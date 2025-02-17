I test TVs for a living — these are the 5 Presidents' Day TV deals I wholly recommend

When shopping for Presidents' Day TV sales today, you're going to see lots of options out there. There's going to be some awfully cheap TVs from brands like Insignia, Onn and Vizio that will work in a pinch, but there are also some great deals on mid-range QLED and OLED TVs that offer an awesome value without breaking the bank.
How do I know? As Tom's Guide's Managing Editor of TVs and AV, I see all of the best TVs at trade shows, private demos and, of course, when I test them in my own home for a review here on the website. To that end, I know which TVs looks good and what you should spend on on them.
To help you get the best deal today, I've rounded up my five favorite deals I've seen so far including this LG OLED TV on sale for $499 at Best Buy (you'll need to scan the QR code or download the Best Buy app to see this price); this 55-inch TCL QM7 Mini-LED TV that's $499; and a Samsung QD-OLED for $1,199 at Amazon.
Quick Links
- TCL 55" QM7 Mini-LED TV: was $799 now $499 @ Best Buy
- LG 48" B4 4K OLED TV: was $799 now $499 @ Best Buy
- Hisense 55" U8 Mini-LED 4K QLED TV: was $1,099 now $698 @ Amazon
- LG C4 4K OLED TV: from $896 @ Walmart
- Samsung 55" S90D QD-OLED TV: was $1,499 now $1,199 @ Best Buy
Best TV deals
When compiling our list of the best budget TVs this week, I immediately thought of the TCL QM7. Outside of Hisense's U6N, it's one of the only TVs to offer a Mini-LED backlight for under $500. Without getting too far into the weeds on the technology, Mini-LED is a significant improvement compared to the standard backlit or edge-lit LED-LCD TVs you've come across before. And, at this price, it's a real winner.
The LG B4 is the TV that proves you don't have to spend a lot of money to get a beautiful picture. With perfect black levels and solid HDR brightness, the B4 offers a truly stunning picture that will blow you away. For gamers, it's got four HDMI 2.1 ports, a 120Hz refresh rate, a brightness booster, and Game Optimizer Mode, making it a perfect partner for your Xbox Series X or PS5. For $600, this 48-inch screen is great for dorm rooms, smaller living rooms and even bedrooms. Note: You'll need to scan the QR code on the product page or download the Best Buy app to see this price.
The Hisense U8N isn't just one of the most value-forward TVs of the year, it's one of the best TVs, period. How do I know? I'm the one wrote the review. To put it through its paces, I spent weeks testing it. I sent it into our lab for in-depth testing. After hours and hours of time in front of it, I can safely say that, for the price, it can't be beat. Like the QM7, the U8N has a Mini-LED backlighting system, but its peak brightness and color saturation are off the charts. This is the TV I've been recommending to everyone for the last 12 months, and now it's 40% off MSRP.
If you want the step-up model from the LG B4 OLED mentioned earlier, the LG C4 OLED steps up color saturation, brightness and upscaling thanks to its more advanced A9 AI Processor. It supports a 144Hz refresh rate when connected to a PC alongside four HDMI 2.1 ports, enough for every console and a gaming PC. It's LG's top-selling OLED TV for a reason, and while it's more expensive than the entry-level B4 OLED, the increased price actually does equate to better performance.
Want a larger size?
48" for $996
55" for $1,296
65" for $1,496
77" for $2,196
83" for $3,296
QD-OLED is the next evolution of TV technology, blending the enhanced brightness offered by a quantum dot filter and the deep black levels of OLED. Samsung is the biggest name in the game when it comes to QD-OLED, and the S90D is the most affordable model in the lineup. Despite sitting underneath the flagship S95D, the S90D has a lot going for it: Samsung's new NQ4 AI Gen2 processor, HDR10+/HLG support, 120Hz refresh rate, four HDMI 2.1 ports, and built-in Alexa. Plus, there's also 4K AI Upscaling and Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for 3D surround sound. It's not cut down quite as much as the other models, but it deserves a look if you're ready to take your home theater game to the next level.
Price check: $1,297 @ Walmart | $1,199 @ Amazon
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Nick Pino heads up the TV and AV verticals at Tom's Guide and covers everything from OLED TVs to the latest wireless headphones. He was formerly the Senior Editor, TV and AV at TechRadar (Tom's Guide's sister site) and has previously written for GamesRadar, Official Xbox Magazine, PC Gamer and other outlets over the last decade. Not sure which TV you should buy? Drop him an email or tweet him on Twitter and he can help you out.
Massive Columbia President's Day sale knocks up to 58% off winter boots and apparel — 9 deals I’d shop now
The 11 best TV deals I found in Walmart’s Presidents’ Day sale: shop LG, Samsung and Sony from $248