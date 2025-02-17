Best Presidents’ Day streaming deals live — save on Peacock, Sling TV and more
It’s pretty hard to save on your streaming bills most of the year, so you want to jump on any discounts while you can. Luckily this year’s Presidents’ Day sales have some excellent streaming deals up for grabs on Peacock, Sling TV and Apple Music.
Right now you can get one year of Peacock Premium for $29. That’s an epic 63% off, meaning you’ll now pay just $2.49/month. Just remember to use code "WINTERSAVINGS" before you check out.
Keep scrolling to see all the streaming deals I recommend this Presidents’ Day. Plus, check out our Presidents’ Day Amazon deals coverage for more savings.
6 months Apple Music for $2.99
Apple Music is one of our favorite streaming services — there's a reason it got 4.5 stars in our Apple Music review. The hi-res lossless streaming is a big bonus for anyone who likes to listen with high-end gear, and the library is amongst the biggest. Its app is extremely easy to use as well, and the addition of Spatial Audio for compatible devices is a big bonus. This is an incredible deal, getting you 6 months of the service for less than a $11.99 single month. In fact, after some quick maths, you save a massive $68.
Peacock has a huge library of movies and TV shows drawn from various brands including NBC Universal, Bravo, and Universal Pictures. It also has live sports like the NFL, college football and the Premier League. Use coupon code "WINTERSAVINGS" to get a year of Peacock Premium for just $29 (was $79).
Sling TV 10-Year Anniversary: $10 off first month @ Sling
Sling TV is an affordable live TV service that offers flexibility and lots of customization. To celebrate its 10-year anniversary, new Sling subscribers can get $10 off their first month as well as AMC+ for one year and 1 month of Max+ with unlimited DVR. You can sign up for Sling Orange ($40/month) or Sling Blue ($45/month) — or a combination of both packages ($60/month). After discount, prices for the first month are $30, $35, or $50, respectively. In our Sling TV review, we called the Editor's Choice service a cheap and flexible option for cord-cutters.
