Amazon knocks up to 40% off YETI, Hydro Flask and Stanley — 15 deals I'd shop this Presidents' Day
Our favorite water bottles and coolers are on sale now
If you're in the market for some hydration deals this Presidents' Day weekend, you've come to the right place. Amazon is currently hosting a sale with up to 40% off the best water bottles. If you're someone who likes to sip in style, you really can'y go wrong with these deals.
Right now, you can get up to 35% off top-rated Hydro Flask water bottles and mugs. Plus, select Stanley water bottles are also seeing a rare discount. If you're looking to shop some YETI deals, you're in luck. A variety of water bottle and cooler options are on sale now from $17.
Keep scrolling to check out all my favorite water bottle and cooler deals from the sale on Amazon. For more ways to save, check out our Presidents' Day sale live blog.
Best Water Bottle Deals
Sip your water in style with this lightweight and leakproof water bottle. It's perfect for everyday use or bringing along with you on hikes. It can also clip on to your backpack or a large keychain for carrying H20 on the go.
With the Stanley Quencher craze still going strong, it can be difficult to secure a discount on this incredibly popular tumbler. But right now you can save $5 on the 14 oz trendy beverage container.
If you're always on the move and need a coffee mug to keep up, this Hydro Flask with a handle is the perfect option. With a capacity of 24 ounces, it's incredibly durable yet lightweight to carry around. You can also get a discount on both the 6 and 12-ounce sizes.
On sale for just $22, this reusable water bottle will keep your cold drinks icy cold and your hot drinks piping hot for hours. It's also durable and leakproof when closed. The sustainable bottle features a clean design and comes in many fun colors.
Travel in style, safety and convenience with this 40 oz tumbler that can go with you anywhere thanks to its durable handle and the fact that it can fit most cup holders. It also features a leak-resistant lid with a flexible straw, so it's always ready to sip. It comes in three additional sizes and tons of bright colors.
As the name suggests, this Stanley's unique shape makes it sturdier and less likely to tip over! That's a lifesaver if you need to keep it on your dashboard. It's also vacuum-insulated to keep your drinks hot for up to 4 hours, cold for up to 6 hours and iced for up to 24 hours.
This YETI tumbler is the perfect sidekick for someone who is always on the go. Its handle and cup holder-compatible design make it ideal for toting water or iced coffee on road trips, a daily commute, and work out sessions. It also comes with a straw for easy sipping.
Available in three different sizes and many colors, everything about this water bottle with a wide mouth and a straw is simple — open it up, add your water and ice, and flip to sip. Your thirst will be quenched in no time. The insulated stainless steel design keeps it cold for up to 24 hours.
This water jug will help you stay hydrated all day long thanks to its double wall insulation that keeps drinks cold for up to 14 hours and iced up for over two days. It even keeps the exterior sweat-free which is a major plus. The tumbler features a handle so you can easily carry it around and a built-in flip straw so you can sip your beverage.
This is an excellent deal if you want a reliable bottle to take on your travels. The YETI Rambler is designed to keep your drinks hot and cold for hours on the move. It has a double-wall vacuum insulation and No Sweat design, so there is no condensation. In addition, they’re dishwasher safe to save you time.
Best Cooler Deals
If you don’t want to haul around a large cooler on your travels, this all-purpose utility bag is ideal. It might be small but it’s sturdy enough to carry everyday items on your shoulder. Equipped with useful dividers and two interior zippered pockets, you can keep everything organized. Plus, it’s waterproof and puncture-resistant thanks to its durable material.
Spread some cheer at your next party or happy hour by bringing this beverage bucket that can hold a 6 pack of beer or up to 3 wine bottles. The bucket also includes a lid so you can transport your beverages and ice without worrying about spills.
If you want a heavy-duty cooler that is still light enough to carry around, this YETI Roadie is a great deal. Despite its compact size, it has a capacity to hold up to 18 cans and wine bottles. Designed for easy carry, its slimline build can fit behind the driver’s seat of a car, making it a great space-saver.
Named our best leakproof cooler, the YETI Hopper M Series is a fantastic cooler for keeping your stuff chilled, but that’s not all it does. The soft cooler stands out for its wide mouth and magnetised closing with buckles. This means it can withstand impacts without opening up.
Looking for a cooler that you can easily wheel around? This YETI Roadie the perfect find — especially right now since it rarely goes on sale. It can hold everything from wine bottles and soda cans to a whole watermelon.
