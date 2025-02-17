You don't need the gym to build strength — Amazon's top-rated kettlebell is just $18 this Presidents' Day

Deals
By
published

You can shop the deal right here.

Amazon Basics kettlebell on wooden floor with killer deal badge bottom left
(Image credit: Future)

During the Presidents’ Day sale, you can slash the prices of some of the best gym equipment, including Amazon's top-rated kettlebell. The 5-star reviewed Amazon Basics bell is just $18 at Amazon right now.

I've been hands-on with this kettlebell for a long while now and it's a staple in my home set-up. If you can't decide which weight to go for, I'd buy several while the deal lasts, or opt for a medium-heavy weight to cover as many bases as you can.

In our best kettlebells guide, this bell picked up the Best Value award for being dependable, brilliant quality, durable and affordable. If you’re shopping in this year’s Amazon Presidents’ Day sales, then this kettlebell deal is a fantastic choice. Here's why I think the deal is worth it.

Amazon Basics Kettlebell
Amazon Basics Kettlebell: was $23 now $18 at Amazon

If you're looking for one of the best kettlebells around on a budget, I'd shop this bell. You'll need grip gloves or chalk for sweatier workout efforts, but the handle takes chalk well. The deal you pick up will depend on which weight you choose, so double-check before you head to the checkout. The Basics bell picks up 5 stars on Amazon, making it the site's top-rated bell. It has a generous window, a flat bottom and is made of durable cast iron, so it's likely your floor will break before it does!

Our review: ★★★★

View Deal

How the Amazon Basics kettlebell compares to the other best kettlebells

Group of the best kettlebells on a wooden floor during testing

(Image credit: Future)

Those who know me know that I'm a fussy exerciser. I'm fussy about my workout clothes, what I put on my feet to train in and what kit I exercise with. In other words, I only recommend products I would (or do) use myself.

The Amazon Basics kettlebell will save you a ton of money, which means you can buy several in varying weights and still not break the bank. You'll probably still spend less than if you went for one or two other kettlebell brands in our guide (hit the link above to check them out!)

I'm not really a fan of adjustable kettlebells; I find them too bulky and not very robust, but stashing several kettlebells can be tricky. This bell is small enough to store easily, even in the heavier weight ranges. It never takes up too much space. And at $18, it holds up against the pricier models I tested, including ONNIT's primal range and the techy JAXJOX adjustable kettlebell.

Trust me, you're not skimping on quality just because you're saving money. This fuss-free model has several weight options ranging from 6 to 20kg / 13.2-44lbs and is made from cast iron so you can happily throw it around as much as you like. If you’re new to kettlebell training, on a budget, or just need convenience, this kettlebell is worth every dollar.

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Kettlebells
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 6 of 6 deals
Filters
Arrow
Amazon Basics Cast Iron Kettlebell
(Black)
1
Amazon Basics Cast Iron...
Amazon
$22.64
View Deal
Amazon Basics Cast Iron Kettlebell
(Black)
2
Amazon Basics Cast Iron...
Amazon
View Deal
Amazon Basics Cast Iron Kettlebell
(Black)
3
Amazon Basics Cast Iron...
Amazon
View Deal
Amazon Basics Cast Iron Kettlebell
(Black)
4
Amazon Basics Cast Iron...
Amazon
$45.31
View Deal
Amazon Basics Cast Iron Kettlebell
(Black)
5
Amazon Basics Cast Iron...
Amazon
View Deal
Amazon Basics Cast Iron Kettlebell
(Black)
6
Amazon Basics Rubber Encased...
Amazon
$61.33
View Deal
See more Wellness Deals
Sam Hopes
Sam Hopes
Senior Fitness Writer, Fitness and Mobility Coach

Sam Hopes is a level 3 qualified trainer, level 2 reiki practitioner and senior fitness writer at Tom's Guide. She is also currently undertaking her Yoga For Athletes training course. Sam has written for various fitness brands and websites over the years and has experience across brands at Future such as Live Science, Fit&Well, Coach, and T3.

Having worked with fitness studios like F45 and Virgin Active, Sam now primarily teaches outdoor bootcamps, bodyweight, calisthenics and kettlebells. She also coaches mobility and stretching-focused classes several times a week and believes that true strength comes from a holistic approach to training your body.

Sam has completed two mixed doubles Hyrox competitions in London and the Netherlands and finished her first doubles attempt in 1:11.

More about fitness
Male wearing white performing upward dog back stretch on yoga mat in studio

Personal trainer shares this one move to relieve lower back tension and reduce stiffness in your spine, and it really works
a photo of a woman doing a plank outside

I tried this 3-minute plank challenge from Anne Hathaway’s trainer — here’s what happened to my core

Amazon cooling gel memory foam mattress in bedroom with grey, white and coral cushions and sunflowers on bedside table

Find your cooling mattress in today's Amazon Presidents' Day sale — top 3 deals for hot sleepers
See more latest