Prime Video top 10 shows — here’s the 3 worth watching now

Prime Video’s trending list is constantly shifting, making it a great place to start when you’re not sure what to stream. Whether it’s new originals or fan-favorite returning series, it usually highlights what people are watching most right now.

That said, not everything in the top 10 is worth squeezing into your already packed watchlist, especially if time is short. That’s why I’ve picked out the three shows that genuinely stand out this weekend.

From a twist-filled mystery thriller to a high-octane action series starring Jensen Ackles that’s currently sitting at No. 1, plus an action-packed thriller led by Chris Pratt, these are the top titles worth your attention.

This is based on the Prime Video top 10 U.S shows as of Friday, July 4, 2025.

Best shows in the Prime Video top 10

‘Countdown’

Although “Countdown” hasn’t been well received by critics (as proven by its 36% score on Rotten Tomatoes), it’s already claimed the No. 1 spot on Prime Video. Despite the lukewarm reviews, viewers seem to be loving it, with many praising the show’s “fun stunts and action scenes.”

Set in Los Angeles, the series follows LAPD Detective Mark Meachum (Jensen Ackles), a former Army Ranger with a reputation for bending the rules. After a Department of Homeland Security officer is murdered, Meachum is pulled into a covert, multi-agency task force tasked with uncovering a deadly plot that threatens millions.

The cast also features Jessica Camacho as DEA undercover specialist Amber Oliveras and Eric Dane as the seasoned FBI agent leading the task force. Together with specialists in terrorism, cybercrime, and narcotics, the group faces off against increasingly dangerous threats across a 13-episode run.

‘We Were Liars’

Summer might be all about beach days and sunshine for most people, but for me, it’s the perfect time to get lost in a gripping mystery, and Prime Video’s series “We Were Liars” absolutely scratched that itch.

The ending is one of those rare ones that either shocks you to your core or makes everything suddenly click into place, depending on how closely you've been paying attention (or whether you’ve read the novel).

The series centers on 17-year-old Cadence Sinclair Eastman (Emily Alyn Lind), who returns to her family’s secluded private island following a mysterious accident that wiped her memory of the previous summer. Surrounded by the opulence of the Sinclair legacy, she reconnects with her cousins Johnny (Joseph Zada) and Mirren (Esther McGregor), along with family friend Gat (Shubham Maheshwari).

As Cadence starts to piece her memories back together, she discovers family secrets that should’ve stayed buried.

‘The Terminal List’

Chris Pratt’s action-thriller “The Terminal List” has made an unexpected comeback, surging back into Prime Video’s top 10 charts, and it’s no coincidence. The renewed interest comes hot on the heels of the newly released trailer for its upcoming prequel series, “The Terminal List: Dark Wolf.”

“The Terminal List” follows Navy SEAL James Reece (Pratt) as he returns home after his entire platoon is ambushed during a mission. Struggling with memory gaps and haunted by the experience, Reece begins to uncover a deadly conspiracy that puts his life and those he loves at risk. Soon, he’s forced to question everything he thought he knew.

“Dark Wolf” will explore the early days of Reece’s closest comrade Ben Edwards (Taylor Kitsch), giving fans a deeper look at the murky world of covert operations that shaped the events of the original series. With the prequel premiering on August 27, now’s the perfect time to watch.

Prime Video top 10 shows right now

1. "Countdown" (2025)

2. "We Were Liars" (2025)

3. "The Chosen" (2017)

4. "The Better Sister" (2025)

5. "The Summer I Turned Pretty" (2022)

6. "Blue Ridge: The Series" (2024)

7. "Reacher" (2022)

8. "The Terminal List" (2022)

9. "Clarkson's Farm" (2021)

10. "Panchayat" (2020)