I test TVs for a living — these are the 5 Presidents' Day TV deals I wholly recommend

When shopping for Presidents' Day TV sales today, you're going to see lots of options out there. There's going to be some awfully cheap TVs from brands like Insignia, Onn and Vizio that will work in a pinch, but there are also some great deals on mid-range QLED and OLED TVs that offer an awesome value without breaking the bank.

How do I know? As Tom's Guide's Managing Editor of TVs and AV, I see all of the best TVs at trade shows, private demos and, of course, when I test them in my own home for a review here on the website. To that end, I know which TVs looks good and what you should spend on on them.

To help you get the best deal today, I've rounded up my five favorite deals I've seen so far including this LG OLED TV on sale for $499 at Best Buy (you'll need to scan the QR code or download the Best Buy app to see this price); this 55-inch TCL QM7 Mini-LED TV that's $499; and a Samsung QD-OLED for $1,199 at Amazon.

Best TV deals

TCL 55" QM7 Mini-LED TV: was $799 now $499 at Best Buy When compiling our list of the best budget TVs this week, I immediately thought of the TCL QM7. Outside of Hisense's U6N, it's one of the only TVs to offer a Mini-LED backlight for under $500. Without getting too far into the weeds on the technology, Mini-LED is a significant improvement compared to the standard backlit or edge-lit LED-LCD TVs you've come across before. And, at this price, it's a real winner.

Lowest price! LG B4 OLED TV: was $799 now $499 at Best Buy The LG B4 is the TV that proves you don't have to spend a lot of money to get a beautiful picture. With perfect black levels and solid HDR brightness, the B4 offers a truly stunning picture that will blow you away. For gamers, it's got four HDMI 2.1 ports, a 120Hz refresh rate, a brightness booster, and Game Optimizer Mode, making it a perfect partner for your Xbox Series X or PS5. For $600, this 48-inch screen is great for dorm rooms, smaller living rooms and even bedrooms. Note: You'll need to scan the QR code on the product page or download the Best Buy app to see this price.

Hisense 55" U8N Mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,099 now $698 at Amazon The Hisense U8N isn't just one of the most value-forward TVs of the year, it's one of the best TVs, period. How do I know? I'm the one wrote the review. To put it through its paces, I spent weeks testing it. I sent it into our lab for in-depth testing. After hours and hours of time in front of it, I can safely say that, for the price, it can't be beat. Like the QM7, the U8N has a Mini-LED backlighting system, but its peak brightness and color saturation are off the charts. This is the TV I've been recommending to everyone for the last 12 months, and now it's 40% off MSRP.