I'm a bed tester with back pain — 3 mattress topper deals I'd actually buy this Presidents' Day

As a sleep writer who experiences back pain, I know how important the right bedroom setup is. Investing in one of the best mattresses on the market can be life changing when it comes to dealing with aches and pains, but what if you’ve only just purchased a mattress or don’t have the budget to replace your existing bed?

The answer is to invest in a mattress topper. And with deals like 53% off the Tempur-Adapt Topper at Amazon, it's the perfect time to shop. These mini mattresses can change the feel of your bed, helping to soothe back pain and adding either a little firmness or softness to your existing mattress. The added pressure relief and 'give' means you can sink in just enough for the topper to contour to your body, keeping you comfortable night long.

With Presidents’ Day mattress sales already live, you'll be able to pick up some of the best quality mattress toppers for the lowest prices. These are my three top picks to choose if you regularly experience back pain.

1. Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt mattress topper: from £299 $171 at Amazon

The top pick in our best mattress toppers round up, the Tempur-Adapt mattress topper, is a winner for those experiencing aches and pains, with plenty of cushioning comfort from the 3" of Tempur foam. In our Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt mattress topper review , our testers felt the topper was best suited to side sleepers, who will feel plenty of pressure relief at their shoulders and hips. This is undoubtedly the best memory foam mattress topper around but, as you might expect from a memory foam topper, it is prone to sleeping a little warm. If you’re a hot sleeper, I’d recommend upgrading to the cooling version. A queen size topper is currently on offer with a huge 53% discount, which is the largest I’ve ever seen. This means you can pick one up for $198.49 (MSRP $419).

2. Casper Comfy mattress topper: from $199 $120 at Amazon

Casper make some of the best mattresses on Amazon , but its topper is also a fantastic buy. In our Casper Comfy mattress topper review , our testers found the topper particularly suited to side sleepers, with its contouring feel and deep pressure relief. The plush contouring eases aches and pains in the back, as well as the shoulders and hips. Casper’s AirScape perforated foam also makes this topper a great choice for hot sleepers, drawing heat away from the body. The biggest saving on this topper is in a twin size, with 40% off, but the 16% discount on a queen size is still higher than the 10% offered on Casper’s own site. This means you can pick up a queen topper for $250 (MSRP $299).