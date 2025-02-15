Best Presidents' Day sales this weekend — my 45 favorite deals on TVs, clothing, appliances, mattresses and more

In honor of Presidents' Day weekend, retailers across the board are slashing prices on hot tickets items like TVs, laptops, kitchen appliances, apparel and much more. If you're looking to take advantage of unbeatable savings, you've come to the right place.

Some of my favorite weekend sales include 40% off winter boots at Timberland. You also don't want to miss the YETI sale happening at Amazon, with deals on water bottles and coolers starting at just $16. If you're looking to upgrade your bedding and bath, look no further than Brooklinen's sale with deals up to 50% off.

With so many great sales taking place, my goal is to make things easier for you! Below, I've compiled a list of all the best deals I'm shopping this holiday weekend and beyond. Happy shopping! (For more ways to save, check out our live Presidents' Day sale coverage).

Editor's Choice

YETI sale: deals from $16 @ Amazon

For anyone who is always on the go, Amazon has multiple Yeti tumblers, coolers, and ramblers on sale from $16. It's the biggest Yeti sale I've seen from Amazon all year.

Amazon devices: deals from $17 @ Amazon

Now is an excellent time to upgrade your Amazon devices or buy that new device you've been meaning to get. From Fire TV Sticks to Ring Video Doorbells, Amazon is slashing over 50% off its prices with deals as low as $17.

Timberland boots: up to 40% off @ Timberland

Timberland is a footwear brand best known for its iconic yellow work boots — but they also happen to make high-quality, weatherproof winter boots, too. And right now, you can save up to 40% on select styles for men and women.

Our top pick Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2024): was $159 now $134 at Amazon With a new 7" glare-free display and 12 weeks of battery life, we gave the Paperwhite a 4.5-star rating in our review, making it the best Kindle we've reviewed in our best Kindle buying guide. While it's not a huge departure from what we expect from a Kindle Paperwhite, it boasts a 25% faster page turn time, and a bright, backlit display.

Apple Watch Series 10 (46mm): was $429 now $359 at Amazon The Apple Watch Series 10 is only a few months old but it's already on sale for $70 less. New to the Apple Watch is a sleep apnea detection feature, improved noise suppression during phone calls and on-wrist translations. It retains the 18 hours of battery life but it is the best Apple Watch you can get right now.

Brooklinen Luxe Sateen Hardcore Sheet Bundle (Queen): was $427 now $288 at Brooklinen I've been sleeping like a cool baby on these luxurious Brooklinen Luxe Sateen sheets. Pair that with the lovely duvet cover and pillowcases all for under $300 (for a Queen size bed), and you have yourself a great deal. Made from 480-thread count 100% long staple cotton, this luxurious set is perfect for all-year use. Crafted from OEKO-TEX certified skin friendly fabric, this set includes one duvet cover and two pillowcases.

NIRA Pro Laser: was $599 now $479 at niraskin.com NIRA is the first and only painless, at-home laser that not only targets your face, but also reaches your neck, chest and back of hands. Although it supposedly takes 90 days to see results, I've been using this device for the past month and I've noticed smoother fine lines and a decrease in wrinkles. It also makes my skin super supple and adds a subtle glow. The device is super simple to use and brings laser treatments to the comfort and convenience of your own home. Note: Use code "LOVE20" at checkout to get this price.

Apparel

Carhartt sale: deals from $6 @ Amazon

It's very rare to see Carhartt sales at Amazon, which is why this deal is noteworthy. Amazon has Carhartt apparel for men and women on sale from $6. The sale includes basic t-shirts, socks, jackets, sweatpants, thermal base units, and more.

Adidas sale: deals from $6 @ Amazon

From t-shirts to sneakers, Amazon is offering a wide variety of Adidas deals on men's, women's and children's apparel. After discount, deals start as low as $6. Note that the Adidas Store is also offering a sale with up to 30% off.

