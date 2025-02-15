Best Presidents’ Day laptop sales — 17 deals I’d buy from $249
Shop the holiday's best deals on Apple, Dell, Asus and more
Nothing is worse than owning an outdated laptop. Whether it's the frequent crashes, painfully slow load times, or the fact that you're no longer eligible for OS updates, working on an aging laptop can be a nightmare. Fortunately, right now is a good time to upgrade to a new rig.
Presidents' Day laptop sales are making it cheaper than ever to score a new machine that'll last you for years to come. I've been covering Presidents' Day sales for over a decade and this holiday I'm seeing excellent deals on machines that are actually worth buying. If you're looking for a broad sale, Best Buy has laptops on sale from $169.
However, I recommend checking out their Copilot+ PC sale with deals from $549. I like this sale because it includes a lot of powerful machines that our laptop experts at Tom's Guide have tested and recommend, such as the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x Copilot+ PC for $799. That's $400 off what we called the best Copilot+ PC you can buy right now.
Meanwhile, if you're a MacBook fan, Amazon has MacBook Air laptops on sale from $749. This includes M2- and M3-based models with a minimum of 16GB of RAM. That's hands-down one of the biggest and best Mac sales I've seen.
Below are all my top Presidents' Day sale laptop picks this holiday weekend. For more deals, check out our Presidents' Day sales guide.
Quick Links
- HP Envy 16" 2K Laptop: was $849 now $449 @ Best Buy
- Acer Nitro V w/ RTX 4050: was $749 now $699 @ Amazon
- MacBook Air sale: deals from $749 @ Amazon
- Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x Copilot+ PC: was $1,199 now $799 @ Best Buy
- Asus Vivobook S 14 Copilot+ PC: was $1,199 now $799 @ Walmart
- XPS 13 Copilot+ PC: was $1,199 now $999 @ Dell
- Asus Zephyrus G16 w/ RTX 4070: was $1,599 now $1,079 @ Best Buy
- Alienware m18 R2 w/ RTX 4070: was $2,399 now $1,799 @ Dell
Windows
The Asus Vivobook 14 is a solid laptop for shoppers on a budget. It comes with an Intel Core i5-1215U processor, 8GB RAM and a 128GB SSD. It also has a 14-inch 1920 x 1080 FHD display that reaches 250 nits of brightness. It's a steal at this price.
This $400 discount makes the HP Envy a super tempting buy. Not only do you get a 16-inch 2K touch display, this 2-in-1 laptop comes equipped with an AMD Ryzen 7 CPU, 16GB RAM and 1TB storage. There's even a Windows CoPilot key that lets you access AI features at the touch of a single button.
Acer's Nitro V is a budget gaming laptop, so don't expect amazing performance out of this model. But it's a decent deal for the price given you get a 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz display, a 13th Gen Core i3 CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 laptop GPU, 8GB of DDR5 RAM and a 512GB SSD for storage. Plus, you get a free digital copy of Assassin's Creed with your purchase.
The Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 is a stellar Copilot+ system — made even better with $250 off! That Snapdragon X Plus chip promises impressive performance and mind-blowing battery life.
The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7X is one of the first Copilot+ PCs to boast a 14.5-inch 3K (2944 x 1840) OLED touchscreen display. The full spec sheet is equally impressive with a Snapdragon X Elite CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Our Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x review said this is "one of the most beautiful laptops we've ever tested" and praised its speedy performance, gorgeous display and super long battery life.
The Asus Vivobook S 14 is one sweet looking laptop. It's Asus' flagship Copilot+ PC, which is a fancy way of saying it's built strong so you can take advantage of its AI features. It also packs a 14-inch 1920 x 1200 OLED display, Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU, 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. This recently dropped an extra $200 off!
The Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge is designed with several AI-centric features. Slim and sleek from every angle, it sports a 15.6-inch 1080p LCD, Snapdragon X Plus CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. In our Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge review, we called it one of our favorite Snapdragon X laptops.
Save big on this Snapdragon X Elite-powered laptop, which packs improved battery efficiency and top-tier AI processing. In addition to its X1E-80-100 CPU, this XPS 13 configuration is also equipped with 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, and a 13.4-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 120Hz display. In our Dell XPS 13 2024 review, we praised this laptop's amazing 19+ hours of battery life.
For $1,049, you can pick up this solid all-round gaming laptop from Gigabyte. Not only does Nvidia’s RTX 4060 graphics card ensure this system supports ray tracing (a feature that’s increasingly important with modern PC games), the presence of an Intel Core i7 13620H CPU with 32GB of DDR5 RAM should ensure the G6 will run many titles at a smooth 60 frames per second or above at the laptop’s native screen resolution of 1920 x 1200.
The G16 is a respectable gaming right for anyone who can't afford to splurge. It sports a 16-inch 1080p 165Hz display, Core i7-13620H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and an RTX 4070 GPU into a sleek chassis that's easy to carry.
This solid 16-inch gaming laptop packs an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU and Intel Core i9 14900HX CPU into its eye-arousing chassis. Though it doesn't boast an OLED display, its IPS panel has a screen resolution of 2560 x 1600. Thanks to that speedy 240Hz refresh rate, playing the latest graphically demanding games on PC like Indiana Jones and the Great Circle should be a blast on this baby.
If you're searching for a stellar gaming laptop with raw horsepower, look no further than the m18 R2, a machine that earned 4.5 out of 5 stars in our Alienware M18 R2 review. This configuration boasts an Intel Core i7-14700HX CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and an Nvidia RTX 4070 GPU. It also houses a gorgeous 18-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 165Hz display. It's a pricey laptop, but well worth it, especially when it's slashed by $600.
MacBooks
The MacBook Air M1 offers fantastic performance and value. The M1 CPU never stuttered in our tests and also helped it reach over 14 hours of battery life. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Air M1 review, we said it offers amazing endurance and shockingly good speed.
Price check: sold out @ Best Buy | sold out @ Amazon
It's no longer Apple's flagship, but the MacBook Air M2 is one of our most recommended laptops because it's remarkably light and thin yet sports a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, a speedy Apple M2 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a great 1080p FaceTime camera. In our MacBook Air M2 review we lauded this Editor's Choice laptop for its versatility and battery life, so don't miss your chance to get one at a great discount. Note: Click the on-page digital coupon to get this epic price.
Price check: $899 @ B&H | $799 @ Best Buy
The new MacBook Air is powered by Apple's latest M3 silicon. The laptop can support up to two external displays (when the laptop lid is closed) and Apple also claims its 60% faster than the M1-based MacBook Air. It boasts up to 18 hours of battery life. In our MacBook Air 13-inch M3 review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop a small wonder. It packs a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's M3 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.
Price check: $989 @ B&H | $1,004 @ Amazon
The new MacBook Air is powered by Apple's latest M3 silicon. The laptop can support up to two external displays (when the laptop lid is closed) and Apple also claims its 60% faster than the M1-based MacBook Air. It boasts up to 18 hours of battery life. In our MacBook Air 15-inch M3 review, we said the Editor's Choice laptop delivers fantastic performance from its M3 chip along with class-leading battery life (15:03). It packs a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display (2880 x 1864), Apple's M3 CPU w/ 10-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.
Price check: $1,099 @ Best Buy | $1,179 @ B&H
Thanks to its M4 chip, the new MacBook Pro offers up to 2x faster Neural Engine performance for AI tasks and 2x faster ray tracing compared to the old M3 models. As we said in our MacBook Pro 14-inch M4 review, you also get a sharper 12MP Center Stage webcam and extended battery life of over 18 hours in our testing.
