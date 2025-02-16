Huge Presidents' Day Apple Watch sale: my top picks from just $169
Save on all Apple Watch models right now
The Apple Watch lineup has grown significantly since its initial debut. The good news is that whichever model you go for, you're bound to be impressed. They're fantastic fitness trackers that have the advantage of running watchOS.
Now the downside — they're all kind of pricey. But with Presidents' Day sales now live, there are plenty of Apple Watch deals breaking previous price lows. In terms of deals, the Apple Watch 10 (GPS/42mm) for $329 at Amazon is as good as it gets. This is the lowest price on the current flagship. Not sure which model is best for you? Be sure to check out our guide to the best Apple Watch.
Best Apple Watch deals
Apple smallest, most affordable Apple Watch, the SE 2 has heart rate tracking, fall detection and emergency SOS, as well as built-in GPS for tracking your workout when you leave your phone at home. In our Apple Watch SE 2022 review, we called it the best Apple Watch value you'll find.
The latest Apple Watch model has a larger display than its predecessors, as well as a performance bump to include sleep apnea notifications, faster charging, and temperature sensing. The design is extra sleek, too. In our Apple Watch 10 review we said the optimized watchOS 11 experience and faster charging are worthwhile and make this the Apple Watch to get for most people.
The same as the model above, except with a slightly larger display, this Series 10 model is ideal for anyone with larger wrists and packs all of the same features.
Ok, it's technically an older model, but the Stainless Steel material isn't available anymore — and it remains one of our favorites. The Series 9 is plenty capable, too, with cycle tracking and crash detection added from prior models.
The biggest and most rugged Apple Watch is the Ultra 2, which offers a fantastic fitness tracking experience with extra battery life, a powerful siren, and the 'Action Button' for customizable shortcuts. It's also seen a big performance jump over the first Ultra model. In our Apple Watch Ultra 2 review, we said it's the ultimate Apple Watch.
