9 Home Depot Presidents' Day appliance deals I recommend, as a Homes Editor
Save on Samsung, Dyson, GE and more
I spend a lot of time researching all the best appliances, and if you need a reliable option without spending a fortune, the Presidents' Day sales are a great time to buy. Right now, Home Depot is running huge savings of up to 40% on appliances for Presidents' Day, and you can save on leading appliance brands like Samsung, GE and Dyson.
My top saving is the incredible Samsung 4.5 cu. ft. Smart High-Efficiency Front Load Washer, which is down from $1,149 to $698 for Presidents' Day. I've got a Samsung washer in my own home and it's transformed my laundry routine, so this purchase comes Editor-approved.
I've also picked out my top savings on vacuum cleaners, refrigerators, electric ranges and more for this huge Home Depot Presidents' Day sale, so act fast if you want to make the most of these awesome savings.
Best Home Depot Deals
The Home Depot is offering an impressive $40 off this mini refrigerator that even comes with its own separate freezer compartment and additional door space. There's an option for reversible doors too, meaning it's great for fitting into small spaces.
This fire pit table will bring back the heat. With a 42-inch width and zinc-plated fire bowl and steel base construction for longevity, it's ideal for springtime hosting.
If you don't have enough room to keep all your drinks stored and chilled, this Vissani beverage cooler is here to help. With a generous capacity, it can hold up to 50 bottles or up to 154 cans. There are also touch controls to adjust the temperature and an inner LED light to get you a better view of what's inside.
If you're looking for an air purifier, this Edendirect option will work in even large spaces. It features a HEPA filter which prevents impurities from re-circulating in your room and claims to be ultra-quiet for a peaceful night.
The Roborock S8 Plus is the best hybrid robot vacuum/mop we've tested, and you can now get it on sale for nearly half off. We found it was accurate at detecting carpet, fast at mapping out the home and effective at picking up dust and debris in a single sweep.
This electric range has it all: a ceramic 4-burner cooktop with an adjustable power boiler for speedy cooking, steam cleaning capabilities, and even an oven storage drawer for all your cookware.
This best-selling washing machine has a 4.5 cubic foot capacity, is Energy Star certified, and has vibration reduction technology to keep it from making too much noise. Its Self Clean+ technology, eliminates 99% of bacteria, and it comes in a chic stainless steel colorway that will look great in any laundry room.
The V15s Detect Submarine Vacuum Cleaner is Dyson's only wet and dry vacuum cleaner, and it scored a rave review from our Editor Cynthia. It features all the best of Dyson's vacuum tech, but with the addition of a wet cleaning brush head for hard floors.
Save $1,000 on this Whirlpool refrigerator. It comes with a huge 24.7cu. ft. capacity and features an ice and water dispenser. The freezer drawer features two tiers of storage and adjustable bins, too.
Millie is the Senior Home Editor at Tom's Guide. She's been reviewing home tech for over five years, testing everything from coffee makers to the latest vacuum cleaners. Starting out in 2019 as a Staff Writer at TopTenReviews, Millie then moved on to Future's Homes portfolio, where she eventually oversaw all product testing as Head of Reviews.
With particular expertise in cookware and kitchen appliances, you'll struggle to find an air fryer Millie's not tested. She's traveled the world reporting on the latest home innovations and product launches, learning how to use pizza ovens from Pizzaiolos in Naples, and touring the De'Longhi factory in Venice.
When she's not reporting on home and appliance trends, Millie loves watching live music. She's currently learning the guitar - naturally, she plays a Fender.
