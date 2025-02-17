Massive Columbia President's Day sale knocks up to 58% off winter boots and apparel — 9 deals I’d shop now
High quality outdoor essentials for much less!
Winter’s cold, rainy days may seem endless, but many find it a beautiful season to enjoy — especially when dressed for it. Fortunately, Columbia's Presidents' Day sale is here, and some top-tier outdoor gear is available at unbeatable prices.
Right now, Columbia has discounts of up to 58% on some of its best apparel and footwear. I've handpicked a bunch of awesome deals, including pieces I've personally tested in tough conditions. For example, The Konos TRS OutDry Mid Shoe is now just $54 (down from $130). I put these boots through their paces in the Swiss Alps and was amazed by their comfort and stability across a range of terrains, despite their casual look.
Quick tip: the Columbia sale gets you up to 50% off but if you sign up to become a member (this is for free) you get an additional 30% off, free shipping and access to special events and discounts throughout the year.
And that’s just the beginning. I’ve tracked down incredible deals on fleeces, outer layers, puffers, and headwear. Check them out below!
Quick Links
- shop Columbia's winter sale
- Trail Shaker Headring (Unisex): was $16 now $6
- Lake Aloha Half Zip Fleece: was $50 now $21
- Steens Mountain 2.0 Fleece Jacket (Men's): was $46 now $27
- Landroamer Cozy Boot (Women's): was $100 now $42
- Men's Pike Lake II Jacket: was $140 now $49
- Konos TRS OutDry Mid Shoe (Men's & Women's): was $130 now $54
- Women's Bugaboo III Fleece Interchange Jacket: was $210 now $88
- Columbia Keetley II Boot (Women's): was $140 now $58
- Columbia Peakfreak II OutDry Mid Shoe (Men's): was $140 now $58
Best Columbia Boot Deals
This insulated, comfortable winter boot is versatile, protective and crafted with an advanced traction outsole for venturing to and from the cabin. You'll stay warm and stable whether you're in wet or dry conditions. They're also a great après ski number.
This $75 saving applies to the men's and women's version of the Konos TRS OutDry Mid Shoe. This mid-cut hiking shoe is ideal for those who dislike the more traditional hiking boot style but still want all the stability, comfort, and protection you'd find in a more hardcore looking boot.
Whether you're walking through the city or trekking through the mountains, this versatile shoe is up for the journey. The Keetley Boo II features thermal-reflective lining, light insulation and unbeatable traction.
Crush the miles when you wear these shoes on your next hiking adventure. This mid-height performance hiker is not only waterproof but also features an ultra-grippy outsole for exceptional traction on wet or dry trails.
Best Columbia Outerwear Deals
Keep your ears protected and toasty in chilly weather with the Trail Shaker Headring. This fleecy accessory is designed for ski and snowboarders but will come in handy across a whole host of outdoor activities.
When the temperature drops, this is the perfect grab-and-go zip-up with its soft and cozy polyester fleece fabric. You can grab this outdoor layer staple in a variety of colors.
Love to layer with this lightweight fleece half-zip that will keep you warm without restricting movement. It also provides protection from the sun thanks to Omni-Shade UPF 50, which helps guard against skin damage.
Puffer season is still here and boy is this a great deal to take advantage of on Columbia's Pike Lake II Jacket. This jacket is made with Columbia's Omni-Heat and Omni-Shield technology to keep you well insulated and repel rain.
The Bugaboo offers up a weatherproof shell and an insulated inner layer, which you can choose to wear either individually or combined for ultimate protection from the elements depending on the weather. We love to see an outdoorjacket saving as big as this $121 discount!
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Jessica has been a fitness writer at Tom’s Guide since 2023, bringing three years of experience writing about health, fitness, and the great outdoors. Her passion for exercise began during her childhood, where she spent weekends hiking and competing in local athletics club events. After earning a master’s degree in journalism from Cardiff University, Jessica found the perfect way to combine her love of storytelling and fitness into a career.
Jessica is passionate about testing fitness gear and tech, using her reviews to help readers make informed buying decisions. She ran her first marathon in April 2024, finishing it in 3 hours and 48 minutes. Through her training, she’s developed a deep understanding of what it takes to grow as a runner, from effective workouts and recovery techniques to selecting the right gear for every challenge.
When she’s not at her desk, Jessica enjoys spending time in the kitchen crafting new recipes, braving cold water swims and hiking.
The 11 best TV deals I found in Walmart’s Presidents’ Day sale: shop LG, Samsung and Sony from $248
Dyson Presidents' Day sales are here — 9 deals I'd get now starting from $249