Here's the top 15 Best Buy Presidents' day deals you can still get from $19 — but you need to be quick
Here's the top Best Buy Presidents' Day deals on everything from OLED TVs to Switch games
Presidents' Day is officially over, but if you act fast, you can still take advantage of Best Buy's Presidents' Day sales. There are a ton of discounts on everything from Switch games to OLED TVs, so you don't want to miss out.
For starters, you can get the LG 48-inch B4 4K OLED TV for $599 at Best Buy. Yesterday, it dropped to $499 as a Best Buy app exclusive discount. But getting a 48-inch OLED TV for $599 is still an amazing deal. Plus, everybody can take advantage of this one even if you don't have the app.
You can also get up to 40% off major appliances including refrigerators, washers, ovens and more from big brands like Samsung and LG. Plus, you can grab the must-have Nintendo Switch game Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on sale for $39 at Best Buy ($20 off.)
Keep scrolling to see the best deals still available from Best Buy's Presidents' Day sale. And take a look at our Best Buy coupon codes guide for more ways to save.
Quick Links
- shop the entire Best Buy sale
- TV sale: deals from $64
- Laptop sale: deals from $119
- Appliances: up to 40% off
- iPhone 16 series: up to $1,000 off w/ trade in
- Switch games: deals from $19
- Beats Pill Wireless Bluetooth Speaker: was $149 now $99
- Echelon Stride 10 Treadmill: was $399 now $299
- Samsung 65" DU6900 4K TV: was $469 now $349
- 11" iPad Air M2 (Wi-Fi/128GB): was $599 now $499
- Lenovo Yoga 7i 14" Laptop: was $899 now $549
- LG 48" B4 4K OLED TV: was $1,499 now $599
Editor's Choice
Samsung's Galaxy S25 lineup is now available for sale. New phones include the 6.2-inch Galaxy S25 ($799), 6.7-inch Galaxy S25 Plus ($999), and the 6.9-inch Galaxy S25 Ultra ($1,299). When you purchase via Best Buy, you'll get either a $50, $100, or $200 gift card respectively. All three phones are powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU paired with 12GB of RAM.
iPhone 16 series: up to $1,000 off w/ trade in @ Best Buy
Best Buy offers up to $1,000 off the new iPhone 16 series with trade-in and qualified activation. You get a tougher front display, Camera Control button and an A18 chip for taking advantage of Apple Intelligence features (once they release.)
Switch games: deals from $19 @ Best Buy
From Luigi's Mansion 3 to EA FC24, Best Buy is taking from $10 to $20 off a small selection of games. (Most games are $20 off). The sale also includes Zelda, Assassin's Creed and more.
TV sale: deals from $64 @ Best Buy
Best Buy has smart TVs on sale for as low as $64. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller 1080p models (which are more suitable for a kid's room or guest room). However, this sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Best Buy. By comparison, Amazon is offering a similar sale with prices from $69.
Price check: from $69 @ Amazon | from $78 @ Walmart
Appliance sale: up to 40% off @ Best Buy
Best Buy is taking up to 40% off select small and large appliances. After discount, prices start as low as $69. The sale includes brands such as Ninja, Instant Pot, Samsung, LG and more.
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is one of the most popular Switch games available — even years after its launch it continues to dominate the best-sellers chart. This means any form of discount is pretty rare, but you can currently save on this must-have family-friendly hit. And if you want even more courses, be sure to pick up the Booster Pack DLC that adds 48 new tracks including fan-favourite picks.
Beats doesn't just make headphones — there's the Beats Pill as well! It's a small speaker that can pump out surprisingly rich, spacious audio. Its champagne color makes it look pretty luxurious, too.
The Samsung Odyssey 32" gaming monitor packs a pretty serious punch for the price. It has an attractive 2560 x 1440 resolution, so those games will look sharp and smooth. It also has a high 165Hz refresh rate that'll make your games look smooth during fast motion. The 32" size is ideal for gaming since it's not too big but still large enough to immerse you in the action.
The Galaxy Tab S9 FE is an excellent tablet for this price. In our Galaxy Tab S9 FE hands-on, we liked the robust multitasking features and included S Pen, and you get all that and more with this deal.
Although you can find cheaper models, this is one of our favorite budget-friendly treadmills. It reaches a top speed of 12mph, a maximum incline of 10% and a 3% decline, and you can pair it with the Echelon app for live and on-demand classes for when you want a dedicated indoor run.
The DU6900 is part of Samsung's "Crystal" line of TVs. The 4K TV is a good budget option with support for HDR10+, a pair of HDMI 2.1 ports, and Samsung's Tizen OS. You also get Alexa/Bixby/Google Assistant support.
The M2 iPad Air packs Apple's M2 processor, an 11-inch LED (2360 x 1640) display, 128GB of storage, 12MP rear camera, and a new landscape-oriented 12MP front camera. You also get faster WiFi 6E support. In our iPad Air M2 review, we said it brings impressive performance and power efficiency to a premium, sleek package.
The Lenovo Yoga 7i converts between laptop and tablet mode, with a 14-inch 2K display that can reach up to 300 nits of brightness. This model comes configured with an Intel Core Ultra 5 125U CPU, 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. Plus, this is one portable device weighing 3.57 lbs, and measuring 0.72-inches thick.
The B4 is LG's entry-level OLED TV model for 2024. This TV supports Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and has improved picture quality thanks to LG's A8 processor. For gamers, it features four HDMI 2.1 ports, a 120Hz refresh rate, a brightness booster and Game Optimizer Mode. In our LG B4 OLED review, we called the Editor's Choice TV the value OLED TV of the year. The 48-inch model is a Best Buy exclusive. Note: this sold for $499 on Presidents' Day itself.
Now's your chance to get one of the best soundbars for $150 off its regular price. The Sonos Arc has been discontinued by the company — but in our Sonos Arc review, we considered it the premier soundbar for your in-home entertainment setup. This isn't the cheapest we've seen for this device, and Sonos has had problems of late, but the hardware itself remains a stellar addition to your audio setup.
For $1,049, you can pick up this solid all-round gaming laptop from Gigabyte. Not only does Nvidia’s RTX 4060 graphics card ensure this system supports ray tracing (a feature that’s increasingly important with modern PC games), the presence of an Intel Core i7 13620H CPU with 32GB of DDR5 RAM should ensure the G6 will run many titles at a smooth 60 frames per second or above at the laptop’s native screen resolution of 1920 x 1200.
Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content.
