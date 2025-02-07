Best Presidents’ Day TV sales — 15 early deals I’d get right now

Presidents' Day TV sales are off to an early start. Although Presidents' Day isn't till February 17, multiple retailers are offering early deals with massive discounts on some of the best TVs we've tested at Tom's Guide.

Additionally, retailers are purging their TV inventory to make room for 2025's models, which should hit store shelves sometime this spring and summer. Combine that with Super Bowl TV deals and you've got the perfect storm for bargain hunters looking to score a new TV on the cheap.

Right now one of the best Presidents' Day TV sales comes from Amazon. Currently, you can get the TCL 65-inch Q6 4K QLED TV on sale for just $368 at Amazon. Yes, this is a budget TV, but we were impressed with its performance out of the box and recommend it to the set-it-and-forget-it crowd who don't want to tweak their TV's settings to get the best picture quality.

I've been covering Presidents Day TV sales for over a decade and below I'm rounding up the best TV deals you can get right now — regardless of your budget. For more deals, make sure to check out our guide to the best early Presidents Day sales.

Best Presidents Day TV sales

TV sale: deals from $69 @ Amazon

Amazon has smart TVs on sale for as low as $69. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Amazon with deals on LG, Sony, Samsung, and more.

Price check: from $69 @ Best Buy | from $88 @ Walmart

Onn 65" 4K Roku TV: was $348 now $298 at Walmart If you want a big-screen TV, but don't want to spend too much, this is the TV deal for you. Walmart has its Onn 65-inch 4K Roku TV on sale for $298. The TV features HDR10 support, Dolby Audio, Apple AirPlay/HomeKit/Hey Google compatibility, and a voice remote. Plus, it uses Roku's excellent software to bring you hundreds of streaming apps like Hulu, Netflix, Apple TV, and more.

Hisense 55" U8N Mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,099 now $798 at Amazon The Hisense U8N isn't just one of the most value-forward TVs of the year, it's one of the best TVs, period. Surprisingly, this excellent deal is still available. As you'll see in our Hisense U8N review, this set features a bright Mini-LED display with impressive backlight control, making it a versatile pick for both bright- and dark-room viewing. Thanks to an array of high-end features, the U8N is a great pick for casual and dedicated gamers, too.

OLED TVs

LG B4 OLED TV: was $799 now $599 at Best Buy The B4 is LG's entry-level OLED TV. This TV supports Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and has improved picture quality thanks to LG's A8 processor. For gamers, it features four HDMI 2.1 ports, a 120Hz refresh rate, a brightness booster, and Game Optimizer Mode. In our LG B4 OLED review, we called the Editor's Choice TV the value OLED TV of the year. The 48-inch model is a Best Buy exclusive.

New price low! Samsung 65" S85D 4K OLED TV: was $1,899 now $997 at Amazon You couldn't ask for a better discount on one of the hottest displays. In our Samsung S85D OLED TV review, we said the Editor's Choice TV is a serious value offering a 120Hz refresh rate on a WOLED panel. An ATSC 3.0 tuner also means you get access to NextGenTV and 4K broadcasts, plus Tizen OS is also home to a slew of game streaming apps, making the S85D a true all-arounder when it comes to features. And if its onboard access to content isn't enough, a total of four HDMI 2.1 ports is also ideal for your range of connected devices.

55-inch for $947

Panasonic 55" Z85 4K OLED TV: was $1,599 now $999 at Amazon Panasonic TVs are making a comeback in the U.S. Built around Panasonic's HCX Pro AI Processor MKII, its new OLED TV offers support for HDR10/HDR10+/Dolby Vision/HLG and Dolby Atmos audio. On the gaming front, you get a 120Hz panel with VRR, AMD FreeSync Premium, and NVIDIA G-Sync support. It comes in 55- and 65-inch size options.