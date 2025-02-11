Huge Lowe’s Presidents' Day sales from $3 — here's 15 deals I’m shopping now

Presidents' Day sales are starting to roll out in full force, and some of the best discounts come from Lowe's. This retailer is offering deals on everything from appliances to smart home tech.

Right now you can get up to 35% off home appliances and up to 45% off bathroom furniture. And you can get the Ring Battery Video Doorbell for $59 at Lowe's, its lowest price ever.

My favorite Lowe's deals are listed below. For more savings, check our pick of the best Home Depot Presidents' Day sale.

Best Lowe's Deals

Winter maintenance tools: deals from $3 @ Lowe's

Winter weather is in full effect in many parts of the country. That's why being prepared is essential. From shovels and scrapers to snow blowers and generators, Lowe's has tons of great deals to keep you ready and safe from inclement weather like snow, ice and rain. For instance, you can snag this plastic ice scraper for just $3.

Valentine's Day gifts: deals from $5 @ Lowe's

Did you know that Lowe's can also be your one-stop shop for Valentine's Day gifts? From Kobalt tools to Stanley cups (and even Carhartt apparel), Lowe's has a section dedicated to finding the perfect gifts that will win the hearts of your loved ones.

Appliance sale: up to 35% off @ Lowe's

Lowe's is slashing the prices of select small and large appliances. The sale includes refrigerators, washers, ranges, microwaves and more from brands like Whirlpool, Samsung and LG. Plus, select discount items are including an additional 10% off in cart.

Kitchen cabinets: up to 35% off @ Lowe's

Refit your kitchen with up to 35% off a range of kitchen cabinets at Lowe's. If you need help, Lowe's offers consultation and installation services too.

Fitness equipment: save up to $300 @ Lowe's

Beef up your home gym with these amazing fitness equipment deals at Lowe's. Right now, you can save big on everything from bikes to treadmills.

Jackery SolarSaga 40W Mini Solar Panel: was $129 now $99 at Lowe's Thanks to its compact size, the Jackery SolarSaga 40W Mini Solar Panel is easy to take along with you and it can provide power to all of your gadgets. Since it offers up to 40W of power, it's able to add back a decent amount of charge to your phone in a short amount of time.

Price check: $99 @ Amazon

allen + roth Single Sink Bathroom Vanity: was $599 now $199 at Lowe's This vanity from allen + roth is the perfect addition to your bathroom renovation. An ideal size for powder rooms or small bathrooms, it packs plenty of storage into a compact design thanks to a 2-door cabinet, adjustable interior shelf and a bottom drawer. Plus, you can't beat $400 in savings.

Amana 3.5-cu ft Agitator Top-Load Washer: was $629 now $478 at Lowe's Looking for a washing machine that won't break your budget? This Amana top-loader has a modest capacity, but excellent features like a dual action agitator, porcelain tub, and a Late Lid Lock that gives you extra time to throw in any missed items before the Spin Cycle starts.

Worx Landroid Robotic Lawn Mower: was $1,499 now $899 at Lowe's If you have a large lawn, the Worx Landroid L is for you. It's designed to cut up to a 1/2 acre and uses special technology to let it navigate through narrow paths. It sports a brushless motor, which Worx claims will allow it to run 50% longer than mowers with brushed motors. It also has a floating blade disc that raises automatically so that it won’t get trapped or stuck when it encounters bumpy parts of your lawn.

Whirlpool Top Load Washer: was $1,399 now $948 at Lowe's This Whirlpool top-load washer is the first with a 2-in-1 removable agitator. What that means is that you can remove the agitator when you need more space (such as when washing bulky loads like a comforter) and place it back in when doing everyday laundry. The smart washer also has built-in Wi-Fi so you can use its mobile app to remotely monitor your laundry.

Whirlpool Side-by-Side Refrigerator/Freezer: was $1,699 now $1,149 at Lowe's If you love the side-by-side design and need a new fridge for your kitchen, check out this option from Whirlpool that's slashed by nearly $500. It's made with fingerprint-resistant stainless steel, offers filtered ice and water through a built-in dispenser, and measures 24.6 cubic feet inside for plentiful storage.