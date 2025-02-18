Huge Zara sale knocks 40% off apparel — 9 deals I'd shop now on jeans, sweaters and more

Stylish clothing deals that will transition you from winter to spring

Zara Deals
Winter weather is still in effect in most areas of the country — but with spring right around the corner, adding some transitional pieces to your wardrobe is a must. Fortunately, Zara is hosting an epic sale with up to 40% off apparel.

From cardigans and jeans to hoodies and jackets, there are plenty of stylish deal to shop at Zara for as low as $22. One of my favorite deals is the Zara High Waist Wide Leg Pocket Jeans that are now 43% off. If you're looking for a lightweight jacket, the Zara Waxed Effect Jacket is currently $30 off.

Keep scrolling for these and many more great apparel deals from the Zara sale. And if you're interested in shopping more stylish clothing sales, check out my guide to the best Abercrombie deals.

Zara Pocketed Hoodie Sweatshirt
Zara Pocketed Hoodie Sweatshirt: was $35 now $22 at Zara US

You can't go wrong with a cozy sweatshirt — especially a stylish oversized version for just $22. It's made of cotton blend yarn, has comfy long sleeves and hidden inside pockets.

Zara Basic Quarter Zip Sweatshirt
Zara Basic Quarter Zip Sweatshirt: was $47 now $27 at Zara US

Because you can never have enough quarter zips! This relaxed fit sweatshirt has a high collar, front zipper closure, long sleeves and a rib trim. It's just as comfy as it is classy.

Zara High Waist Wide Leg Pocket Jeans (Women's)
Zara High Waist Wide Leg Pocket Jeans (Women's): was $49 now $27 at Zara US

I'm loving these wide leg marine jeans that can easily be dressed up for a night on the town or dressed down to go to weekend brunch. The high-waisted jeans also come in a variety of colors.

Zara Wash Jogger Waist Pants
Zara Wash Jogger Waist Pants: was $49 now $29 at Zara US

Being comfortable doesn't mean you have to sacrifice style — and these joggers are a testament to that. Made of cotton fabric, you'll love sporting these whether you're lounging around the or when you're running errands. They have an elastic drawstring waistband and plenty of pockets.

Zara Smooth Knit Soft Cardigan (Women's)
Zara Smooth Knit Soft Cardigan (Women's): was $49 now $35 at Zara US

A total wardrobe staple, this cardigan will come in handy regardless of the season. It features a V-neckline, long sleeves and a front button closure. Pair it with a t-shirt or tank, button it up or throw it over your shoulders — the options are truly endless!

Zara Cropped Boucle Jacket
Zara Cropped Boucle Jacket: was $59 now $39 at Zara US

This stylish jacket features a lapel collar and long sleeves. It also conveniently has front patch pockets with flaps and a zip closure to keep you snug. It comes in both Ecru and Gray hues.

Zara Waxed Effect Jacket (Men's)
Zara Waxed Effect Jacket (Men's): was $89 now $49 at Zara US

Upgrade any outfit by just throwing this casual jacket on top and heading out the door. Available in three different colors, the jacket features a high collar, long sleeves, a ribbed trim and a front zip closure.

Zara Hooded Belted Anorak
Zara Hooded Belted Anorak: was $89 now $49 at Zara US

This high-neck anorak features a faux-fur lined hood and elastic drawstrings. It also has a cozy fleece lining. It's perfect to wear while walking around the city, date night or on your way to work in cold weather.

Zara Windproof Hooded Anorak Jacket (Women's)
Zara Windproof Hooded Anorak Jacket (Women's): was $109 now $69 at Zara US

Ideal for colder climates, this wind resistant anorak has thermal insulation and will keep you comfortable in freezing temperatures. To protect you from the harsh elements, it features a drawstring hood, long sleeves with interior cuff, polar fleece interior lining and both zip and snap button closure.

