybrid is no exception, providing subtle pressure relief and plenty of airflow to keep sleepers comfortable at night. It's made with certified organic materials that are good for the environment and your health.

Saatva is the luxury brand that features in our best mattresses of 2024 guide, which contains our top-rated recommendations for all sleepers and budgets. So should you buy the Saatva Latex Hybrid during Saatva Labor Day mattress sales? There's a lot to like about it, but the combo of springs and latex might make it too firm for certain sleepers. Here, we're breaking down whether or not the Saatva Latex Hybrid is the right mattress for you.

If savings is your priority, we're seeing the lowest prices for the Saatva Latex Hybrid since Memorial Day thanks to a discount of $400 off all mattresses over $1,000 at Saatva. For more discounts and offers across other leading brands, check out our guide to the Labor Day mattress sales.

Saatva Latex Hybrid mattress: Overview

Pros Medium-firm feel suits most sleepers

Enhanced lumbar support

Great for hot sleepers Cons Too firm for many side sleepers

Lacks contouring for lightweight sleepers

Saatva mattresses are an investment. These luxurious, high-quality beds are handcrafted for long-term use. The Saatva Latex Hybrid is one of the brand's three latex mattresses. It's 12” tall with layers of organic latex, wool, pocketed coils, and an organic cotton cover.

With a medium-firm feel, the Saatva Latex Hybrid mattress is ideally suited to back and combination sleepers, with enough bounce to make it easy to change positions overnight. There’s also enhanced lumbar support, a common feature among the best mattresses for back pain. The vented latex and pocketed coils make it a great choice for hot sleepers, as well.

However, we wouldn’t recommend the Saatva Latex Hybrid to very lightweight sleepers or side sleepers who want more contouring from a mattress. Otherwise, for those looking for the bounce and gentle contouring of latex, the Saatva is an absolute winner.

Saatva Latex Hybrid mattress: Price & Trials

The Saatva Latex Hybrid currently has $400 off all sizes

Regular Saatva mattress cut between 12-15% off MSRP

Includes a 365-night trial, lifetime warranty, and White Glove delivery

Regular Saatva mattress sales mean you’ll usually save between 12-15% off the MSRP, with the biggest discounts reserved for major sales events. Right now, there's a $400 off orders worth $1,000+ at Saatva. All sizes of the Saatva Latex Hybrid are eligible for this offer; it yields lower prices than the general Saatva Labor Day mattress sale.

After $400 off, a queen-size Saatva Latex Hybrid mattress is down to $1,995 (was $2,395). That's $100 less than we tracked last month and the best price we’ve seen since Memorial Day, so we’d recommend snapping it up if you’re in the market right now. (You'd otherwise have to wait for Black Friday mattress sales for this offer to return.)

Here are the prices of all sizes of the Saatva Latex Hybrid mattress at full MSRP:

Twin MSRP: $1,595

$1,595 Twin XL MSRP: $1,695

$1,695 Full MSRP: $2,195

$2,195 Queen MSRP: $2,395

$2,395 King MSRP: $2,795

$2,795 Cal King MSRP: $2,795

$2,795 Split King MSRP: $3,390

Buying a mattress from Saatva also entitles you to the brand’s industry-leading benefits. Along with a 365-night trial, you’ll get a lifetime mattress warranty in case anything goes wrong. There’s also free White Glove Delivery to a room of your choosing, along with free removal of your old mattress and foundation if required.

Saatva Latex Hybrid mattress: from $1,595 $1,195 at Saatva

The current Saatva sale takes $400 off all sizes of the Saatva Latex Hybrid when you click this link, bringing a queen-size down to $1,995 (MSRP $2,395). We usually see $200 to $300 off this mattress, so this is an excellent discount that’s well worth taking advantage of. It includes Saatva's industry-leading extras: one-year trial, lifetime warranty, and White Glove Delivery.

Saatva Latex Hybrid mattress: Design & materials

A 12” handcrafted mattress with five layers

Made with certified organic materials (latex, cotton, wool)

Pocketed coils provide airflow and bolster the bed’s edge support

(Image credit: Saatva)

The Saatva Latex Hybrid has a cushioned Euro top design, with a breathable, organic cotton cover. It's treated with the brand’s exclusive Guardin botanical antimicrobial treatment, designed to inhibit the growth of bacteria, mold, and mildew. (You'll still want to wrap it in a decent attress protector, though.)

