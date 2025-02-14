Presidents' Day sales LIVE: 47+ deals I’m shopping on OLED TVs, apparel, AirPods, mattresses and more

Presidents' Day sales are officially underway! As the first major retail holiday of 2025, this is your best chance to save on OLED TVs, laptops, apparel, mattresses and everything in between. I've already found a ton of great discounts on some of Tom's Guide's most recommended products, so don't hang around.

If you're in the market for a new TV, I highly recommend going OLED. Right now you can get LG C4 OLED TVs on sale from $896 at Amazon. Meanwhile, the cheapest OLED TV you can buy this Presidents' Day comes from Best Buy — that's the LG 48-inch B4 4K OLED TV on sale for $599 at Best Buy. We've reviewed both models and recommend them whole-heartedly.

Plus, Amazon is offering some super cheap deals on apparel. You can currently shop Adidas deals from $8 and Carhartt apparel from $6. These are perfect to stay active and warm during the chilly season.

Plus, the AirPods 4 are on sale for $99 at Amazon ($30 off.) And you also can get the iPad mini 7 for $399 at Amazon ($100 off.) Both of these devices from Apple are at their lowest prices ever.

Remember to bookmark this page and stay tuned as I'll bring you the best Presidents' Day sales all weekend long. For more savings, see our Presidents' Day mattress sales coverage.

My favorite deals

Carhartt sale: deals from $6 @ Amazon

It's very rare to see Carhartt sales at Amazon, which is why this deal is noteworthy. Amazon has Carhartt apparel for men and women on sale from $6. The sale includes basic t-shirts, socks, jackets, sweatpants, thermal base units, and more.

Lululemon: apparel from $9 @ Lululemon

Shop Lululemon's 'We Made Too Much' section with apparel and accessories from $9. You'll find headbands, sneakers, t-shirts and more. Also included are the ever-popular Align leggings and Scuba hoodies.

Crocs sale: Crocs from $14 @ Amazon

Show your feet some love this season with a new pair of Crocs. As part of its sale, Amazon is knocking up to 65% off select men's, women's, and children's Crocs. After discount, deal prices start from $14. The sale includes all-terrain clogs, slip-resistant clogs, sandals, and more.

Amazon devices: deals from $17 @ Amazon

Now is an excellent time to upgrade your Amazon devices or buy that new device you've been meaning to get. From Fire TV Sticks to Ring Video Doorbells, Amazon is slashing over 50% off its prices with deals as low as $17.

Ninja appliances: deals from $59 @ Walmart

Right now Walmart is knocking up to 40% off select Ninja kitchen appliances. The sale includes air fryers, ice cream makers, coffee machines, blenders, and more. After discount, prices start from $59. For instance, you can get the Ninja Creami for $169 (pictured, was $199). We said it's one of the best ice cream makers you can get churning out delicious batches of homemade ice cream.

REI clearance sale: up to 50% off @ REI

From Patagonia to The North Face, REI is knocking up to 50% off major brands during its latest clearance sale. After discount, prices start as low as $7. It's one of the biggest clearance sales I've seen from REI all year.

Ring Battery Video Doorbell: was $99 now $59 at Amazon At just $59, the best value Ring Video Doorbell got even better. The newest of Ring's doorbells has head-to-toe video and package detection. You can't replace its battery, so you'll have to remove the unit off the wall periodically to charge it, but it's a fantastic option at this price.

Apple AirPods 4: was $129 now $99 at Amazon The AirPods 4 boast a new design, which Apple has refined with "50 million data points" to create the most comfortable AirPods ever. They also feature Apple's H2 chip, which delivers clearer calls with Voice Isolation, and a new, hands-free way to interact with Siri. The AirPods 4 also have USB-C charging and include up to 30 hours of listening time. In our AirPods 4 review, we said the Editor's Choice earbuds bring Apple's wireless earbuds lineup into the modern day with Pro-level features for less.

