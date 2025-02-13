Huge Hoka President’s Day sale live now — 9 running shoe and apparel deals starting from $9

If your running wardrobe is due for a refresh—whether it's a new pair of shoes or extra layers for winter miles—but you don’t want to spend a fortune, the Hoka sale has landed ahead of Presidents' Day with top-quality gear at a discount.

If you're like me and training for a spring running event, you know the struggle of finding weather-appropriate layers for winter running. That’s why now is a great time to take advantage of the Hoka sale, with items like the Cold Snap Jacket dropping to $134 (from $228). There are also some great sneaker deals, including the Hoka Speedgoat 6 trail running shoe which is down to $123 (from $155).

As with all sales, prices may vary depending on size and color, so double-check before purchasing. If you're looking for even more deals, be sure to browse our Presidents’ Day sales coverage after snagging your new running gear.

Apparel

Hoka Ora Sock: was $18 now $9 at HOKA US The Hoka Ora socks are the perfect cosy sock for winter running thanks to the moisture wicking cooling technology​ they are made from. You can opt for the more neutral grey colorway or the merrier pale blue shade. Don't miss this half-price offer!

Hoka ColdSnap Fleece Headband: was $24 now $19 at HOKA US If you hate to feel the cold on your ears while running in the Winter months then you ought to take advantage of this 20% discount on the ColdSnap Fleece Headband made from a soft and comforting brushed fleece.

Hoka Glide Singlet: was $42 now $22 at HOKA US Hear me out, I know it's not really the season for wearing a singlet on a run but now is a fantastic time to buy your summer running gear for a lot less while last season's stock is discounted. This ultra-lightweight, sweat-wicking singlet will also make an excellent gym top.

Hoka Cold Weather Layer: was $80 now $59 at HOKA US Base layers are essential and this bright and fun raspberry colored next-to-skin long-sleeved top is a steal with $21 off in the Hoka sale. It has a high neck to keep the cold away from your chest and thumb holes to keep the sleeves in place and for extra hand warmth.

Hoka ColdSnap Jacket: was $228 now $134 at HOKA US With insulation placed where you need it most and hidden hand mitts for extra protection, the Cold Snap Jacket is a great option for runners, hikers, or anyone braving the cold. Plus, the multiple zippered pockets make it easy to carry essentials like snacks or small gear without weighing you down.

Shoes

Hoka Rincon 4: was $125 now $99 at HOKA US The Rincon 4 is a great running shoe for both beginners and regular runners. It’s super lightweight while still providing plenty of cushioning to keep your feet comfortable. Unfortunately, this 20% discount only applies to the women's Rincon 4 but gents there are plenty more shoe deals for you below.

Hoka Kawana 2: was $140 now $111 at HOKA US The Kawana 2 is a versatile and comfortable shoe that provides solid support for different types of movement, whether you're running, walking, or training in the gym. Its cushioned sole helps absorb impact, while the secure fit keeps your feet stable and comfortable. This $29 disocunt applies to the women's and men's Kawana 2.

Hoka Mach 6: was $140 now $111 at HOKA US The Hoka Mach 6 is built for speed, making it a great choice for runners who want a lightweight, responsive shoe that helps them push the pace. Its energetic cushioning provides a springy feel underfoot, while the breathable upper keeps your feet cool and comfortable during fast runs. This is the men's deal but you can view the women's version here.