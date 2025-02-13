Garmin Presidents’ Day sale — 5 great deals on sports watches I’d shop right now

The Presidents' Day sales are stacked this year, and several of the best Garmin watches I’ve tested in recent years have been heavily-discounted across a range of retailers.

Standout deals include the Garmin Forerunner 255 Music crashing to $249 at Amazon and the Garmin Forerunner 955 dropping to $349 at Best Buy, both of which equal the lowest ever prices I’ve seen for those watches.

You can also get big discounts on the Garmin Epix Pro and Garmin Fenix 7 Pro in the sales, which makes both watches attractive and affordable alternatives to the newer Garmin Fenix 8.

Keep scrolling for the best Presidents’ Day deals available on Garmin watches right now.

Garmin Presidents’ Day deals

Garmin Forerunner 255 Music: was $349 now $249 at Amazon While it lacks the flashy AMOLED display of the Forerunner 265, the Forerunner 255 is otherwise a good match for its successor, and the memory-in-pixel screen is still clear to read in all conditions. It’s a great triathlon watch that has dual-band GPS tracking plus useful training analysis and music storage, and it’s back at its lowest ever price courtesy of this Amazon discount.

Garmin Forerunner 955: was $499 now $349 at Best Buy The Garmin Forerunner 955 has a good claim for being the best value sports watch in the world at this reduced price. It has all the key sports tracking and training analysis features you get on newer models like the Forerunner 965 or Fenix 8 and costs considerably less. It also has offline maps and music storage, all in a lightweight plastic build that’s comfortable to wear 24/7.

Garmin Fenix 7 Pro: was $799 now $549 at Amazon This deal on the 47mm solar model brings it down to half the price of the new Fenix 8, which is a saving worth considering if you don’t need the mic and speaker and diveproof design of the Fenix 8. Otherwise the Fenix 7 Pro matches up well to the newer watch, offering top-notch sports tracking and navigation features plus outstanding battery life boosted by the solar panels on the watch face.