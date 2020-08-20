Robot vacuums are great for sweeping up rugs, but if you want to take care of your kitchen and bathroom floors, you’ll want to check out the best robot mops.

There’s not as many robot mops as there are robot vacuums, but they’re generally less expensive (models range from less than $200 up to around $800), and encompass both dedicated robot mops as well as 2-in-1 hybrids that can vacuum and mop.

What are the best robot mops?

For a stand-alone robot mop, we think the $449 Roomba Braava jet m6 is the best choice. We’re confident in its mapping ability to not only clean where you want it, but also to steer clear of where you don’t. A room full of wall-to-wall wet carpet is never good to come home to. iRobot is also the only manufacturer we’ve seen that offers robot-safe cleaning solution in addition to disposable pads that have water-activated cleaner built-in.

For hybrid cleaning, we like the Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo T8 AIVI because it’s able to vacuum and mop floors at the same time. It’s the ultimate in efficiency as far as we’re concerned. Plus, it features obstacle detection and will work the night shift as a roving home security monitor. For $799, all of those features don’t come cheap, but for homes with primarily bare floors we think it’s worth it.

Don’t want to splurge on robots to do your dirty work? For a dedicated robot mop, check out the iLife Shinebot W400 for $249. We like that its clean and dirty water tanks show just how much grit and grime it is picking up. For a hybrid solution, the iLife V8s Pro is a good choice for $169. It doesn’t offer laser navigation, mapping, or no-go zones, but it’ll vacuum up pet hair and mop away dirt on your floors.

The best robot mops you can buy today

(Image credit: iRobot)

The iRobot Braava jet m6 is the mopping-only bot that does it all. This impressive bot uses the same advanced navigation found in the Roomba s9 and Roomba i7 robot vacuums to clean and map your home. Within the iRobot app, you have the power to command the Braava jet m6 to clean specific rooms or areas while avoiding no-go spots such as pet food bowls. It’s a handy feature in a vacuum, but usually not a deal-breaker if it doesn’t 100% of the time. But consistent, accurate adherence to virtual barriers is essential in a robot mop. No one wants to deal with a wet rug.

The square shape of the Braava jet m6 means it cleans well along baseboards. We like the easy-to-fill removable water tank, too. When the mop’s battery gets low, it’ll head back to its base, recharge, and then get back to work. But perhaps the flashiest feature of the Braava jet m6 is how it works in tandem with the Roomba s9 and Roomba i7 . When either of those vacuums has finished cleaning and returned to its base, the mop goes to work. Not only will your floors be vacuumed, they’ll be freshly mopped as well. We are truly living in the future.

Like the Braava jet 240, the Braava jet m6 uses proprietary wet and dry cleaning pads that are available in reusable or disposable versions.

(Image credit: iLife)

2. iLife Shinebot W400 A simpler, but effective robot mop Size: 11.5 x 11.1 x 4.6 inches | Weight: 7.72 pounds | Mapping: No | Smart home compatibility: No Prime $199.99 View at Amazon Prime $399.99 View at Amazon 292 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Good cleaning performance Dirty water tank captures dirt and grime Reusable microfiber brush roll Cumbersome cleaning process after use Bulky Too tall to clean under kitchen cabinets

As the best robot mops go, the iLife Shinebot W400 hits the sweet spot between price and performance. Though it just uses plain tap water to clean your floors, we were impressed in our iLife Shinebot W400 review with how much dirt the mop removed from our floors. Better yet, we could see exactly how much grime was removed thanks to the separate onboard clean and dirty water tanks. The Shinebot W400’s mopping prowess is thanks to the twin power of a reusable microfiber brush roll that scrubs dirt away and a rubber scraper squeegee that helps remove dirty water and other debris.

The Shinebot W400 was a well-behaved robot mop as well, never venturing onto even the thinnest rug in our testing. Instead of an app, the W400 is controlled via remote control or the buttons on the bot itself. From here, choose one of four cleaning patterns: Area, path, spot and edge.

While this mopping-only bot offers good cleaning performance, it’s a bit tall at 4.6 inches high and might not fit under kitchen cabinets. And, when this robot mop is done cleaning, your cleaning job begins. After each use, iLife recommends cleaning the dirty-water tank, the microfiber brush roll, the scraper and the filter with running water. Then the parts must be left out to air dry. It’s a bit of work, but the Shinebot W400 gets the mopping job done.

