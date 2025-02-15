Amazon's huge Presidents' Day sale is live — 35 weekend deals I’d get from $6

Amazon's Presidents' Day sale is officially live. Although the holiday isn't technically till February 17, Amazon just went into overdrive mode with discounts on everything from our favorite MacBooks to our favorite TVs.

I know what you're thinking: Amazon has sales every day of the week. Why is this one special? Well, Presidents' Day is the first major retail holiday of the year. So that means you'll see better than average sales right now than you will in March or April. (Remember, the next major holiday won't be till Memorial Day in late May). So if you've been wanting to buy a new TV, laptop, or running shoes — now is the time to shop.

In terms of the deals themselves, my favorite sale is on Amazon's own hardware. As part of the Amazon Presidents' Day sale, you can get Alexa hardware on sale from $17. This includes some of my favorite devices like huge discounts on Blink devices from $19.

Below I've rounded up the best Amazon Presidents' Day deals you can get. Plus, check out our larger guide to the best early Presidents Day sales and our guide to the best Amazon promo codes.

Editor's Picks

YETI sale: up to 20% off @ Amazon

For anyone who is always on the go, Amazon has multiple Yeti tumblers, coolers, and ramblers on sale from $17. We rarely see Yeti deals so I recommend hopping on this ASAP.

Carhartt sale: deals from $6 @ Amazon

It's very rare to see Carhartt sales at Amazon, which is why this deal is noteworthy. Amazon has Carhartt apparel for men and women on sale from $6. The sale includes basic t-shirts, socks, jackets, sweatpants, thermal base units, and more.

Amazon devices: deals from $17 @ Amazon

Presidents' Day is an excellent time to upgrade your Amazon devices or buy that new device you've been meaning to get. From Fire TV Sticks to Ring Video Doorbells, Amazon is slashing over 50% off its prices with deals as low as $17.

Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition: was $279 now $229 at Amazon The new Kindle Colorsoft features all the benefits of a Kindle, only in glorious color. If you want to see your books' covers or read comics in color, this is the Kindle you've been waiting for. While it's decidedly expensive, it delivers on the promise of providing the Kindle experience in color. Plus, it's now $50 off at Amazon.

$100 Gift Card! Samsung Galaxy S25: was $899 now $799 at Amazon Amazon is bundling a free $100 Amazon gift card when you purchase Samsung's new smartphone. The phone features a 6.2-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display w/ 120Hz refresh, Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU, 12GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. You also get a 50MP wide, 12MP Ultrawide, 10MP 3x telephoto lens and a 12MP front camera. In our Samsung Galaxy S25 review, we said the performance and battery life boosts alone make this year's upgrade worthwhile.

Apple 13" MacBook Air (M3): was $1,099 now $899 at Amazon The new MacBook Air is powered by Apple's latest M3 silicon. The laptop can support up to two external displays (when the laptop lid is closed) and Apple also claims its 60% faster than the M1-based MacBook Air. It boasts up to 18 hours of battery life. In our MacBook Air 13-inch M3 review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop a small wonder. It packs a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's M3 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.

TVs

TCL 55" S5 4K Fire TV: was $312 now $249 at Amazon TCL has several awesome TV picks under the $500 mark and the S5 is the perfect example. This 4K beauty comes with both Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision, plus Alexa built-in. It's also built on Fire TV so you have all the best streaming services at your fingertips.

Hisense 65" U8N Mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,499 now $949 at Amazon The Hisense U8N isn't just one of the most value-forward TVs of the year, it's one of the best TVs, period. Surprisingly, this excellent deal is still available. As you'll see in our Hisense U8N review, this set features a bright Mini-LED display with impressive backlight control, making it a versatile pick for both bright- and dark-room viewing. Thanks to an array of high-end features, the U8N is a great pick for casual and dedicated gamers, too.

Panasonic 55" Z85 4K OLED TV: was $1,599 now $999 at Amazon Panasonic TVs are making a comeback in the U.S. Built around Panasonic's HCX Pro AI Processor MKII, its new OLED TV offers support for HDR10/HDR10+/Dolby Vision/HLG and Dolby Atmos audio. On the gaming front, you get a 120Hz panel with VRR, AMD FreeSync Premium, and NVIDIA G-Sync support. It comes in 55- and 65-inch size options.

Apparel

Adidas sale: deals from $6 @ Amazon

From t-shirts to sneakers, Amazon is offering a wide variety of Adidas deals on men's, women's and children's apparel. After discount, deals start as low as $6. Note that the Adidas Store is also offering a sale with up to 50% off.

Under Armour sale: deals from $10 @ Amazon

Under Armour deals are going strong! Whether you're looking to replace a pair of running shoes or you want to upgrade your sports bra, there are some huge savings on Under Armour gear for both men and women with deals starting at just $10.

Skechers shoes/apparel: from $13 @ Amazon

Amazon is having a massive Skechers sale. The sale includes sneakers and apparel for men, women, and children on sale from $13.

