Best Presidents' Day sales 2025 — I found OLED TV deals from $599, $70 off Apple Watch 10 and more

Presidents' Day sales are on the way. As the first major retail event of the year, Presidents' Day is a great time to snag deals on OLED TVs, laptops, mattresses or anything else you didn't manage to pick up over last year's holiday shopping period.

I'm a deals writer for Tom's Guide, and this is my third year covering Presidents' Day sales. There will be some great deals out there, as well as a bunch of mediocre ones, but I'll be by your side picking the cream of the deals from the crop. I'll only share products that we've tested or those that come from brands we trust.

One of my favorite deals right now is the LG 48" B4 4K OLED TV for $599 at Best Buy. At $200 off, this is one of the cheapest OLED TV deals you'll find and a total steal. Or, if you want the best TV we've reviewed, right now the Hisense 65" U8N 4K OLED TV is on sale for $899 at Amazon.

In addition, Amazon is offering some awesome discounts on Apple products, including $70 off the Apple Watch 10 and $100 off the new iPad mini.

Stay tuned to Tom's Guide as I'll keep bringing you the best Presidents' Day deals as they come in. And don't forget to check out our Presidents' Day mattress sales coverage, too.

Best Presidents' Day sales

My favorite Presidents' Day sales

YETI sale: up to 20% off @ Amazon

For anyone who is always on the go, Amazon has multiple Yeti tumblers, coolers, and ramblers on sale from $17. We rarely see Yeti deals so I recommend hopping on this ASAP.

Nectar Classic Memory Foam Mattress: was $699 now $349 at Nectar Sleep Best budget bed! Right now our favorite value mattress is 40% off in Nectar's Presidents' Day sale. In our Nectar mattress review, we called the Editor's Choice mattress a tremendous value for the money. We found it's very comfortable (thanks to its five layers of memory foam) and it offers excellent pressure relief around your shoulders, hips, and back. Bonus points for offering an impressive 365-night trial and a forever guarantee. Currently, you can get the twin mattress for $349 (was $599) or the queen for $649 (was $1,099).

LG 48" B4 4K OLED TV: was $1,499 now $599 at Best Buy The B4 is LG's entry-level OLED TV model for 2024. This TV supports Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and has improved picture quality thanks to LG's A8 processor. For gamers, it features four HDMI 2.1 ports, a 120Hz refresh rate, a brightness booster and Game Optimizer Mode. The 48-inch model is a Best Buy exclusive.

$200 gift card! Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra pre-order: $1,299 at Amazon The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra features a 6.9-inch QHD+ display w/ 120Hz refresh, Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU, 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. You also get a 200MP main (f/1.7), 50MP telephoto (5x, f/3.4), 10MP telephoto (3x, f/2.4) and 50MP ultra wide (f/1.9) lens. There's also a 12MP (f/2.2) front lens and 5,000 mAh battery, which is the largest battery of all the S25 phones. Pre-order it at Amazon and you'll get a free $200 gift card to spend on whatever you want at Amazon.

Shark & Ninja appliances: up to 40% off @ Walmart

Right now Walmart is knocking up to 40% off select Shark and Ninja appliances. The sale includes air fryers, robot vacs, blenders, and more. It's one of the biggest Shark/Ninja appliance sales we've seen.

TVs

TV sale: deals from $64 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has smart TVs on sale for as low as $64. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TV prices we've seen from Best Buy this month. Note that Amazon is offering a similar sale with prices from $119.

Hisense 65" U8N Mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,499 now $899 at Amazon The Hisense U8N isn't just one of the most value-forward TVs of the year, it's one of the best TVs, period. Surprisingly, this excellent deal is still available. As you'll see in our Hisense U8N review, this set features a bright Mini-LED display with impressive backlight control, making it a versatile pick for both bright- and dark-room viewing. Thanks to an array of high-end features, the U8N is a great pick for casual and dedicated gamers, too.

Mattresses

DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress: was $1,148 now $449 at DreamCloud The 14-inch DreamCloud mattress features five layers that offer firm, responsive support as well as soft cushioning. In our DreamCloud mattress review, we said it's a great bed for just about anyone, but it especially shines for those suffering from hip or lower back pain. You can now get the DreamCloud Hybrid mattress twin for $449 (was $839) or the queen for $665 (was $1,332). The mattress comes with free shipping, free returns, and a 365-night home trial.

