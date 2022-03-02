Although it’s pricey, the Dyson Purifier Hot + Cool HP07 offers top notch heating and state of the art design. Plus, come summer, it can cool you off. As it works, it also purifies the air.

Dyson Purifier Hot + Cool HP07: Specs Wattage: 1500

Heat Settings: In one degree increments from 34F° to 99°F

Size: 8.7 X 9.8 X 30 inches

Weight: 10 pounds

Heat Element: Metal

Safety Features: Tip over protection, automatic shut off if it overheats, bladeless, no exposed heating elements,

Warranty: 2 years

The Dyson Purifier Hot + Cool HP07 is way more expensive than just about any other space heater on the market, but it has a lot going for it. In addition to heating, it can cool off a room and purify the air at the same time. It’s easy to operate with the accompanying remote and if you like you can connect it to the Wi-Fi and control the fan and air purifier functions with a mobile device or a voice assistant.

The Dyson HP07 is beautifully designed and has a few more safety features than most heaters, which is why it’s one of the best space heaters . To get more details about this product, check out our full Dyson Purifier Hot + Cool HP07 review.

Dyson Purifier Hot + Cool HP07 review: Price and availability

The Dyson Purifier Hot + Cool HP07 is available online from Dyson for $649.99. You can choose from white and silver or black and nickel colorways.

Dyson Purifier Hot + Cool HP07 review: Design

The Dyson Purifier Hot + Cool HP07 consists of a 14-inch stand topped by a 17-inch oval ring. It’s beautifully finished and communicates high quality. Unusual and futuristic looking, it definitely calls attention to itself.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

You can turn the Dyson HP07 on and off by pressing a button on the unit, but you can only adjust the settings with the accompanying remote. If you turn it on without the remote, it will revert to the last settings used. All of the settings as well as information about air quality, temperature, humidity and filter levels are shown on the LCD screen on the front of the heater. In addition to changing the heat level, you can set the unit to oscillate, adjust the airflow speed, set a timer, and turn on a night mode to dim the display and slow down the fan speed. If you activate the Auto mode on the remote, the machine will automatically monitor air quality and adjust itself accordingly. When a particular type of pollutant causes the air quality to decrease, a symbol for the pollutant will show on the heater’s display. You can also tilt the head to redirect the airflow.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Although it’s only 10 pounds, this heater is 30 inches high, which makes it somewhat awkward to move around. If you’re not using it and want to store it away, it will take up some space in a closet. In addition to shutting off when it tips or overheats, this heater has no blades or exposed heating elements, making it one of the safest space heaters you can buy.

Dyson Purifier Hot + Cool HP07 review: Heating performance

In a 15 x 10-foot room, the Dyson Purifier Hot + Cool HP07 raised the temperature by about 8°F on its highest setting and heated very evenly. When you’re sitting in front of this heater, you don’t feel a rush of warm air the way you do with other models — it builds up more gradually.

As it heats, it uses an average of 0.34 kWH, which is more energy than any other model we tested, but you are technically powering an air purifier at the same time. All of the surfaces of the heater stay totally cool at 73°F, so there’s no chance whatsoever that anyone will get burned from touching it. When it’s heating on high, the Dyson has a sound level of 55.8 decibels, which is about as loud as a coffee maker; it's slightly louder than most of the other models we reviewed.

The Dyson has a temperature setting as low as 34°F and as you reduce the temperature, the room does feel cooler. Although the air flow speed has 10 settings, it didn’t seem as powerful as other units that function solely as a fan.

Dyson Purifier Hot + Cool HP07 review: Ease of use

In spite of the fact that the Dyson has many functions, it's intuitive to program with the remote control. You do have to be careful not to misplace it though. It’s small and if you lose it, a replacement will set you back $30. Although the top of the unit is magnetized to neatly store the remote when not in use.

(Image credit: Dyson)

The Dyson uses a 2-piece HEPA and carbon filter to trap gases and particles, which the company claims includes allergens, bacteria, mold, VOCs, formaldehyde, and cooking smoke and odors. Before first use, you have to snap the filter into the base. Once a year or when the machine’s display or app prompts you, you also have to replace the filter for a cost of $80. We weren’t able to test the effectiveness of the filter, but we found it easy to install and remove.

Because the fan is bladeless, it’s easy to wipe clean. The manual that comes with the Dyson Hot + Cool HP07 contains minimal information which the company says is to reduce the environmental impact of paper. You have to visit the website for a complete version of the user guide.

Dyson Purifier Hot + Cool HP07 review: App

By connecting the Dyson to an app (available for Android and iOS devices), you can control the fan and the air purifier, monitor air quality, and receive alerts on your mobile device. You can also turn the fan and air purifier on and off with Alexa, Google Assistant, or Siri. You cannot control the heating function via the app because of government regulations. The app was easy to set up and intuitive to use.

Dyson Purifier Hot + Cool HP07 review: Verdict

The Dyson Purifier Hot + Cool HP07 is a beautifully-made, easy to use product that is versatile with a lot of unique features. In addition to serving as an effective space heater, it can be used as a cooler and an air purifier. However, it is much more expensive than any other model we tested. You can buy a very good space heater for about a fifth of the price; our best performing space heater, the Lasko FH500, is just $125 as compared to $650 for the Dyson. You could even buy a heater, a fan, and an air purifier separately for close to half the price.

The Dyson makes a major design statement, which you might be happy to pay the extra for. You can bet that anyone that sees it in your house is going to ask what it is and say it’s either really cool-looking or very strange. Whether or not someone finds it attractive depends on their own personal sense of style.