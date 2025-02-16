Best Presidents' Day PS5 sales — here's 15 deals on PS5 games I'm adding to my cart this weekend

Presidents' Day sales are here — and if Sony's big State of Play presentation last week has you hyped to break out your PlayStation 5, I have some good news. Retailers are slashing prices on some of the best PS5 games this Presidents' Day weekend, with digital titles starting at just $1 on the PlayStation Store.

Right now you can save big on a ton of must-play PS5 games from Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart to Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Edition at Best Buy and Amazon. Granted, this likely won't be the strongest PlayStation sale we'll see this year, and discounts on the PlayStation 5 console itself are disappointedly few and far between, but there are plenty of worthwhile deals out there to build out your library on the cheap. My favorite deal has to be Star Wars Jedi: Survivor for $19 at Amazon, an amazingly low price for one of the best Star Wars games in recent memory.

There are scores of epic PS5 game deals to be had, so read on for our top picks. If the Switch is more your speed, be sure to check out our round-up of the best Nintendo Switch Presidents' Day deals.

Best PS5 game Presidents' Day deals

Best PS5 game deals right now

NBA 2K25: was $69 now $24 at Best Buy One of the best-selling sports games around for very good reason, NBA 2K25 is packed with teams and modes and looks staggeringly good on the PS5 – particularly PS5 Pro. This latest version of the popular basketball sim has dropped to $24, so now is the time to get on the court.

Price check: $24 @ Amazon

Persona 3 Reload: was $69 now $24 at Best Buy Atlus's Persona series has a strong pedigree, and this full-fledged remake brings the Persona 3 story to the current console generation so franchise veterans and newcomers can experience it. Part social sim and part JRPG, Persona 3 Reload updates the visuals and incorporates many quality-of-life improvements and new elements, bringing the original tale up to date and making this another must-play RPG.

EA Sports College Football 25: was $69 now $29 at Amazon After more than a decade of waiting, EA returned to the world of NCAA football in the appropriately titled College Football 25. And this simulation of college football was worth the weight. Offering a slightly more arcade-style pace than its Madden sibling, and letting you play as the biggest schools in the country, it lived up to all those years of anticipated.

Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vo.1: was $39 now $29 at Amazon Enjoy the acclaimed Metal Gear Solid franchise from the very start in this first installment in the Master Collection series. This package offers strong value, containing Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty, and Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, along with the original two Metal Gear games and a host of supplemental content, including digital art collections and novels. It is the perfect package for veteran MGS fans or newcomers to the storied franchise.

Assassin's Creed Mirage: was $49 now $34 at Amazon Pitched as a return to the franchise's roots, Assassin's Creed Mirage ditches the RPG bloat of the most recent AC games in the form of a smaller, more focused experience. You play Basim, a petty thief turned master assassin in 9th-century Baghdad. With a vibrant city to explore and a list of targets to eliminate, Assassin's Creed Mirage is exactly what the series needed after the overwhelming scale of Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora: was $45 now $35 at Amazon One of 2023's most pleasant surprises, Avatar Frontiers of Pandora doesn't switch up the Ubisoft open-world formula seen in games like Assassin's Creed and Far Cry. But the alien setting of Pandora makes everything feel brand new, and it's one of the most visually impressive games on PS5. Even if you're not enamored with the Avatar movies, you might be surprised by this one.

Metaphor ReFantazio: was $69 now $49 at Amazon The latest RPG from the publisher behind the famous Persona series, this is one of the least well-known entries on the list, yet is fully deserving of its nomination. We gave the game a 4.5 star rating in our Metaphor: ReFantazio review, and praised the game for both its quality of life improvements over other Atlus RPGs, as well as the more mature story — don't let the anime visuals fool you.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2: was $69 now $49 at Amazon The highly anticipated sequel to PS4's exclusive Spider-Man game, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 lived up to the hype. It sees Peter Parker and Miles Morales team up to take down a whole new set of fearsome foes including Kraven the Hunter and Venom. Master new powers, and explore new areas of NYC in the biggest superhero game Insomniac has made to date. Spider-Man 2 is a stunning showcase of the PS5.

Black Myth Wukong: was $69 now $65 at Amazon This Souls-like RPG Black Myth: Wukong brings one of China’s most legendary tales to life in a refreshing way that uses Unreal Engine 5 to great effect. Whether you’re a fan of Chinese mythology or a Souls veteran itching for some newness while waiting for Elden Ring: Nightreign, this scratches that itch tenfold. Wukong’s story is far more digestible and easier to follow, unlike Elden Ring or Dark Souls, plus it’s made all the better with tantalizing displays of grandeur in its various cutscenes punctuated with stunning animations following each new chapter.