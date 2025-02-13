Garmin Presidents’ Day sale — 5 great deals on sports watches I’d shop right now
Save on top Garmin watches in the sales
The Presidents' Day sales are stacked this year, and several of the best Garmin watches I’ve tested in recent years have been heavily-discounted across a range of retailers.
Standout deals include the Garmin Forerunner 255 Music crashing to $249 at Amazon and the Garmin Forerunner 955 dropping to $349 at Best Buy, both of which equal the lowest ever prices I’ve seen for those watches.
You can also get big discounts on the Garmin Epix Pro and Garmin Fenix 7 Pro in the sales, which makes both watches attractive and affordable alternatives to the newer Garmin Fenix 8.
Keep scrolling for the best Presidents’ Day deals available on Garmin watches right now.
Quick Links
- shop Presidents' Day Garmin deals at Amazon
- shop Presidents' Day Garmin deals at Best Buy
- Garmin Forerunner 55: was $199 now $164 @ Amazon
- Garmin Forerunner 255 Music: was $349 now $249 @ Amazon
- Garmin Forerunner 955: was $499 now $349 @ Best Buy
- Garmin Fenix 7 Pro: was $799 now $549 @ Amazon
- Garmin Epix Pro: was $1099 now $749 @ Amazon
Garmin Presidents’ Day deals
The entry-level Forerunner in Garmin’s lineup is a great sports watch for beginners, or any runner who likes to keep things simple with their tech. It offers reliable GPS tracking and can help you improve as a runner through suggested workouts each day. You can pick up the Forerunner 55 for $164 at Amazon right now, just edging out Best Buy’s deal on the watch, which brings it down to $165.
While it lacks the flashy AMOLED display of the Forerunner 265, the Forerunner 255 is otherwise a good match for its successor, and the memory-in-pixel screen is still clear to read in all conditions. It’s a great triathlon watch that has dual-band GPS tracking plus useful training analysis and music storage, and it’s back at its lowest ever price courtesy of this Amazon discount.
The Garmin Forerunner 955 has a good claim for being the best value sports watch in the world at this reduced price. It has all the key sports tracking and training analysis features you get on newer models like the Forerunner 965 or Fenix 8 and costs considerably less. It also has offline maps and music storage, all in a lightweight plastic build that’s comfortable to wear 24/7.
This deal on the 47mm solar model brings it down to half the price of the new Fenix 8, which is a saving worth considering if you don’t need the mic and speaker and diveproof design of the Fenix 8. Otherwise the Fenix 7 Pro matches up well to the newer watch, offering top-notch sports tracking and navigation features plus outstanding battery life boosted by the solar panels on the watch face.
This is the largest model of the Epix Pro AMOLED sports watch, which I found offered incredible battery life for a watch with an AMOLED display, regularly lasting me 10 days on a charge even with the screen always on. I wore this watch for a year and ran a 2:27 marathon with it, and it proved the perfect training partner thanks to its reliable tracking and insightful training analysis.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Nick Harris-Fry is an experienced health and fitness journalist, writing professionally since 2012. He spent nine years working on the Coach magazine and website before moving to the fitness team at Tom’s Guide in 2024. Nick is a keen runner and also the founder of YouTube channel The Run Testers, which specialises in reviewing running shoes, watches, headphones and other gear.
Nick ran his first marathon in 2016 after six weeks of training for a magazine feature and subsequently became obsessed with the sport. He now has PBs of 2hr 27min for the marathon and 15min 30sec for 5K, and has run 13 marathons in total, as well as a 50-mile ultramarathon. Nick is also a qualified Run Leader in the UK.
Nick is an established expert in the health and fitness area and along with writing for many publications, including Live Science, Expert Reviews, Wareable, Coach and Get Sweat Go, he has been quoted on The Guardian and The Independent.
You can locate your phone with your Garmin watch — here's how
OnePlus Watch 3 looks to beat the Apple Watch with 5 days of battery life