Helix Midnight Mattress: was $936 now $749 at Helix Sleep After discount, you can get the Helix Midnight (twin) for $749 (was $936) or the queen for $1,099 (was $1,373). In our Helix Midnight Mattress review, we said the hybrid mattress delivers the comfort and support you'd expect of a pricier model. It's also an excellent choice for side sleepers, with memory foam that relieves pressure by cradling pressure points along your body. Meanwhile, the mattress' coils offer a little bounce, limit motion transfer, and boost airflow to keep you cool as you sleep.

Saatva Classic Mattress: was $1,399 now $999 at Saatva.com The Saatva Classic is the best luxury hybrid mattress you can buy. This high-end innerspring mattress combines eco-friendly foams and a cushioning Euro pillow top with a super-durable dual steel coil support system. In our Saatva Classic mattress review, we found it's fantastic to sleep on, offering hotel-level comfort at a reasonable price. The Saatva Classic comes in three different comfort levels (soft, medium firm, or firm) and two heights (11.5 or 14.5 inches). Plus, it includes free white glove delivery as standard. After discount, you can get the twin for $999 (was $1,399) or the queen for $1,699 (was $2,099).

Apparel

Carhartt sale: deals from $6 @ Amazon

It's very rare to see Carhartt sales at Amazon, which is why this deal is noteworthy. Amazon has Carhartt apparel for men and women on sale from $6. The sale includes basic t-shirts, socks, jackets, sweatpants, thermal base units, and more.

Adidas sale: deals from $6 @ Amazon

From t-shirts to sneakers, Amazon is offering a wide variety of Adidas deals on men's, women's and children's apparel. After discount, deals start as low as $6. Note that the Adidas Store is also offering a sale with up to 50% off.

Crocs sale: deals from $19 @ Amazon

Amazon is knocking up to 50% off select men's, women's, and children's Crocs as part of its latest sale. The sale is one of the biggest we've seen and includes all-terrain clogs, slip-resistant clogs, sandals and more.

Apple

iPhone 16 Pro Max: from $5/month w/ trade-in + unlimited @ AT&T

Apple AirPods 4: was $129 now $119 at Amazon The AirPods 4 boast a new design, which Apple has refined with "50 million data points" to create the most comfortable AirPods ever. They also feature Apple's H2 chip, which delivers clearer calls with Voice Isolation, and a new, hands-free way to interact with Siri. The AirPods 4 also have USB-C charging and include up to 30 hours of listening time. In our AirPods 4 review, we said the Editor's Choice earbuds bring Apple's wireless earbuds lineup into the modern day with Pro-level features for less.

Apple iPad mini 7: was $499 now $399 at Amazon The new iPad mini is already getting a discount, and any price cut to this small tablet is welcome. We're big fans of its incredibly portable design and long battery life (it lasted 10 hours in our battery life tests.) It comes with speedy performance thanks to Apple's A17 Pro chip, and has a gorgeous 8.3-inch (2,266 x 1,488) Liquid Retina display. You also get 12MP cameras on the front and back and Wi-Fi 6e support. In our iPad mini 7 review, we said it delivers the full iPad experience in a tiny size.

Apple MacBook Pro 14" (M4/512GB): was $1,599 now $1,399 at Amazon The M4-based MacBook Pro M4 is pretty close to being the perfect laptop. You get fantastic performance from the M4 chip, useful Apple Intelligence features, a better webcam and obscenely long battery life (18:31). In our MacBook Pro 14-inch M4 review, we said it's the best laptop for power users, now with more AI features. The base model features a 14.2-inch 3024 x 1964 Retina display, Apple M4 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

Fitness

Yoga & pilates sale: deals from $5 @ Target

From yoga blocks to lightweight yoga mats, Target has dozens of yoga and pilates accessories on sale from $5. The sale includes brands such as All in Motion, Gaiam, Blogilates, and more.

