Best Presidents’ Day laptop sales — 17 deals I’d buy from $249

Nothing is worse than owning an outdated laptop. Whether it's the frequent crashes, painfully slow load times, or the fact that you're no longer eligible for OS updates, working on an aging laptop can be a nightmare. Fortunately, right now is a good time to upgrade to a new rig.

Presidents' Day laptop sales are making it cheaper than ever to score a new machine that'll last you for years to come. I've been covering Presidents' Day sales for over a decade and this holiday I'm seeing excellent deals on machines that are actually worth buying. If you're looking for a broad sale, Best Buy has laptops on sale from $169.

However, I recommend checking out their Copilot+ PC sale with deals from $549. I like this sale because it includes a lot of powerful machines that our laptop experts at Tom's Guide have tested and recommend, such as the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x Copilot+ PC for $799. That's $400 off what we called the best Copilot+ PC you can buy right now.

Meanwhile, if you're a MacBook fan, Amazon has MacBook Air laptops on sale from $749. This includes M2- and M3-based models with a minimum of 16GB of RAM. That's hands-down one of the biggest and best Mac sales I've seen.

Below are all my top Presidents' Day sale laptop picks this holiday weekend. For more deals, check out our Presidents' Day sales guide.

Windows

Asus Vivobook 14" Laptop: was $429 now $249 at Best Buy The Asus Vivobook 14 is a solid laptop for shoppers on a budget. It comes with an Intel Core i5-1215U processor, 8GB RAM and a 128GB SSD. It also has a 14-inch 1920 x 1080 FHD display that reaches 250 nits of brightness. It's a steal at this price.

HP Envy 16" 2-in-1 2K Laptop: was $849 now $449 at Best Buy This $400 discount makes the HP Envy a super tempting buy. Not only do you get a 16-inch 2K touch display, this 2-in-1 laptop comes equipped with an AMD Ryzen 7 CPU, 16GB RAM and 1TB storage. There's even a Windows CoPilot key that lets you access AI features at the touch of a single button.

Free Assassin's Creed! Acer Nitro V Gaming Laptop: was $779 now $699 at Amazon Acer's Nitro V is a budget gaming laptop, so don't expect amazing performance out of this model. But it's a decent deal for the price given you get a 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz display, a 13th Gen Core i3 CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 laptop GPU, 8GB of DDR5 RAM and a 512GB SSD for storage. Plus, you get a free digital copy of Assassin's Creed with your purchase.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x: was $1,199 now $799 at Best Buy The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7X is one of the first Copilot+ PCs to boast a 14.5-inch 3K (2944 x 1840) OLED touchscreen display. The full spec sheet is equally impressive with a Snapdragon X Elite CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Our Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x review said this is "one of the most beautiful laptops we've ever tested" and praised its speedy performance, gorgeous display and super long battery life.

Asus Vivobook S 14 Copilot+ PC: was $1,199 now $799 at Walmart The Asus Vivobook S 14 is one sweet looking laptop. It's Asus' flagship Copilot+ PC, which is a fancy way of saying it's built strong so you can take advantage of its AI features. It also packs a 14-inch 1920 x 1200 OLED display, Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU, 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. This recently dropped an extra $200 off!

Dell XPS 13: was $1,199 now $999 at Dell Save big on this Snapdragon X Elite-powered laptop, which packs improved battery efficiency and top-tier AI processing. In addition to its X1E-80-100 CPU, this XPS 13 configuration is also equipped with 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, and a 13.4-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 120Hz display. In our Dell XPS 13 2024 review, we praised this laptop's amazing 19+ hours of battery life.

Gigabyte 16" G6 KF Gaming Laptop: was $1,199 now $1,049 at Best Buy For $1,049, you can pick up this solid all-round gaming laptop from Gigabyte. Not only does Nvidia’s RTX 4060 graphics card ensure this system supports ray tracing (a feature that’s increasingly important with modern PC games), the presence of an Intel Core i7 13620H CPU with 32GB of DDR5 RAM should ensure the G6 will run many titles at a smooth 60 frames per second or above at the laptop’s native screen resolution of 1920 x 1200.

Free Assassin's Creed! Lenovo Legion 5i w/ RTX 4060 GPU: was $1,599 now $1,499 at Amazon This solid 16-inch gaming laptop packs an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU and Intel Core i9 14900HX CPU into its eye-arousing chassis. Though it doesn't boast an OLED display, its IPS panel has a screen resolution of 2560 x 1600. Thanks to that speedy 240Hz refresh rate, playing the latest graphically demanding games on PC like Indiana Jones and the Great Circle should be a blast on this baby.

Alienware m18 R2: was $2,399 now $1,799 at Dell If you're searching for a stellar gaming laptop with raw horsepower, look no further than the m18 R2, a machine that earned 4.5 out of 5 stars in our Alienware M18 R2 review. This configuration boasts an Intel Core i7-14700HX CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and an Nvidia RTX 4070 GPU. It also houses a gorgeous 18-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 165Hz display. It's a pricey laptop, but well worth it, especially when it's slashed by $600.