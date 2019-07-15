Best Video Doorbells of 2019

Best Video Doorbell Nest Hello The Nest Hello has a lot of great features, including facial recognition and excellent video quality. View Site

A video doorbell can let you see who's at the door and find out what they want — even if you're not home. After we spent more than 40 hours testing a half dozen video doorbells, we think the best you can get is the Nest Hello Smart Wi-Fi Video Doorbell. It has the highest video quality, can recognize individual faces—and can announce them to you, too.

The best video doorbell under $100 is the Ring Video Doorbell. Although its resolution is just 720p—lower than the other video doorbells—but video was clear enough to see who was at the door, and Ring's app has a lot of excellent features.

Ring's new Door View Cam ($199) is now available. This wireless video doorbell, which has a 1080p camera, replaces a traditional peephole, making it more suitable for apartments and those who can't attach other video doorbells to their doorframes. The battery-powered Door View Cam also has two-way talk, motion detection, and a door bump sensor.

August is suspending sales of the August View until it can remedy the issues we and others have encountered with the device.

Maximus' Answer DualCam Video Doorbell ($199) is available for pre-order. As its name suggests, it has two cameras: A forward-facing 1080p camera for visitors, and a downward-facing 720p camera, so you can see if any packages have been left at your doorstep. It also has a 110 dB alarm, 2-way talk, and the ability to record your own greeting.

Best Video Doorbell

(Image credit: Nest)

Nest Hello Best Video Doorbell SPECIFICATIONS Video Resolution: 1600 x 1200 | Field of View: 160 degrees | Works with: Google Assistant | Size: 4.6 x 1.7 x 1 inch | Wired/Battery: wired | Starting Storage Fee: $50/year for 5 days video Reasons to Buy Great video quality Google Assistant integration Flexible scheduling Facial recognition Reasons to Avoid Uses a lot of bandwidth to upload video Requires hardwired connection Recommended Retailer $189 View at Google Store

Nest's doorbell cam produced the best-looking video we've yet seen from one of these devices, and its microphone and speaker were excellent, too. It can also recognize people's faces, and announce them when they come to your door. While it needs a hardwired connection, it continuously records video, so you'll never miss an event. You can also set up specific zones, so you'll only be notified when a person or object appears in that area of the frame. While you'll need to subscribe to the Nest Aware service (starting at $5/month) to get all of its features, they're worth it.

Best Wireless Video Doorbell

(Image credit: Future)

Ring Video Doorbell 2 Best Wireless Video Doorbell SPECIFICATIONS Video Resolution: 1080p | Field of View: 160 degrees | Works with: Alexa, Google Home, IFTTT | Size: 5.05 x 2.50 x 1.08 inches | Wired/Battery: Optional/Yes | Starting Storage Fee: $30/year for 60 days video Reasons to Buy You can exclude parts of the camera view from motion alerts Battery power for flexible placement Slim, attractive design Useful social function in app Reasons to Avoid Notification sound is grating Easily stripped security screw $159.99 View at Monoprice.com 6120 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Because it can run entirely on battery power, the Ring Video Doorbell 2 can go anywhere, and with an optional Ring Chime device ($27), you can hear the doorbell inside the house. This 1080p doorbell camera offers good customization for motion alerts, although it's not as robust as the Ring Pro's. However, you still get the same ability to share videos with neighbors, as well as Ring's affordable video-storage fees.

Best Video Doorbell Under $100

(Image credit: Ring)

Ring Video Doorbell Best Video Doorbell Under $100 SPECIFICATIONS Video Resolution: 720p | Field of View: 160 degrees | Works with: Alexa, Google Assistant, Nest, IFTTT | Size: 5.05 x 2.50 x 1.08 inches | Wired/Battery: Yes/Yes | Starting Storage Fee: $30/year for 60 days video Reasons to Buy Inexpensive Customizable motion zones Good-quality video Works wired or battery powered Reasons to Avoid Lower resolution than other video doorbells $89.99 View at Amazon 33 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Ring's original Video Doorbell has a max resolution of 720p, but otherwise, it's just as capable as Ring's more-expensive models. We like that you can use it either wired or on battery power alone, you can create custom motion zones, and also see what's going on in your neighborhood. Plus, Ring offers very affordable video storage plans.