(Image credit: iRobot)

The very small and very budget-friendly iRobot Braava jet 240 is particularly good at cleaning small spaces, but still impressively quick when cleaning larger areas. Like a gentleman (or woman) on a first date, this robot mop respects boundaries. Pressing and holding the Clean button illuminates two blue lights on the top of the bot. The lights represent an invisible line that the Braava jet 240 will refuse to cross. It’s a nifty trick and, more importantly, we found in our Braava jet 240 review that it worked well.

For first time robot mop users, the Braava jet 240 is a great starter device. We were impressed at how well it cleaned edges and liked the fresh scent left from the disposable cleaning pads when it was done. For less than $200, it’s an easy way to keep your floors clean without lugging out the mop and bucket on a daily basis. While it doesn’t have the customized mapping and other bells and whistles found on the Braava jet m6 or on many hybrid robots, it will leave your floors cleaner than it found them.

So how does it actually work? Add water to the onboard tank, pop in the rechargeable battery, attach one of three cleaning pads, and press “Clean.” The full-of-tricks Braava jet 240 is able to detect which pad is attached and adjusts its cleaning style accordingly. The Braava jet 240 mops in a back and forth motion, travelling approximately one foot forward, then moving back, spraying water, and then going forward again.

There are three types of proprietary pads made by iRobot that work with the Braava jet 240: a white, dry sweeping pad; an orange, damp sweeping pad; and a blue, wet mopping pad. Each type of pad is available in a 10-pack for $7.99. Reusable, washable pads are available in addition to disposable ones. A set of three reusable pads, which includes one of each type, is available for $29.99.

(Image credit: Ecovacs)

Vacuuming and mopping are great, but doing both, even if you’re a robot, is time consuming. Enter the Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo T8 AIVI, a 2-in-1 hybrid robot that can vacuum and mop at the same time. Fill up the onboard water tank, dampen and attach the microfiber pad, and the Deebot Ozmo T8 is off. One small caveat: In simultaneous vacuum and mopping mode, the robot won’t vacuum carpeted areas. It’s definitely better for homes with bare floors.

The Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo T8 AIVI has quite a few tricks up its robot sleeve. Like the Roborock S6 MaxV, it’ll also create and save a map of your home. Customize the map and you can command the bot to clean only specific rooms. While cleaning, the Deebot Ozmo T8 AIVI is able to identify obstacles in its way and will remember them, so it won’t continually get tangled up in the same power cord. In addition to avoiding potential hazards, the Deebot Ozmo T8 AIVI has another trick: it acts as a wandering home security monitor. View video, capture images or intimidate the cat by talking back through the robot using the Ecovacs Home app.

(Image credit: Roborock)

5. Roborock S6 MaxV Best for obstacle detection while cleaning Size: 13.9 x 13.8 x 3.8 inches | Weight: 8.2 pounds | Mapping: Yes | Smart home compatibility: Alexa, Google Assistant Prime $749.99 View at Amazon Identifies and avoids objects in its way Fast, accurate mapping Never got itself stuck Less-than-stellar vacuum performance

The latest Wi-Fi-connected hybrid robot vacuum and mop from Roborock features stereo cameras and object identification for items that may get in the bot’s way while cleaning. In our Roborock S6 MaxV review , we found it offered quick and accurate mapping. Plus, the Roborock S6 MaxV offers mapping with single-room cleaning and, more importantly, “no-mop” zones. Keeping robot mops off of rugs and carpets is never easy, so we appreciate the ability to create virtual barriers. Want more customization? You can specify the amount of water released by the bot on a room-by-room basis. The default setting is medium, but you can change it to high for cleaning bathroom tile or low for hardwood floors.

The water tank on the Roborock S6 MaxV is integrated into the body of the robot while the half moon-shaped microfiber pad clips in separately. To start mopping, release the tank from the bot, fill it with clean water and reattach it. Snap the dampened microfiber pad in place and the S6 MaxV will announce, “Mopping mode ready.” The mopping options within the app will now be available.

In our tests, the Roborock S6 MaxV offered decent vacuuming and mopping performance. Like a kid carefully coloring, the bot outlined the edges of each area before adapting a serpentine pattern to vacuum inside its invisible lines. In mopping mode, it left a damp trail along our floors. It dried quickly and we liked being able to easily see where the MaxV had been working.

Beyond cleaning, the Roborock S6 MaxV allows users to monitor their pets and home via the Roborock app, so you can not only see if Spot is lounging on the couch, you can send a voice message telling him to get down via the bot’s speaker.

