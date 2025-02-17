Massive Columbia President's Day sale knocks up to 58% off winter boots and apparel — 9 deals I’d shop now

Winter’s cold, rainy days may seem endless, but many find it a beautiful season to enjoy — especially when dressed for it. Fortunately, Columbia's Presidents' Day sale is here, and some top-tier outdoor gear is available at unbeatable prices.

Right now, Columbia has discounts of up to 58% on some of its best apparel and footwear. I've handpicked a bunch of awesome deals, including pieces I've personally tested in tough conditions. For example, The Konos TRS OutDry Mid Shoe is now just $54 (down from $130). I put these boots through their paces in the Swiss Alps and was amazed by their comfort and stability across a range of terrains, despite their casual look.

Quick tip: the Columbia sale gets you up to 50% off but if you sign up to become a member (this is for free) you get an additional 30% off, free shipping and access to special events and discounts throughout the year.

And that’s just the beginning. I’ve tracked down incredible deals on fleeces, outer layers, puffers, and headwear. Check them out below!

Best Columbia Boot Deals

Columbia Landroamer Cozy Boot (Women's): was $100 now $42 at Columbia Sportswear This insulated, comfortable winter boot is versatile, protective and crafted with an advanced traction outsole for venturing to and from the cabin. You'll stay warm and stable whether you're in wet or dry conditions. They're also a great après ski number.

Best Columbia Outerwear Deals

Columbia Trail Shaker Headring (Unisex): was $16 now $6 at Columbia Sportswear Keep your ears protected and toasty in chilly weather with the Trail Shaker Headring. This fleecy accessory is designed for ski and snowboarders but will come in handy across a whole host of outdoor activities.

Columbia Pike Lake II Jacket: was $140 now $49 at Columbia Sportswear Puffer season is still here and boy is this a great deal to take advantage of on Columbia's Pike Lake II Jacket. This jacket is made with Columbia's Omni-Heat and Omni-Shield technology to keep you well insulated and repel rain.