Massive Lego Presidents' Day sale from $7 at Amazon — 15 deals I'm adding to my cart

I found the best Presidents' Day Lego deals in Amazon's sale
Presidents' Day sales are rolling out in full force, and that includes discounts on Lego. If you're looking for a gift or to treat yourself, now's the perfect time to shop sets.
Right now you can get a ton of deals in Amazon's Lego sale. Personally, I have my eye on this super cute Lego Botanicals Tiny Plants set on sale for $39 at Amazon ($10 off.) Or, you could add a touch of romance to your home with this Bouquet of Roses Building Set on sale for $47 at Amazon ($12 off.)
There are plenty more Lego deals up for grabs, so keep scrolling to see all my favorites. Plus, check out our Amazon promo codes page, and see the deals I'd get from $19 in Best Buy's Presidents Day sale.
- Lego Star Wars Captain Rex Y-Wing Microfighter: was $12 now $7
- Lego Sunflowers: was $14 now $9
- Lego Creator 3 in 1 Exotic Parrot: was $19 now $15
- Lego Animal Crossing Isabelle's House Visit: was $39 now $31
- Lego Botanicals Tiny Plants: was $49 now $39
- Lego Botanicals Bouquet of Roses Artificial Flowers: was $59 now $47
- Lego Super Mario Piranha Plant: was $59 now $47
- Lego Star Wars R2-D2 Building Set: was $99 now $82
- Lego Creator 3 in 1 Pirate Ship Building Set: was $119 now $95
- Lego Ideas Vincent Van Gogh The Starry Night: was $169 now $150
Best Lego deals
This fun little 99-piece kit features Captain Rex from Clone Wars along with a miniature-size Y-Wing fighter that has two stud shooters, so you (or your kid) can really pretend to be battling the separatists.
Add a little sunshine to your day with these pretty Lego sunflowers. This simple build is great for pretty much any age or skill level. Plus, you can display them however you like in a vase or amongst real blooms.
I love this Lego Super Mario set. Not only is the tree a cute display piece on its own, it also comes with three buildable Goombas and a working see-saw for them to play on.
This Lego McLaren Race Car set comes in at an affordable price, but still looks awesome. It's simple to build, has rolling wheels and comes with a McLaren racing driver minifig.
This 3-in-1 kit for kids 7 and up lets you build a parrot perched on a branch with a movable head, wings, and tail; a frog with posable legs, and a fish with movable fins and seabed. The parrot measures 8.5 in. high, 4 in. long and 4.5 in. wide.
Little ones don't need to sit out of the fun! This Lego Duplo set is suitable for kids ages two and up. It comes with large pieces for small hands, containing two figures, construction vehicles and even some rubble to move around.
This Lion King set is great because Simba can be moved and posed, making for a fun play companion for kids even when they're done building. You also get a set of leaves and bugs to give this lion cub a snack.
Score 20% off this Animal Crossing New Horizons Lego set, depicting the beloved character Isabelle's house. The house comes with two minifigures, 389 pieces and hours of entertainment for any Animal Crossing fan. It even comes with a present on a balloon as a cute tie-in to the game. How fun!
What's better than plants? Tiny Lego plants! This botanicals set contains a variety of bricky greenery, including cacti and colorful flowers. Each one comes in its own pot.
While the entire Lego botanicals collection is worth owning, one of the best finds among this year's discounts is the Lego Icons Orchid for $10 off normal price. This beautiful display piece even comes with its own pot!
Looking for a fun Lego set to brighten your home decor? This gorgeous rose bouquet made of Lego is the perfect addition to any space and will give you plenty of time to relax while making the four-piece set. Plus, this 822-piece set makes a great Valentine's Day gift for a loved one.
No mushroom kingdom display would be complete without this Piranha Plant! Not only does this Super Mario themed set look iconic, you can even pose the Piranha Plant's leaves, stalk and mouth.
Who wouldn't want their own Droid on display? Right now you can get a small but still appreciated discount on this Lego Star Wars R2-D2 Building Set. It stands 9-inches high and comes with an information plaque, making it a great display piece.
This set truly shows how versatile Lego can be. The pieces included can be built into an impressive-looking pirate ship, an inn, or an island with a skull-shaped cavern to explore. You also get three minifigures.
While Lego Art Sets include a few iconic pieces of art in brick form, they rarely go on sale. That's why I was excited to see the Lego Ideas Vincent Van Gogh The Starry Night for 11% off — it's not much, no, but it's the only excuse I need to buy this 3D set.