Saatva Classic Mattress: was $1,399 now $999 at Saatva The Saatva Classic is the best hybrid mattress we've tested for most sleepers. It scored a 5/5 in our Saatva Classic mattress review with our reviewers praising it for pressure relief (less aches and pains while sleeping) and lower back support. The Classic also looks like a luxury hotel mattress and the handcrafted build quality is very good. It won't support weights over 600lbs, but otherwise this is an excellent mattress that suits all sleep positions. Saatva's Presidents' Day mattress sale takes $400 off all mattresses over $1,000, bringing a queen down to $1,699 (was $2,099.) This is the cheapest price we expect it to sell for this year.

TVs

TV sale: deals from $79 @ Amazon

Amazon has smart TVs on sale for as low as $79. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets.

Roku 55" Plus Series QLED TV: was $499 now $398 at Amazon Roku TVs are a great option for folks who are looking for a streaming experience that is both easy and powerful. The 55-inch Roku Plus Series offers the familiar face of Roku along with a quantum dot-enhanced picture — the latter of which is not always guaranteed in this price range. In our Roku Plus Series QLED review, we praised this TV for its accurate color, its surprisingly decent audio, and of course, its easy-to-use Roku functionality. Gamers, take note: You’re not getting much in the way of gaming support here, other than Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM).

Panasonic 55" Z85 4K OLED TV: was $1,599 now $999 at Amazon Panasonic TVs are making a comeback in the U.S. Built around Panasonic's HCX Pro AI Processor MKII, its new OLED TV offers support for HDR10/HDR10+/Dolby Vision/HLG and Dolby Atmos audio. On the gaming front, you get a 120Hz panel with VRR, AMD FreeSync Premium, and NVIDIA G-Sync support. It comes in 55- and 65-inch size options.

Apparel

Adidas sale: deals from $5 @ Amazon

The Adidas Store at Amazon is offering a wide variety of deals on men's/women's/children's sweat pants, hoodies, socks, and more. After discount, deals start as low as $5.

Skechers sale: deals from $13 @ Amazon

From sneakers to leggings, Amazon has a wide range of Skechers shoes and apparel on sale from $13. This is one of the biggest sales we've seen on Skechers items as it also includes sunglasses, socks, and other Skechers items that traditionally don't see discounts.

Hoka ColdSnap Jacket: was $228 now $134 at HOKA US With insulation placed where you need it most and hidden hand mitts for extra protection, the Cold Snap Jacket is a great option for runners, hikers, or anyone braving the cold. Plus, the multiple zippered pockets make it easy to carry essentials like snacks or small gear without weighing you down.

Mattresses

Nectar Classic Memory Foam: was $1,063 now $349 at Nectar Sleep Nectar's flagship memory foam is on sale from $349 (twin). The previous version of this excellent mid-range mattress topped out best memory foam mattress guide, and we expect this new version to boast all the excellent features that made it a winner. Our Nectar Original Memory Foam mattress review praised its good balance of softness and support, as well as its excellent cooling and value. Because it's on the firmer side of medium-firm, we recommend it to stomach and back sleepers of any weight, plus average-weight side sleepers. It contours gently, but doesn't suck you down into the mattress like a Tempur-Pedic bed would. You'll get some great benefits with this mattress too, including a 365-night trial, lifetime warranty, and free shipping and returns.

Casper One Mattress: was $749 now $599 at Casper Casper is cutting up to 40% off select mattresses during its latest mattress sale. The Casper One Mattress is the updated version of its now discontinued Original Mattress. The new 11-inch bed has four layers of premium foam, which includes a layer of Breathe Flex Foam designed to promote air flow and add a little bounce to the mattress. After discount, the Casper Original Mattress costs $599 for a twin size (was $749), whereas the queen costs $799 (was $999).

Laptops

Asus Vivobook 14" Laptop: was $429 now $249 at Best Buy The Asus Vivobook 14 is a solid laptop for shoppers on a budget. It comes with an Intel Core i5-1215U processor, 8GB RAM and a 128GB SSD. It also has a 14-inch 1920 x 1080 FHD display that reaches 250 nits of brightness. It's a steal at this price.

Acer Nitro V Gaming Laptop: was $779 now $699 at Amazon Acer's Nitro V is a budget gaming laptop, so don't expect amazing performance out of this model. But it's a decent deal for the price given you get a 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz display, a 13th Gen Core i3 CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 laptop GPU, 8GB of DDR5 RAM and a 512GB SSD for storage.