Bodylastics Resistance Band Set: was $49 now $37 at Amazon These Bodylastics Resistance Bands as the best resistance bands we've tested. In addition to the exercise bands, this kit comes with a variety of useful attachments, including handles, ankle straps and a door anchor. The durable latex bands range in resistance from 3 to 19 pounds and can be used together for even more resistance. We especially like the patented anti-snap technology, designed to prevent overstretching and snapping during those more intense workouts.

CAP Barbell Adjustable Dumbbell Weight Set: was $149 now $117 at Amazon If you don't care for fancy adjustable dumbbells, this is the set for you. The set includes two 17-inch dumbbell handles, four 1.25-pound plates, four 2.5-pound plates, sixteen 5-pound plates, and four star-lock collars. They're great for targeting individual muscle groups or incorporating into a full body workout.

Appliances

Shark & Ninja appliances: 40% off @ Walmart

Right now Walmart is knocking up to 40% off select Shark and Ninja appliances. The sale includes air fryers, robot vacs, blenders, and more. It's one of the biggest Shark/Ninja appliance sales we've seen. After discount, prices start from $44.

iLife V3s Pro Robot Vacuum: was $159 now $119 at Amazon Our favorite budget robot vacuum is even cheaper thanks to a new year deal at Amazon that drops the iLife V3s Pro's cost to less than $120. This model stands out for its excellent performance on hardwood floors and its ability to clean up pet hair.

Ninja Creami: was $229 now $169 at Walmart This Ninja machine makes a range of tasty treats, including ice cream, sorbet, gelato, milkshakes and smoothie bowls. While you will have to prep the ingredients yourself, nothing beats having delicious home-made ice cream at the press of a button. The Ninja Creami comes down to $169 after this discount.

Phones

iPhone 16 Pro Max: from $5/month w/ trade-in + unlimited @ AT&T

$200 gift card! Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra pre-order: $1,299 at Amazon The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra features a 6.9-inch QHD+ display w/ 120Hz refresh, Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU, 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. You also get a 200MP main (f/1.7), 50MP telephoto (5x, f/3.4), 10MP telephoto (3x, f/2.4) and 50MP ultra wide (f/1.9) lens. There's also a 12MP (f/2.2) front lens and 5,000 mAh battery, which is the largest battery of all the S25 phones. Pre-order it at Amazon and you'll get a free $200 gift card to spend on whatever you want at Amazon.

Laptops

Acer Swift Go 14: was $849 now $649 at Amazon This deal nets you an AI-ready laptop for just $649. In our Acer Swift Go 14 laptop review, we liked this device's comfortable keyboard, sturdy build and generous array of ports. Battery life is average, as our unit lasted just under 10 hours in our tests, but you should still be able to get through a work day on a single charge. This model comes with an Intel Core Ultra 5 125H CPU, 8GB RAM and 512GB storage.

Apple MacBook Pro 14" (M4/512GB): was $1,599 now $1,399 at Amazon The M4-based MacBook Pro M4 is pretty close to being the perfect laptop. You get fantastic performance from the M4 chip, useful Apple Intelligence features, a better webcam and obscenely long battery life (18:31). In our MacBook Pro 14-inch M4 review, we said it's the best laptop for power users, now with more AI features. The base model features a 14.2-inch 3024 x 1964 Retina display, Apple M4 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

When is Presidents' Day 2025?

Presidents' Day 2025 will fall on Monday, February 17. That's three days after Valentine's Day 2025. However, in terms of sales, Presidents' Day sales tend to gravitate toward tech and home deals, whereas Valentine's Day sales offer discounts on flowers and jewelery.

What should I buy on Presidents' Day?

TVs will see some of the biggest discounts on Presidents' Day. Last year, smart TVs dropped as low as $64, whereas OLED TVs dropped to $599. Kitchen appliances — both large and small — will also enjoy steep price cuts. Expect to see deals on major brands like KitchenAid, Ninja, InstantPot, and Nespresso.

Are there mattress sales on Presidents' Day?

We expect to see a wide range of furniture sales on Presidents' Day. However, Presidents Day mattress sales will play the biggest role come early February. Mattress manufacturers like Purple, Casper, Tempur-Pedic, and Nectar will offer their first major sales of the year. In terms of discounts, you can expect to see mattress sales that take from $100 to $500 off beds in our best mattress guide.