Sling AirTV Could Be Ultimate Cordcutter Box

The cat is out of the bag on Sling TV's latest project. The website Zatz Not Funny came across a landing page for a newly designed AirTV Player. You can see the website here, at least for now.

The AirTV Player will fuse over-the-air television channels with Sling TV And apps like Netflix. In theory, you'll be able to switch between your city's local weather report and binge-watching The OA without moving between devices. How well this works may be dependent on the type of OTA signal you get in your home, though its possible Sling has a solution that has yet to be announced.

MORE: Best Streaming Devices: Chromecast, Roku, Apple TV & More

The box is largely white with blue accents, and the remote control shares the same color scheme. There's also a large Google "G" logo on the remote, but the landing page has no details about it. Perhaps the AirTV will have access to the Google Play Store for more apps and services.

There are still a bunch of details we don't know: namely, price and release date, but it wouldn't be surprising to hear more about the AirTV Player at CES 2017 in Las Vegas in January.