Best Smart-Home Integration

(Image credit: Future)

August Doorbell Cam Best Smart-Home Integration SPECIFICATIONS Video Resolution: 1280 x 960 | Field of View: 120 degrees | Works with: Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, Google Home/Assistant, Honeywell, Nest, IFTTT, Xfinity, Wink | Size: 2.9 x 2.9 x 0.9 inches | Wired/Battery: Yes | Starting Storage Fee: $49.99/year for 30 days of video Reasons to Buy App and hardware are well-designed HindSight captures video before motion alarm is triggered Works with many smart home systems Integrates with smart lock and keypad Reasons to Avoid Can't set motion zones Relatively expensive cloud costs Relatively narrow field of view $97.44 View at Amazon

August's video doorbell has a clever HindSense feature that includes a couple of seconds of video before the motion is detected, which means the device is more likely to capture a usable image. While August's doorbell doesn't have the highest resolution among the cameras we tested, the footage was clear enough that we could see people's faces, and we liked that its spotlight helped illuminate whoever was coming to the door at night.

Because August's product looks the least like a traditional doorbell, visitors sometimes didn't know to press the device; they just knocked on our door instead. Still, it integrates tightly with August's excellent Smart Locks, which itself is compatible with Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant, among other smart home systems — the most of any of the doorbells we tested.

Best Motion Detection

(Image credit: Future)

Ring Video Doorbell Pro Best Motion Detection SPECIFICATIONS Video Resolution: 1080p | Field of View: 160 degrees | Works with: Alexa, Google Home, IFTTT | Size: 4.5 x 2 x 1 inches | Wired/Battery: Yes/battery backup | Starting Storage Fee: $30/year for 60 days video Reasons to Buy Lets you customize motion alerts Sleek design Sharp 1080p video Useful community features Reasons to Avoid Setup requires an extra Pro Power Kit installation $214 View at Newegg 14 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Ring's smallest and best-looking doorbell has the most customizable motion zones of any doorbell we tested, letting you specify exactly which areas in the camera's field of vision should trigger an alert. It also has crisp, 1080p resolution and a wide, 160-degree field of view — tops among the cameras we tested — and the most-competitive storage costs.

Ring's app also lets you share videos with neighbors, so you can keep everyone informed if there's someone trying to break into multiple houses or steal packages. Installation is a little tricky, however; we had to install not just the doorbell, but also a separate device inside our existing doorbell's chime box.







Other Video Doorbells We Reviewed

(Image credit: SpotCam)

SpotCam Video Doorbell Pro SPECIFICATIONS Video Resolution: 1080p | Field of View: 180 degrees | Works with: Alexa, Google Home, IFTTT | Size: 4.5 x 2 x 1 inches | Wired/Battery: No/4 AA Batteries | Starting Storage Fee: $30/year for 180 days video Today's best SpotCam Video Doorbell Pro deals ? No price information Check Walmart No price information Check Amazon

The SpotCam Doorbell takes an opposite approach from most video doorbells, with its large button enclosure and a tiny ringer. The enclosure holds the 4 AA batteries that power the device, while the tiny ringer is no bigger than most USB power adapters and plugs straight into any wall socket. It doesn’t require any wire connection between the two, so it is more landlord-friendly than wired models. A microSD card slot lets you store video recordings.

Forget about motion detection triggering the doorbell cam unless you add a Spotcam Camera to your setup. A SpotCam app (available for iOS and Android) connects to the bell and ringer over the SpotCam cloud service, with only a short delay between someone pushing the bell and you being able to view the live image on your phone. (It was about 5 seconds in our testing.) Video quality was good, though there was a noticeable (and somewhat frustrating) 1 or 2-second delay in the video, which made having a conversation with the person at the door hard. The basic level of service for the SpotCam Doorbell is free, but there’s no online storage without paying $2.95 per month (or $29/year) for 180 days of storage to $4.95/month (or $49/year) for 365 days of rolling storage.



