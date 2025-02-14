The best Presidents’ Day deals under $100 — 25 budget items I’m adding to my cart now
Presidents' Day Weekend is finally here! As the first retail holiday of the new year, the highly-anticipated Presidents' Day sales happening now are definitely worth your while. In fact, many price tags on discounted items just so happen to be under the $100 mark.
For instance, you can get the all-new Ring Video Doorbell for $59, which holds the number one spot on our guide to the best video doorbells. If you're looking for a pair of quality-yet-affordable headphones, we recommend the Sony WH-CH520, which is also marked down to the low price of $39.
From portable chargers and bluetooth speakers to cozy throw blankets and handy kitchen appliances, I've rounded up 25 Presidents' Day deals that won't cost a penny over $99.99. Keep scrolling to check them out.
Best deals under $100
If you find the Switch's Joy-Cons awkward for longer are gaming sessions and don't want to fork over $70 for a Pro controller, PowerA's stylish line of Switch controllers feel great for a fraction of the price. Although wired controllers have their downsides, the overall quality and value of the PowerA controller make it a must-buy.
Travel in style, safety and convenience with this 32 oz tumbler that can go with you anywhere thanks to its durable handle and the fact that it can fit in most cup holders. It also features a leak-resistant lid with a flexible straw, so it's always ready to sip. It comes in three additional sizes and tons of bright colors.
Anker may be best known for power banks and accessories, but the company's earbuds are great too — and you can save nearly 40% on these which include 22 EQ presets and a tight in-ear fit.
Get professional-level teeth whitening in the comfort of your own home with these whitening strips. By using the strips for an hour once a day, you can remove up to 14 years of teeth stains, and you'll start seeing results in just three days.
The new Fire TV Stick 4K (2024) sports an upgraded 1.7GHz quad-core processor that's 30% more powerful than the previous model. In our Amazon Fire TV stick 4K review, we praised its 4K video quality for a budget price. Features include Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support, Wi-Fi 6 support and a Live TV guide button on the remote. You also get Dolby Digital Plus and Dolby Atmos support to improve your streaming audio.
One of Brooklinen's top-rated pillows, the Marlow, is designed to suit all sleepers, including those prone to sleeping hot. Its fill is crafted from 80% cooling infused memory foam and 20% polyester fibers. I've been sleeping on this pillow for a few weeks now, and I really love how supportive-yet-cushioned it feels under my head and neck. Another cool feature is that you can adjust the loft with the zippers depending on whether you sleep on your back, side or stomach.
The Magic Bullet Blender is great for athletes, fitness gurus or anyone who's trying to eat healthier. It can be used to make a wide variety of health shakes and smoothies; just add your protein powder of choice and you're set! It can also be used to make pasta sauces and guac.
The Ring Indoor Cam (2023) records 1080p video, is equipped with a built-in siren to ward off intruders, and has advanced zone customization that only sends notifications if motion is detected where it shouldn't be. It's smaller than the first-generation model and now includes a physical privacy shutter.
This is a great pair of Sony budget headphones, and this deal makes them even more affordable. You get a comfortable design, solid sound quality and up to 50 hours of battery life along with USB-C charging.
The Clip 4 is a wicked little speaker that clips to your bag so that you can take it anywhere you want. There's 10 hours of battery life so it'll last you through any hike you might take it on. We found some great sound for its size in our JBL Clip 4 review as well, with a surprising amount of bass.
If you need to cover multiple rooms on a budget, you can grab three Blink Minis for just $49. These affordable cameras still pack a crisp 1080p resolution which makes out people and objects in motion. Notifications hit your devices within seconds and the cameras' infrared night vision mode makes it easy to see what's happening even in pitch-black rooms like a basement. This isn't the biggest discount we've seen but it's still a great deal, since one camera by itself is priced $29.