(Image credit: iLife)

6. iLife V8s A robot mop/vacuum under $200 Size: 13 x 12.6 x 3.2 inches | Weight: 5.9 pounds | Mapping: No | Smart home compatibility: No Prime $219.99 View at Amazon Inexpensive Methodical cleaning pattern mode Quiet in mopping mode Not Wi-Fi connected Needs supervision in mop mode

This hybrid robot vacuum and mop won’t clean out your wallet, but it will clean up your floors. What the iLife V8s lacks in bells and whistles, it makes up for in cleaning prowess. The iLife V8s has four different cleaning modes that work in both mop and vacuum modes: Classic, which sends the bot bouncing off of walls; Path, a methodical, M-shaped cleaning pattern; Edge, for cleaning along borders; and Spot, for targeted cleaning. As with most robot mops, the company recommends vacuuming prior to mopping.

To activate the mop on the iLife V8s, switch out the dustbin for the water tank, dampen and attach the microfiber mopping pad and choose a mode using the included remote control or on the bot itself. The V8s will get to work. iLife says the 300ml water tank is roughly enough to clean one room and recommends refilling the tank before cleaning the next room. Because it lacks Wi-Fi connectedness and isn’t capable of mapping, you’ll want to keep an eye on it while it cleans. No one likes a squishy carpet.

(Image credit: Roborock)

Roborock’s update to the S5 hybrid, logically named the S5 Max, put a special emphasis on mopping performance. For starters, there’s a larger, 290ml electronic water tank. Plus, the detachable microfiber mopping pad is spring-loaded, meaning the pad will apply consistent pressure on surfaces as it cleans. This leads to more consistent mopping results.

Controlling the S5 Max is as easy as opening the Roborock app on your smartphone. The Wi-Fi-connected bot is capable of creating and saving editable maps of your home. Create a schedule, customize cleaning routes, and demarcate “no-mop” zones from the palm of your hand. This sleek-looking 2-in-1 offers several cleaning modes for vacuuming — Gentle, Silent, Balanced, Turbo and Max — but also offers customizations in mop mode, too. Choose from low, medium, or high water flow depending on the surfaces you’re cleaning. Better yet-- the flow level can be adjusted from room to room.

(Image credit: Eufy)

8. Eufy RoboVac L70 Hybrid Hybrid cleaner offers long battery life Size: 14.02 x 14.02 x 4.02 inches | Weight: 8.49 pounds | Mapping: Yes | Smart home compatibility: Alexa, Google Assistant No price information View at Amazon Methodical cleaning pattern Laser navigation Long battery life Too tall to fit under some cabinets and furniture

The Eufy RoboVac L70 Hybrid 2-in-1 robot vacuum and mop utilizes an upgraded laser navigation system and is rated for a long, 150-minute runtime. Better yet, should the battery run low, the RoboVac L70 Hybrid will return to its dock, recharge, and then resume cleaning where it left off. The accompanying EufyHome app allows you to adjust mopping power, customize maps, and set virtual boundaries.

Mopping with RoboVac L70 Hybrid is straightforward: Add water to the removable tank that sits just above the dustbin, dampen the microfiber pad and attach it to the bot. The RoboVac L70 Hybrid cleans in a methodical, serpentine pattern that ensures no floor area is untouched — unless, of course, you’ve set up a no-go zone for it.

How to choose the best robot mop for you

Currently, there are two categories of robot mops: devices that only mop and hybrid robots that mop and vacuum. Generally, both kinds range in price from under $200 to about $500. However, there are a few hybrid models that include features which drive the price up to $800.

If there’s already a robot vacuum running around your home, a dedicated robot mop will complement it nicely. You’ll always want to run the vacuum before mopping to ensure your floors are free of dust and debris. A mop dragging a pile of wet dog hair around your floors will surely lead to streaks. It’s also gross. If you already own an iRobot Roomba s9 or Roomba i7, that sequence can happen automatically. The iRobot Braava jet m6 can be triggered to start mopping when either one of those vacuums finishes its work.

For homes that have not yet adopted a robot vacuum, a hybrid robot vacuum and mop may be a better choice. The vacuum functions on many of the mid-to-high range 2-in-1s usually include Wi-Fi connectivity, customizable maps, single room cleaning, and no-go zones. Most of these functions transfer over to the mopping side and some add water flow control and no-mopping zones. Be aware that some hybrid robots are better at avoiding carpets and rugs in mopping mode than others. If your home has several rugs, a hybrid robot with no-mopping zones may be best for you.

It’s worth noting that the primary cleaning method for the vast majority of these devices is plain water. Most manufacturers specifically caution against using any kind of cleaning solution, with one notable exception. iRobot sells a separate hard floor cleaning solution for use with their Braava jet line of robot mops.