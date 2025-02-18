I review gaming laptops for a living, and these are the 7 best Presidents' Day deals you can still get
The holiday may be over, but there are still a handful of Presidents' Day laptop sales you can get. I checked out all of the deals that have been extended for another 24 hours and it turns out there are some massive savings to be made — including $500 off an RTX 4090 gaming PC!
That's right; this Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 with an RTX 4090 is now $500 off at Best Buy, but there's plenty more where that came from. There's a Lenovo LOQ 15 with an RTX 4070 that's just $897 at Walmart, along with this Alienware X16 R2 with an RTX 4080 that's down $500 at Amazon. Now those are steals.
They won't be around for long, so if you're after a big gaming laptop upgrade for a more affordable price, now's the time to grab your wallet and make some savings. Here are the best Presidents' Day gaming laptops I'd buy — and you should definitely consider.
Best gaming laptop deals
Since reviewing the Acer Nitro V 15, I've seen how well a budget gaming laptop can manage plenty of PC games. This model, with an RTX 4050, is even better, and it's now going for under $700. With an Intel Core i5 13420H CPU, an RTX 4050, 8GB of DDR5 RAM and a 512GB SSD, this is a fantastic entry-level gaming laptop at an even more affordable price. What's more, its 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display makes plenty of fast-paced PC games run smoothly. Even better, it comes with Assassin's Creed for free (although, we're not sure which one)!
Under $900 for an RTX 4070 gaming laptop? Yes, please. This Lenovo LOQ comes with an RTX 4070 GPU, AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS CPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD for storage. Plus, it offers a 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) with a 144Hz refresh rate.
Think an RTX 4060 doesn't offer quality game performance? Think again, and this Lenovo Legion Pro 5i has the right specs and design to push it to its limits. It comes with an Intel Core i9 14900HX CPU, and RTX 4060, 16GB of DDR5 RAM and 1TB for storage. Plus, its 16-inch (2560 x 1600) display with a 165Hz refresh rate will offer smooth gameplay.
This Dell G16 with a $300 discount is a mid-range beast, sporting an Intel Core i9-13900HX, an RTX 4070 GPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM and even a 1TB SSD. That 16-inch QHD+ (3200 x 1800) with a 240Hz refresh rate and 3ms response rate it what really shines here.
This Lenovo Legion Pro 7i is a 16-inch gaming laptop powered by an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 GPU, a 14th Gen Core i9 Intel CPU, 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. That's enough power to make even the best PC games look great on the 16-inch 1600p 240Hz display.
It's hard to go wrong with the Alienware x16 R2, with its excellent performance, lightweight design and customization potential. Now, it's $500 off. It sports an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H CPU, RTX 4080 GPU, 32GB of DDR5X RAM, 1TB SSD and a gorgeous 16-inch QHD+ (3200 x 1800) display with a 240Hz refresh rate.
The power of an RTX 4090, now at a more affordable price. This Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 boasts an Intel Core Ultra 9 CPU, an RTX 4090, 32GB of DDR5X RAM and a 2TB SSD. Throw in its HDMI 2.1 port and its amazing 16-inch QHD (2560 x 1600) OLED display with a 240Hz refresh rate, and this gaming laptop will take you far.
