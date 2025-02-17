9 Home Depot Presidents' Day appliance deals I recommend, as a Homes Editor

I spend a lot of time researching all the best appliances, and if you need a reliable option without spending a fortune, the Presidents' Day sales are a great time to buy. Right now, Home Depot is running huge savings of up to 40% on appliances for Presidents' Day, and you can save on leading appliance brands like Samsung, GE and Dyson.

My top saving is the incredible Samsung 4.5 cu. ft. Smart High-Efficiency Front Load Washer, which is down from $1,149 to $698 for Presidents' Day. I've got a Samsung washer in my own home and it's transformed my laundry routine, so this purchase comes Editor-approved.

I've also picked out my top savings on vacuum cleaners, refrigerators, electric ranges and more for this huge Home Depot Presidents' Day sale, so act fast if you want to make the most of these awesome savings.

Best Home Depot Deals

Vissani Wine and Beverage Cooler: was $449 now $399 at The Home Depot If you don't have enough room to keep all your drinks stored and chilled, this Vissani beverage cooler is here to help. With a generous capacity, it can hold up to 50 bottles or up to 154 cans. There are also touch controls to adjust the temperature and an inner LED light to get you a better view of what's inside.

Roborock S8 Plus robot vacuum: was $999 now $549 at The Home Depot The Roborock S8 Plus is the best hybrid robot vacuum/mop we've tested, and you can now get it on sale for nearly half off. We found it was accurate at detecting carpet, fast at mapping out the home and effective at picking up dust and debris in a single sweep.