Price check: up to 30% off @ Adidas

Lululemon: apparel from $9 @ Lululemon

Shop Lululemon's 'We Made Too Much' section with apparel and accessories from $9. You'll find headbands, sneakers, t-shirts and more. Also included are the ever-popular Align leggings and Scuba hoodies.

Hey Dude sale: up to 40% @ Hey Dude

Hey Dude is currently having a sale that is offering up to 40% off select styles. From slip ons to flip flops, snag a a pair of Hey Dudes starting at the unbeatable price of $14. The deals are for men, women and children.

Patagonia sale: up to 50% off @ Patagonia

In honor of Presidents' Day Weekend, the prices of our favorite Patagonia fleeces, jackets and vests have already been slashed in half. Shop the sale with up to 50% off in savings.

The North Face: up to 30% off @ The North Face

Usually, pieces from The North Face's apparel collection are a big investment — but right now, you can snag huge discounts on puffers, hoodies, vests and more starting at just $20. Not only will you stay super warm this winter, you'll also be stylish (which is always the goal).

Ugg sale: up to 30% off @ Ugg

The early 2000s called — Uggs are back in style! Right now, Ugg is taking up to 30% off select boots, slippers and sandals. Select sizes and styles are already selling out, so I'd recommend jumping on this deal ASAP.

TVs

TV sale: deals from $59 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has smart TVs on sale for as low as $59. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Best Buy. By comparison, Amazon is offering a similar sale with prices from $59.

Price check: from $59 @ Amazon | from $74 @ Walmart

Hisense 58" 4K Roku TV: was $298 now $248 at Walmart Upgrade to a big-screen 4K display without breaking the bank. The Hisense R6 series includes HDR support, 4K resolution and Roku's excellent operating system. At its current sale price, it's one of the cheapest 58-inch 4K TVs we've seen all year. It features Dolby Vision/HDR 10 support, a low-lag gaming mode and DTS Studio Sound.

TCL 55" QM7 Mini-LED TV: was $799 now $499 at Best Buy As one of the cheapest new options among the best gaming TVs, TCL's QM7 is the definition of value. It leverages a 120Hz refresh rate with AMD FreeSync Premium for superior gaming chops. It also has Motion rate 240 and Game Accelerator 120 to bring out the best performance when gaming.

Samsung 55" S85D 4K OLED TV: was $1,697 now $1,197 at Amazon The Samsung S85D is a well-rounded OLED TV that features all of the latest technology, including Dolby Atmos support and a 120Hz refresh rate. It's built on one of the best AI upscaling chips and leverages Samsung's Tizen OS that has cloud gaming services baked right into the TV. The S85D pulls out all the stops without costing a high premium.

Mattresses

Nectar Classic Memory Foam: was $1,063 now $349 at Nectar Sleep Nectar's flagship memory foam is on sale from $349 (twin). The previous version of this excellent mid-range mattress topped out best memory foam mattress guide, and we expect this new version to boast all the excellent features that made it a winner. Our Nectar Original Memory Foam mattress review praised its good balance of softness and support, as well as its excellent cooling and value. Because it's on the firmer side of medium-firm, we recommend it to stomach and back sleepers of any weight, plus average-weight side sleepers. It contours gently, but doesn't suck you down into the mattress like a Tempur-Pedic bed would. You'll get some great benefits with this mattress too, including a 365-night trial, lifetime warranty, and free shipping and returns.

Casper One Mattress: was $749 now $599 at Casper Casper is cutting up to 40% off select mattresses during its latest mattress sale. The Casper One Mattress is the updated version of its now discontinued Original Mattress. The new 11-inch bed has four layers of premium foam, which includes a layer of Breathe Flex Foam designed to promote air flow and add a little bounce to the mattress. After discount, the Casper Original Mattress costs $599 for a twin size (was $749), whereas the queen costs $799 (was $999).

Laptops/Tablets

Apple iPad mini 7: was $499 now $399 at Amazon The iPad mini 7 is a great travel tablet thanks to its incredibly portable design and long battery life. It comes with speedy performance thanks to Apple's A17 Pro chip, and has a gorgeous 8.3-inch (2,266 x 1,488) Liquid Retina display. You also get 12MP cameras on the front and back and Wi-Fi 6E support.

