Presidents' Day Nintendo Switch deals — games from $19, digital deals from $4, and more

Presidents' Day sales are starting now. Nintendo Switch 2 rumors are swirling, but it's a great time to save on Nintendo consoles, games and accessories right now, especially due to these Presidents' Day Switch deals.

Right now Amazon has Switch games starting from $19. Plus, you can grab the Nintendo Switch OLED (Mario Red Edition) for $328 at Amazon, a rare $20 discount on a limited edition version of Nintendo's handheld. And don't miss your chance to grab one of the best Nintendo Switch games, The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom for $55 at Amazon ($14 off.)

Keep scrolling for more of the best Presidents' Day Nintendo Switch deals I've found.

Presidents' Day Nintendo Switch deals — best sales now

Nintendo Switch consoles

Nintendo Switch OLED (Mario Red Edition): was $349 now $328 @ Amazon

The Nintendo Switch OLED is a refreshed version of the popular handheld/home console. It offers a gorgeous 7-inch OLED display, a wide adjustable stand, a wired LAN port in the dock, and a larger 64GB of internal storage. In our Nintendo Switch OLED review, we said that this is the model to buy for new Switch owners. This limited-edition Mario Red version marked the launch of Super Mario Bros. Wonder and is currently on sale for $328.

Price check: $349 @ Nintendo

Nintendo Switch: was $299 now $289 @ Amazon

The Nintendo Switch has been a fan-favorite console ever since it debuted five years ago. This handheld hybrid offers two ways to play: either in handheld mode with a discrete six-inch, 720p screen, or hooked up to a TV. The Switch's portability and versatility speak for themselves, although the components are now a little dated. It's also built up a library of fantastic games.

Nintendo Switch Lite (Isabelle's Aloha Edition): $199 @ Target

This special edition Nintendo Switch Lite features a unique console decked out in custom Animal Crossing artwork. It also comes with a full game download of the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game. It's a great package if you're looking for a Nintendo Switch Lite and one of the console's most popular games.

Nintendo Switch games

Switch games: deals from $4 @ My Nintendo Store

Nintendo Switch games are on sale starting from just $4.49 at My Nintendo Store. Games like Little Nightmares, Venba, Final Fantasy and more are included in this sale.

Price check: from $19 @ Amazon

Super Mario Party + Red & Blue Joy-Con Bundle: $99 @ Amazon

This bundle packages together a set of Red and blue Joy-Con controllers with the popular Super Mario Party game. It's a great bundle if you want a multiplayer title that will have the whole family entertained. At $99, you're getting a $39 saving in total which is very good value.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom: was $69 now $55 @ Amazon

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the highly-anticipated sequel to Breath of the Wild, and it doesn't disappoint. Step back into the world of Hyrule, and embark on Link's most perilous quest to date. You'll need to master new abilities such as Ultrahand and Fuse in order to unravel the mystery of what happened to Princess Zelda and defeat the sinister Ganondorf.

Animal Crossing New Horizons: was $59 now $50 @ Walmart

Animal Crossing: New Horizons was a global sensation upon release, and it's just as effortlessly charming now. This pleasant life sim lets you jet off to an untamed island courtesy of business raccoon Tom Nook. It's up to you to bring civilization to your new island and turn it into a villager's paradise. The perfect game when you want to chill out and zone out after a stressful day IRL.

Super Mario Odyssey: was $59 now $46 @ Amazon

Embark on a globe-trotting adventure with Mario and his new pal Cappy. Explore new worlds and collect Moons to power up your airship. You'll also need to master a whole new set of platforming moves, and unlock dozens of outfits to dress up Mario for his surrounding. Super Mario Odyssey remains one of the best Nintendo Switch games ever made, packing in more imaginative mechanics than a dozen lesser platformers combined.

Splatoon 3: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

Digital code: Splatoon 3 is the freshest entry in Nintendo's colorful squid-based shooter series. Venture to the Splatlands, a new sun-soaked region filled with activities and fresh gear to unlock. Play online in intense 4v4 battles, enjoy the wonderfully creative single-player campaign, or team up with friends in the Salmon Run co-op mode. Note: this deal is for a digital download version of the game, not a physical copy.

Super Mario Maker 2: was $59 now $39 @ Walmart

If you're getting through Mario games faster than Nintendo can make them, then this is the game for you. Build your own levels in the style of several different 2D Mario games, share them online and then test out others.

Pokémon Shining Pearl: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

If you want a more traditional Pokémon game, then this remake of Pokémon Pearl is the one to go for. You know the story, start off in a quaint little village, acquire a starter Pokémon and battle your way up to becoming league champion.

Price check: $44 @ GameStop

Ni No Kuni Wrath of the White Witch: was $49 now $34 @ Amazon

Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch is a delightful game that combines the animation style of the legendary Studio Ghibli with the monster-hunting gameplay of Pokémon. You play a young boy named Oliver on an adventure to save a strange other world from sinister forces and recuse his mother in the process. It's easily one of the most charming games on Nintendo Switch.

Sonic Frontiers: was $59 now $29 @ Amazon

Sonic Frontiers is something of a departure from previous games. This time around, Sonic explores five distinct islands in a big open world, rescuing his motley crew of friends as he goes. The game has tight controls and varied gameplay, and the story is better than you might expect.