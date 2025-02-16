Huge Presidents' Day Apple Watch sale: my top picks from just $169

The Apple Watch lineup has grown significantly since its initial debut. The good news is that whichever model you go for, you're bound to be impressed. They're fantastic fitness trackers that have the advantage of running watchOS.

Now the downside — they're all kind of pricey. But with Presidents' Day sales now live, there are plenty of Apple Watch deals breaking previous price lows. In terms of deals, the Apple Watch 10 (GPS/42mm) for $329 at Amazon is as good as it gets. This is the lowest price on the current flagship. Not sure which model is best for you? Be sure to check out our guide to the best Apple Watch.

Best Apple Watch deals