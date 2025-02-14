I test sleep tech — these are the gadgets I’d buy for better sleep this Presidents' Day

In the age of sleepmaxxing, people are reaching for weird and wonderful gadgets and trialling trendy sleep methods to help them rest well at night, and perform at their best by day. And the Presidents' Day sales means you can get great deals like the Philips Sleep Headphones for $86 off at Kokoon.

Sleeping on the best mattress for your sleep style and body type is sure to help you get comfortable sleep, night after night. But if you really want to elevate your sleep routine, you're no doubt curious about how technology can help; it is 2025 after all.

From wearable tech that helps you understand your sleep better, to smart alarm clocks that help you wake up easier, I've spent the last six months researching, testing and reviewing the best sleep tech available to buy now. Here are the the gadgets I'd snap up in the Presidents' Day sleep sales.

3 sleep gadgets to grab now

Philips Sleep Headphones with Kokoon: was $270 $183.60 at Kokoon

While some people require total silence to sleep, others prefer to drift off to some soothing sounds. Be it a sleep meditation soundtrack, binaural beats or a relaxing symphony (research shows listening to music at night can improve the quality of your sleep). These Philips Sleep Headphones with Kokoon feature thin earbuds designed to sit comfortably in your ears all night long, and come with five tip sizes. The design hooks over your ears and includes a compact control panel. They have an audio fade-out feature and advanced noise masking technology, which aims to help you fall asleep fast and sleep through the night. You can bag a generous saving now. There's 20% off and you can use the code REST at checkout for an extra 10% off (bringing the price to $194.40) or you can sign up to Philips for an extra 15% off your first order (which means you'll pay $183.60). That means you could save as much as $86. We're currently testing these sleep headphones and will have a full review coming soon — stay tuned.

Amazon Echo Spot smart alarm clock: was $79.99 $69.99 at Amazon

The Amazon Echo Spot is a sleek smart alarm clock with a built-in Alexa. Like the best sunrise alarm clocks, you can set a routine and the Echo Spot will wake you up on time with gradual light and the music of your choice. Plus, it's voice controlled — you can ask Alexa for the weather or to play music — and can work with compatible smart devices in your home. With 13% off at Amazon this Presidents' Day, the cost of the Echo Spot smart alarm clock is currently down to $69.99. This great value device comes in three colors (blue, black and white) and is made from 36% recycled materials. For reference, our top rated sunrise alarm, the Hatch Restore 2, costs $169, while an Echo Pop Alexa smart speaker costs $44.99.