With $50 in savings, these JBL Tune Buds are a total steal. The earbuds stream audio with low power consumption at high quality. You'll also hear more of what you want and less of what you don't, thanks to active noise-cancelling technology. They also boast up to 10 hours of battery life.
Yes, the Amazfit Bip 5 looks like an Apple Watch, but it's not a cheap imitation. Instead, when we tested the Bip 5, we found that it's one of the top alternatives to Fitbit's now-discontinued smartwatches. The watch face is extremely customizable, the battery can last up to 10 days (significantly more than the Apple Watch's 18 hours), and effectively tracks your sleep, steps, and workouts.
This compact Keurig coffee maker won't take up much space on a coffee-lovers counter, but it still delivers a cup of Joe quickly. It can brew 6-12 ounces from the press of a button, although keep in mind it only holds one cup of water, so you will need to refill the tank regularly. It's available in a variety of colors including rose, oasis, black and red — some are more discounted than others at the time of writing. Read our full Keurig K-Mini review.
At just $59, the best value Ring Video Doorbell got even better. The newest of Ring's doorbells has head-to-toe video and package detection. You can't replace its battery, so you'll have to remove the unit off the wall periodically to charge it, but it's a fantastic option at this price.
Anker bolsters its reputation for high-performance accessories with this Qi2-certified charger. It has a 10,000mAh battery, a 15W charging speed and attaches wirelessly to your iPhone via MagSafe.
Not only will this affordable instant camera make all your shots look retro and aesthetic, this specific deal comes with a free roll of film. The 5-inch size means the camera will fit into your hand easily and you'll be shooting vintage-style pics in no time.
Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons in Neon Red/Neon Blue have dropped to $66 during Walmart's latest sale. This discount is ideal if you need a replacement set or want spare controllers for co-op play in Mario Kart, Switch Sports and more.
The Apple AirTag is an excellent Bluetooth tracker that is extremely easy to set up and does a great job of locating your valuables. Each coin-sized tracker offers a replaceable battery lasting over a year, water resistance, and seamless integration with iPhones. This bundle includes four, so you can have one on multiple items.
For a multi-purposeful, portable cleaner, nothing beats the Little Green Carpet Cleaner. It will spray, scrub and lift away smaller messes, like dirt and stains, from all types of surfaces. Thanks to its powerful suction, it can even remove dirty paw prints from carpets, stairs and car interiors. The small-but-mighty machine boasts a 48-ounce tank capacity that gives you several cleanings between refills.
The Philips SmartSleep the brand's best-selling wake-up light and one of the most popular, best functioning sunrise alarm clocks on the market as a whole. It uses a combination of gentle light (which has 20 brightness settings to suit your preference, might I add) and the choice of 5 calm sounds to wake you up in a more natural way, so you feel more refreshed. Philips wake-up lights are recommended by physicians for helping you establish a healthy sleep and wake routine.
The Fire HD 10 offers a good-looking 10-inch screen that's perfect for watching movies and videos thanks to its 1080p display. We called the tablet a "white-hot deal" in our Fire HD 10 review at the $139 price. At $94, it's a deal not to be missed. However, note that it sold for $74 on Black Friday.
Lounge in luxury with this oversized, faux fur throw blanket. It is extremely soft and its variety of tie-dye, gradient hues will stand out in any room. You might even recognize the viral faux fur blanket from TikTok!
The AirPods 4 boast a new design, which Apple has refined with "50 million data points" to create the most comfortable AirPods ever. They also feature Apple's H2 chip, which delivers clearer calls with Voice Isolation, and a new, hands-free way to interact with Siri. The AirPods 4 also have USB-C charging and include up to 30 hours of listening time. In our AirPods 4 review, we said the Editor's Choice earbuds bring Apple's wireless earbuds lineup into the modern day with Pro-level features for less.
This is an efficient handheld vacuum that's ideal for spot cleaning and pet hair. The brush design prevents hair tangles, and it comes with practical attachments for furniture and corners. At $99, it's a reasonable price for a reliable cleaner.
