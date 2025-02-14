Massive Lego Presidents' Day sale from $7 at Amazon — 15 deals I'm adding to my cart

Presidents' Day sales are rolling out in full force, and that includes discounts on Lego. If you're looking for a gift or to treat yourself, now's the perfect time to shop sets.

Right now you can get a ton of deals in Amazon's Lego sale. Personally, I have my eye on this super cute Lego Botanicals Tiny Plants set on sale for $39 at Amazon ($10 off.) Or, you could add a touch of romance to your home with this Bouquet of Roses Building Set on sale for $47 at Amazon ($12 off.)

There are plenty more Lego deals up for grabs, so keep scrolling to see all my favorites. Plus, check out our Amazon promo codes page, and see the deals I'd get from $19 in Best Buy's Presidents Day sale.

Best Lego deals

Lego Sunflowers: was $14 now $9 at Amazon Add a little sunshine to your day with these pretty Lego sunflowers. This simple build is great for pretty much any age or skill level. Plus, you can display them however you like in a vase or amongst real blooms.

Lego Super Mario Goombas’ Playground: was $14 now $9 at Amazon I love this Lego Super Mario set. Not only is the tree a cute display piece on its own, it also comes with three buildable Goombas and a working see-saw for them to play on.

Lego Disney Simba The Lion King Cub: was $19 now $16 at Amazon This Lion King set is great because Simba can be moved and posed, making for a fun play companion for kids even when they're done building. You also get a set of leaves and bugs to give this lion cub a snack.

Lego Animal Crossing Isabelle's House Visit 77049: was $39 now $31 at Amazon Score 20% off this Animal Crossing New Horizons Lego set, depicting the beloved character Isabelle's house. The house comes with two minifigures, 389 pieces and hours of entertainment for any Animal Crossing fan. It even comes with a present on a balloon as a cute tie-in to the game. How fun!

Lego Icons Orchid: was $49 now $39 at Amazon While the entire Lego botanicals collection is worth owning, one of the best finds among this year's discounts is the Lego Icons Orchid for $10 off normal price. This beautiful display piece even comes with its own pot!

Lego Botanicals Bouquet of Roses Artificial Flowers: was $59 now $47 at Amazon Looking for a fun Lego set to brighten your home decor? This gorgeous rose bouquet made of Lego is the perfect addition to any space and will give you plenty of time to relax while making the four-piece set. Plus, this 822-piece set makes a great Valentine's Day gift for a loved one.

Lego Star Wars R2-D2 Building Set: was $99 now $82 at Amazon Who wouldn't want their own Droid on display? Right now you can get a small but still appreciated discount on this Lego Star Wars R2-D2 Building Set. It stands 9-inches high and comes with an information plaque, making it a great display piece.