I review gaming laptops for a living, and these are the 7 best Presidents' Day deals you can still get

The holiday may be over, but there are still a handful of Presidents' Day laptop sales you can get. I checked out all of the deals that have been extended for another 24 hours and it turns out there are some massive savings to be made — including $500 off an RTX 4090 gaming PC!

That's right; this Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 with an RTX 4090 is now $500 off at Best Buy, but there's plenty more where that came from. There's a Lenovo LOQ 15 with an RTX 4070 that's just $897 at Walmart, along with this Alienware X16 R2 with an RTX 4080 that's down $500 at Amazon. Now those are steals.

They won't be around for long, so if you're after a big gaming laptop upgrade for a more affordable price, now's the time to grab your wallet and make some savings. Here are the best Presidents' Day gaming laptops I'd buy — and you should definitely consider.

Best gaming laptop deals

Acer Nitro V 15 (RTX 4050): was $745 now $699 at Amazon Since reviewing the Acer Nitro V 15, I've seen how well a budget gaming laptop can manage plenty of PC games. This model, with an RTX 4050, is even better, and it's now going for under $700. With an Intel Core i5 13420H CPU, an RTX 4050, 8GB of DDR5 RAM and a 512GB SSD, this is a fantastic entry-level gaming laptop at an even more affordable price. What's more, its 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display makes plenty of fast-paced PC games run smoothly. Even better, it comes with Assassin's Creed for free (although, we're not sure which one)!

Lenovo LOQ 15 (RTX 4070): was $1,199 now $897 at Walmart Under $900 for an RTX 4070 gaming laptop? Yes, please. This Lenovo LOQ comes with an RTX 4070 GPU, AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS CPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD for storage. Plus, it offers a 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) with a 144Hz refresh rate.

Lenovo Legion Pro 5i (RTX 4060): was $1,499 now $1,299 at Best Buy Think an RTX 4060 doesn't offer quality game performance? Think again, and this Lenovo Legion Pro 5i has the right specs and design to push it to its limits. It comes with an Intel Core i9 14900HX CPU, and RTX 4060, 16GB of DDR5 RAM and 1TB for storage. Plus, its 16-inch (2560 x 1600) display with a 165Hz refresh rate will offer smooth gameplay.

Dell G16 (RTX 4070): was $1,599 now $1,299 at Amazon This Dell G16 with a $300 discount is a mid-range beast, sporting an Intel Core i9-13900HX, an RTX 4070 GPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM and even a 1TB SSD. That 16-inch QHD+ (3200 x 1800) with a 240Hz refresh rate and 3ms response rate it what really shines here.