Dell Inspiron 16 Laptop: was $1,099 now $769 at Dell Save big on Dell’s new Inspiron 16, decked out with an efficient Intel Core 7 150U processor, 16GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, and a 16-inch, non-touch display with crisp 2.5K (2560 x 1600) resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. With Windows 11 Pro, it’d make an excellent work laptop.

Smart Home

Blink Mini Camera (3-Pack): was $69 now $49 at Amazon If you need to cover multiple rooms on a budget, you can grab three Blink Minis for just $49. These affordable cameras still pack a crisp 1080p resolution which makes out people and objects in motion. Notifications hit your devices within seconds and the cameras' infrared night vision mode makes it easy to see what's happening even in pitch-black rooms like a basement. This isn't the biggest discount we've seen but it's still a great deal, since one camera by itself is priced $29.

Ring Battery Video Doorbell: was $99 now $59 at Amazon At just $59, the best value Ring Video Doorbell got even better. The newest of Ring's doorbells has head-to-toe video and package detection. You can't replace its battery, so you'll have to remove the unit off the wall periodically to charge it, but it's a fantastic option at this price.

iRobot Braava jet m6: was $499 now $249 at Amazon The best robot mop we've tested is on sale with over $250 off. In our Braava jet m6 review, we found this device was the best at cleaning up spills and stains on our floor. You can tell it where and when to clean, and Precision Jet Spray helps tackle sticky messes and kitchen grease

iRobot Roomba j7: was $599 now $299 at Amazon The j7 is definitely worth a look for pet owners. This clever bot can recognize and avoid obstacles such as pet poop and cables, plus it learns from it's encounters. Robot vacuums don't come much more advanced than this. Plus, it's one of the lowest discounts we've seen on this model.

Kitchen appliances

Keurig K-Express Essentials Coffee Maker: was $59 now $35 at Walmart If you want an affordable K-Cup pod coffee maker in a compact package, this deal is great for you. This coffee maker features a 36-oz. reservoir and can brew back-to-back coffee, so everyone can get their caffeine hit fast. It's now at an all-time price low in the red color.

Ninja Professional Plus Blender: was $119 now $89 at Amazon Be it daily smoothies or making ice cream, this blender can tackle it all, at the touch of a button. Also featured on our best blenders guide, this comes with 3 preset Auto-iQ programs that creates smoothies, frozen drinks, and ice cream, and its powerful blades can crush ice in no time. What’s more, it has an XL (72-oz.) capacity jug which is ideal for the entire household or making batches. This is a great deal if you want an easy-to-use blender, with professional results.

Ninja Sizzle Smokeless Indoor Grill & Griddle: was $139 now $119 at Amazon There's nothing like waking up on a holiday morning to a sizzling breakfast. And this indoor griddle can cook up all your delicious favorites — like pancakes, eggs and bacon — in a flash. But breakfast isn't the only thing this grill is capable of. You can cook everything from char grilled strip steaks to sizzling fajita veggies with temperatures that reach up to 500°F.

KitchenAid Deluxe 4.5 Qt. Tilt-head Stand Mixer: was $359 now $279 at Walmart If you want a stylish, tilt-head stand mixer to suit your kitchen this is an excellent deal. With a 4.5 qt capacity, it's large enough to bake up to 8 dozen cookies in a single batch. A powerful mixer, it has 10 speeds to quickly whisk, mix, beat and whip up a storm. It also comes with silver coated flat beater, dough hook and 6-wire metal whip. Get baking with this great deal.

Headphones

JBL Tune 235NC Earbuds: was $99 now $59 at Best Buy With $50 in savings, these JBL Tune Buds are a total steal. The earbuds stream audio with low power consumption at high quality. You'll also hear more of what you want and less of what you don't, thanks to active noise-cancelling technology. They also boast up to 10 hours of battery life.