(Image credit: Remobell)

Remobell RemoBell SPECIFICATIONS Video Resolution: 720p | Field of View: 120 degrees | Works with: N/A | Size: 6 x 2.8 x 1.3 inches | Wired/Battery: No/6 AA batteries | Starting Storage Fee: $3.99/month for 30 days of video Reasons to Buy Can go anywhere, no doorbell required Has infrared sensor to distinguish people from cars Reasons to Avoid So-so video quality App doesn't let you look at camera view anytime No chime inside the house

Among the video doorbells we tested, the RemoBell was the largest and had the lowest resolution, and it does not integrate with any other smart home systems. We'd skip this option.

How a Video Doorbell Works

When you push the button on a traditional doorbell, the action closes a circuit to ring a chime inside your home. Video doorbells are a bit more complex. When you push the button on one of these devices, the doorbell's camera sends a video feed to your smartphone over Bluetooth or Wi-Fi, and you can press a button in the app to talk to the person at the door over a two-way speaker. Each doorbell supports ring alerts, which notify your phone when a person rings the bell, as well as motion alerts, which can be a little more hit or miss.

How We Test and Rate Video Doorbells

We self-installed the video doorbells on houses in Massachusetts and California, and tested in real-world conditions with friends and family ringing the bells day and night. We evaluated ease of setup, the design and features of the app, how well the app and doorbell kept us notified, and video and audio quality. We also factored in how much you'll pay for cloud storage to save the video.

What to Look for When Buying a Video Doorbell

Power Requirements: Doorbells typically require 16 volts or more to work. If you have a newer house, this may not be an issue. But as we found out, older homes with more-antiquated systems may not deliver enough juice. One of our test houses, which was built in 1946, was sending only about 10 volts of electricity to the existing doorbell, which wasn't enough to power the two doorbells in the roundup that lack built-in batteries.

After we upgraded the doorbell's circuit to a 20-volt transformer, everything worked as advertised. Most people shouldn't have to upgrade their transformers, especially with newer houses, and the two doorbells that have built-in batteries don't require power from the doorbell at all.

Some doorbells, like the Ring Video Doorbell 2 and the RemoBell, can run on battery power. This is incredibly helpful if your existing wiring isn't getting the job done and you don't want to upgrade the transformer. Just remember that you'll have to recharge these units regularly.

Doorbell Placement: Your choice of doorbells will also depend on whether you're replacing an existing doorbell or installing a doorbell where there isn't one already. The Ring Video Doorbell 2 is the most flexible. While it can replace a hardwired doorbell supplying 8-24 volts of electricity, its rechargeable battery means you could put this doorbell anywhere. And the optional Ring Chime add-on can even sound an audible chime inside the house, just like a traditional doorbell would.

RemoBell also runs on batteries and can be installed anywhere. But it doesn't connect to existing doorbell wiring, which means the doorbell won't chime inside the house, only on your smartphone. The August Doorbell Cam requires 16-24 volts of electricity and can replace only a wired mechanical doorbell.

Field of View: Do you want a narrow view of just the person at the door, or do you want to see everything around your entryway? The Ring Video Doorbell 2 and Ring Pro boast 160-degree viewing angles, which let me see my whole porch and driveway. The RemoBell and August Doorbell cams have tighter angles, of 120 degrees.

Video Resolution: The higher the resolution, the sharper the image, which will make it easier to identify people at your door. Both of Ring's doorbells record video in 1080p, while the RemoBell and August Doorbell Cam record in 720p HD. August's resolution is actually 1280 x 960, but that's not quite "full" 1080p resolution.

Night Mode: The video doorbells we tested take different approaches to capturing video at night. The August Doorbell cam uses motion-activated LEDs to light the area in front of the camera, so it can capture colors a little better. The RemoBell and Ring's doorbells use infrared night vision to see in the dark, but the result is monochrome video.

Design: Aesthetics may be a concern. After all, you're bolting this thing to the front of your house! The Ring Pro looks the most like a traditional doorbell, and Ring even includes four faceplates, so you can choose which matches your house's trim or paint one exactly the shade you like.

Video Doorbells vs. Security Cameras: Video doorbells don't necessarily make great security cameras. While the apps let you choose to receive motion alerts as well as doorbell alerts, motion-triggered events often resulted in video of a person or car just exiting the frame.

A dedicated security camera may be a better choice if you're looking for actual security, because you can position such a camera in more places. And when you get a motion alert, you can back up the video and see what happened before the alert came in.