Underneath this is a layer of GOTS-certified New Zealand wool that regulates body temperature and helps to wick away moisture. (It also serves as a flame retardant.) This is followed by a layer of GOLS-certified organic natural latex, which has five zones with extra support around the lumbar.

At the base is a pocketed coil layer for support, airflow, and motion isolation. The mattress is finished with an organic cotton and wool base for stability.

All Saatva mattresses are handcrafted to order in the USA. The Saatva Latex Hybrid is eco-INSTITUT and GREENGUARD Gold certified, ensuring it's safe for your home and your overall health.

Saatva Latex Hybrid mattress: Comfort & support

A medium-firm mattress for back, stomach, and combi sleepers

Breathable materials make it a great choice for hot sleepers

Dedicated lumbar support helps with back pain

(Image credit: Saatva)

The Saatva Latex Hybrid has a medium-firm feel. This makes it particularly suited to back and combination sleepers. One of our mattress testers preferred it for stomach sleeping when she tried it hands-on at a Saatva Viewing Room.

The responsiveness of the coils combined with the slight bounce of latex means it’s easy for sleepers to change position during the night and remain comfortable. The latex also offers outstanding pressure relief, along with targeted lumbar support from the zoned design, making this a great choice for back pain sufferers. However, we'd say this combo is too firm for strict side sleepers and lighter bodies.

Like the best hybrid mattresses , the Saatva Latex Hybrid also has plenty of airflow moving through its coil layer to keep sleepers cool. This cooling is enhanced by the naturally breathable layers of latex, wool, and cotton. We call it the best Saatva mattress for hot sleepers, on par with some of the best cooling mattresses out there.

Saatva Latex Hybrid mattress: Should you buy it?

Buy the Saatva Latex Hybrid mattress if...

✅ You’re a combination sleeper: The latex and coils give the Saatva Latex Hybrid mattress some bounce, making it easy to change positions overnight.

✅ You’re a hot sleeper: The Saatva Latex Hybrid does a fine job of keeping sleepers at a comfortable temperature. There’s plenty of airflow from the coils – and latex, wool, and cotton are naturally breathable materials.

✅ You suffer from back pain: The enhanced lumbar support of the latex layer will help ease aches and pains by promoting proper alignment in any position.

Don't buy the Saatva Latex Hybrid mattress if...

❌ You mostly sleep on your side: Most side sleepers are unlikely to get enough contouring around the shoulders and hips from the Saatva Latex Hybrid. Check out our guide to the best mattresses for side sleepers if that's what you need.

❌ You weigh under 150lbs: Lightweight sleepers may find that they’re not sinking far enough into the surface to benefit from the contouring and support of the Saatva Latex Hybrid mattress.

❌ You’re on a budget: Even after $400 off, the Saatva Latex Hybrid is still a premium mattress with a heavy price tag. However, it's to be expected given its organic materials, which usually cost more due to adherence to strict standards.

Saatva Latex Hybrid mattress: The bottom line

The Saatva Latex Hybrid is a beautifully made luxury mattress that should last you many years. It’s particularly suited to back, stomach, and combination sleepers, providing plenty of support around the lumbar region and keeping the spine aligned at all times. Temperature regulation is also excellent; most people won't feel too hot sleeping on this bed.

On the other hand, it's not cheap, and side sleepers and those who weigh less than 150lbs will likely find it too firm. But overall, the Saatva Latex Hybrid is a high-quality, durable mattress that will deliver a great night’s sleep for most people. Pick it up in this year's Labor Day sales if you want a firmer mattress that'll keep you cool at night.

Saatva Latex Hybrid mattress: Alternatives

Whether it's out of your price range or not a fit for your preferences, here are a couple of Saatva Latex Hybrid mattress alternatives you can find during this year's Labor Day sales...

Awara Natural Luxury Hybrid mattress: from $896 $649 at Awara

Best budget alternative: If you’re on a budget but still want a latex hybrid, the Awara starts at $700 less than the Saatva but still offers plenty of support and cushioning. It’s a good all-rounder for those under 250lbs, although some side sleepers might prefer something softer. During the Labor Day sales, a queen-size Awara mattress is down to $1,049 (was $1,383), which is an incredibly reasonable price for a latex hybrid – although the trade-off is the incorporation of some non-organic materials. However, you'll still receive a one-year trial, a lifetime warranty, and free shipping and returns. Read more in our Awara Natural Luxury Hybrid mattress review.