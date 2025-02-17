You don't need the gym to build strength — Amazon's top-rated kettlebell is just $18 this Presidents' Day

During the Presidents’ Day sale, you can slash the prices of some of the best gym equipment, including Amazon's top-rated kettlebell. The 5-star reviewed Amazon Basics bell is just $18 at Amazon right now.

I've been hands-on with this kettlebell for a long while now and it's a staple in my home set-up. If you can't decide which weight to go for, I'd buy several while the deal lasts, or opt for a medium-heavy weight to cover as many bases as you can.

In our best kettlebells guide, this bell picked up the Best Value award for being dependable, brilliant quality, durable and affordable. If you’re shopping in this year’s Amazon Presidents’ Day sales, then this kettlebell deal is a fantastic choice. Here's why I think the deal is worth it.

Amazon Basics Kettlebell: was $23 now $18 at Amazon If you're looking for one of the best kettlebells around on a budget, I'd shop this bell. You'll need grip gloves or chalk for sweatier workout efforts, but the handle takes chalk well. The deal you pick up will depend on which weight you choose, so double-check before you head to the checkout. The Basics bell picks up 5 stars on Amazon, making it the site's top-rated bell. It has a generous window, a flat bottom and is made of durable cast iron, so it's likely your floor will break before it does! Our review: ★★★★

How the Amazon Basics kettlebell compares to the other best kettlebells

(Image credit: Future)

Those who know me know that I'm a fussy exerciser. I'm fussy about my workout clothes, what I put on my feet to train in and what kit I exercise with. In other words, I only recommend products I would (or do) use myself.

The Amazon Basics kettlebell will save you a ton of money, which means you can buy several in varying weights and still not break the bank. You'll probably still spend less than if you went for one or two other kettlebell brands in our guide (hit the link above to check them out!)

I'm not really a fan of adjustable kettlebells; I find them too bulky and not very robust, but stashing several kettlebells can be tricky. This bell is small enough to store easily, even in the heavier weight ranges. It never takes up too much space. And at $18, it holds up against the pricier models I tested, including ONNIT's primal range and the techy JAXJOX adjustable kettlebell.

Trust me, you're not skimping on quality just because you're saving money. This fuss-free model has several weight options ranging from 6 to 20kg / 13.2-44lbs and is made from cast iron so you can happily throw it around as much as you like. If you’re new to kettlebell training, on a budget, or just need convenience, this kettlebell is worth every dollar.