Crocs sale: deals from $19 @ Amazon

Amazon is knocking up to 50% off select men's, women's, and children's Crocs as part of its latest sale. The sale is one of the biggest we've seen and includes all-terrain clogs, slip-resistant clogs, sandals and more.

Laptops and tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE: was $449 now $296 at Amazon The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE takes all the best aspects of the more expensive Tab S9 into a more affordable package. The discounted model has 128GB of storage, a 10.9-inch display and even an S Pen for art creation and other stylus functions. In our hands-on, we cited the robust multitasking features, S Pen and thin design as reasons to love this device.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 (Snapdragon X Plus): was $999 now $749 at Amazon The Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 is a stellar Copilot+ system that came out late last year, and it's already over $100 off. That Snapdragon X Plus chip promises impressive performance and mind-blowing battery life, making this a great productivity laptop for getting work done at school, the coffee shop or the conference room.

Apple

Apple AirTag 4 pack: was $99 now $69 at Amazon Save $30 on this 4-pack of Apple's AirTag trackers, letting you track multiple objects direct from your iPhone. Whether you're traveling with multiple bags, or just can't keep track of your bags and keys, these could prove invaluable in the months ahead.

Apple Watch SE (40mm): was $249 now $169 at Amazon The second-generation Apple Watch SE is the best budget Apple Watch, with many of the range's most useful features thanks to a recent upgrade to watchOS 11. It has the same battery life and water resistance as the flagship Apple Watch 10, though without the newer watch's sleep apnea notifications.

Apple MacBook Pro 14" (M4/512GB): was $1,599 now $1,449 at Amazon The M4-based MacBook Pro M4 is pretty close to being the perfect laptop. You get fantastic performance from the M4 chip, useful Apple Intelligence features, a better webcam and obscenely long battery life (18:31). In our MacBook Pro 14-inch M4 review, we said it's the best laptop for power users, now with more AI features. The base model features a 14.2-inch 3024 x 1964 Retina display, Apple M4 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

Smart Home

Editor's Choice deal Blink Outdoor 4 cameras: was $339 now $203 at Amazon The Blink Outdoor 4 is one of the most popular models for keeping tabs on what's happening outside of the home. With this bundle, you'll get four fully wireless security cameras that shoot crisp 1080p video both inside and outdoors for up to two years straight. The security camera earned our Editor’s Choice award and is one of the best home security cameras we’ve tested.

iRobot Roomba j7: was $599 now $299 at Amazon The j7 is definitely worth a look for pet owners. This clever bot can recognize and avoid obstacles such as pet poop and cables, plus it learns from it's encounters. Robot vacuums don't come much more advanced than this. Plus, it's one of the lowest discounts we've seen on this model.

Kitchen Appliances

Crock-Pot 7 7 Quart Oval Manual Slow Cooker: was $49 now $34 at Amazon From soup and chili to a 7-pound roast, this 7-quart slow cooker can help you serve up a delicious meal, dip or appetizer on a weeknight or during your weekend gathering. Its "set it and forget it" feature makes it super helpful to host, since you won't have to hover over the meal the whole time. One-pot cooking also reduces having to do multiple dishes and you can also toss its lid and the removable stoneware in the dish washer.

Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1: was $119 now $89 at Amazon Landing the number one spot on our list of best air fryers in 2024, the Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1 will fit up to 5 pounds of French fries or 9 pounds of chicken wings. And despite its 6.5 quart capacity, it has a neat compact design that won’t overwhelm your countertop. With air crisp technology reaching 400°F you can enjoy crispy food cooked with little or no oil. Aside from providing crisp food, it can reheat pastries, roast and dehydrate, perfect for when you want to dry fruits and other foods. Cleaning up is a cinch with a nonstick basket and crisper plate.

Keurig K-Supreme Single Serve K-Cup Coffee Maker: was $169 now $117 at Amazon With a 31% saving, it’s hard not to put this single pod coffee maker straight into your basket. It offers 4 brew sizes, features a 66 oz dual-position reservoir, giving flexibility on your countertop, and allows you to brew a stronger cup, or brew hot over ice for a refreshing iced coffee.

Nespresso Vertuo Next Bundle: was $218 now $164 at Amazon Compatible with over 30 blends of capsules, the Vertuo Next can make 5, 8, and 14-oz. cups of quality coffee as well as a single and double espresso. What's more, its sleek and attractive design makes it compact for small worktops. The machine is bundled with a variety pack of Nespresso pods and will save you nearly $30 when compared to buying separately.

Headphones

Soundcore P20i: was $39 now $24 at Amazon If you're looking for an affordable way to get some lovely little earbuds in your pocket, this is it. The Soundcore P20i are tiny, they cost less than $40 full price, and they have a lanyard so that you can strap them to your bag or keys and never be without earbuds. Click the on-page digital coupon to get this price.

Beats Studio Pro: was $349 now $179 at Amazon Designed to bring back that thumping bass Beats is known for, the Studio Pro come with improved active noise cancelation and boosted battery life (40 hours with ANC turned off, and 24 hours with it on). They offer spatial audio support and come with a strong brand look, but our Beats Studio Pro review found the clamping force high, which may affect comfort levels for some wearers.