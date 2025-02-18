Huge Zara sale knocks 40% off apparel — 9 deals I'd shop now on jeans, sweaters and more
Stylish clothing deals that will transition you from winter to spring
Winter weather is still in effect in most areas of the country — but with spring right around the corner, adding some transitional pieces to your wardrobe is a must. Fortunately, Zara is hosting an epic sale with up to 40% off apparel.
From cardigans and jeans to hoodies and jackets, there are plenty of stylish deal to shop at Zara for as low as $22. One of my favorite deals is the Zara High Waist Wide Leg Pocket Jeans that are now 43% off. If you're looking for a lightweight jacket, the Zara Waxed Effect Jacket is currently $30 off.
Keep scrolling for these and many more great apparel deals from the Zara sale. And if you're interested in shopping more stylish clothing sales, check out my guide to the best Abercrombie deals.
Quick Links
- shop all Zara deals
- Zara Pocketed Hoodie Sweatshirt (Women's): was $35 now $22
- Zara Basic Quarter Zip Sweatshirt (Men's): was $47 now $27
- Zara High Waist Wide Leg Pocket Jeans (Women's): was $49 now $27
- Zara Wash Jogger Waist Pants (Men's): was $49 now $29
- Zara Smooth Knit Soft Cardigan (Women's): was $49 now $35
- Zara Cropped Boucle Jacket (Women's): was $59 now $39
- Zara Hooded Belted Anorak (Women's): was $89 now $49
- Zara Waxed Effect Jacket (Men's): was $89 now $49
- Zara Windproof Hooded Anorak Jacket (Women's): was $109 now $69
Zara Deals
You can't go wrong with a cozy sweatshirt — especially a stylish oversized version for just $22. It's made of cotton blend yarn, has comfy long sleeves and hidden inside pockets.
Because you can never have enough quarter zips! This relaxed fit sweatshirt has a high collar, front zipper closure, long sleeves and a rib trim. It's just as comfy as it is classy.
I'm loving these wide leg marine jeans that can easily be dressed up for a night on the town or dressed down to go to weekend brunch. The high-waisted jeans also come in a variety of colors.
Being comfortable doesn't mean you have to sacrifice style — and these joggers are a testament to that. Made of cotton fabric, you'll love sporting these whether you're lounging around the or when you're running errands. They have an elastic drawstring waistband and plenty of pockets.
A total wardrobe staple, this cardigan will come in handy regardless of the season. It features a V-neckline, long sleeves and a front button closure. Pair it with a t-shirt or tank, button it up or throw it over your shoulders — the options are truly endless!
This stylish jacket features a lapel collar and long sleeves. It also conveniently has front patch pockets with flaps and a zip closure to keep you snug. It comes in both Ecru and Gray hues.
Upgrade any outfit by just throwing this casual jacket on top and heading out the door. Available in three different colors, the jacket features a high collar, long sleeves, a ribbed trim and a front zip closure.
This high-neck anorak features a faux-fur lined hood and elastic drawstrings. It also has a cozy fleece lining. It's perfect to wear while walking around the city, date night or on your way to work in cold weather.
Ideal for colder climates, this wind resistant anorak has thermal insulation and will keep you comfortable in freezing temperatures. To protect you from the harsh elements, it features a drawstring hood, long sleeves with interior cuff, polar fleece interior lining and both zip and snap button closure.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
Massive Abercrombie sale from $18 — 9 stylish deals I’m adding to my cart now
Here's the top 15 Best Buy Presidents' day deals you can still get from $19 — but you need to be quick