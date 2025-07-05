5 best new movies on Netflix, Prime Video, Max, and more

A new month is here, bringing with it a fresh wave of new movies across the best streaming services. If you're scratching your head over what to watch this weekend, we're highlighting the top picks so you can skip with the scrolling and get to streaming.

Leading the pack this week is Ryan Coogler's pop culture phenomenon "Sinners" on Max, along with Netflix's highly anticipated sequel "The Old Guard 2." You'll also find an entertaining new action comedy on Prime Video, "Heads of State," starring Idris Elba and John Cena as two bickering world leaders stuck working together.

Meanwhile, Hulu just got one of Guy Ritchie's darkest films to date, "Wrath of Man," and a cult-classic sci-fi action movie, "Pacific Rim," just landed on Netflix.

So if you're looking for what to watch this weekend, you're in the right place. Here are all the best new movies on streaming to add to your watchlist.

'Sinners' (Max)

Sinners | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

This is easily the entry I'm most excited to watch this week. I missed Ryan Coogler's hit horror movie in theaters, but just about everyone and their mom has told me I need to see it. Now that it's on Max, I can finally find out whether it lives up to all the hype.

"Sinners" stars Michael B. Jordan in a dual role as twin brothers Smoke and Stack, ambitious hustlers who flee their troubled lives in Chicago to open a juke joint in their rural Mississippi hometown. But instead of a fresh start, they uncover a sinister supernatural force preying on the talents and vitality of their community.

Blending horror and thriller with a jazzy style, "Sinners" delivers gripping performances and a hauntingly memorable score, making it an absolute must-watch for horror fans.

Watch it now on Max

‘The Old Guard 2’ (Netflix)

The Old Guard 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The first "The Old Guard" introduced us to Andromache of Scythia (Charlize Theron), or Andy, as her friends call her: the battle-hardened leader of a covert group of immortal mercenaries who’ve fought through centuries of conflict.

Now the undying warriors are on their most dangerous mission yet in Netflix's highly anticipated sequel, "The Old Guard 2." Fellow immortal Quyhn (Ngô Thanh Vân) gets loose once more after being condemned to a horrific fate at the end of the first movie, and she's hellbent on revenge.

She’ll have to get in line, though, because she's not the only one with a score to settle. Enter Discord (Uma Thurman), the very first immortal, who’s enraged that Andy has turned her back on her kind in favor of humanity. Now, she’s coming to make Andy pay for her betrayal.

Watch it now on Netflix

'Heads of State' (Prime Video)

Heads of State - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

“Hardcore Henry” and “Nobody” director Ilya Naishuller is back for another high-octane romp with "Heads of State," July's must-watch movie on Prime Video.

Two unlikely allies, Hollywood action star-turned U.S. President Will Derringer (John Cena) and embittered U.K. Prime Minister Sam Clarke (Idris Elba), are forced to join forces after their jet is shot down by enemy forces. But not without trading plenty of bickering, jabs, and one-liners.

Now on the run, the two attempt to uncover who sabotaged their goodwill mission and cross paths with MI6 agent Noel Bisset (Priyanka Chopra Jonas), with whom Sam shares a romantic history. Though torn between flag-waving bravado and flashes of real introspection and commentary, "Heads of State" ends up being a surprisingly entertaining buddy comedy.

Watch it now on Prime Video

'Wrath of Man' (Hulu)

WRATH OF MAN | Official Trailer | MGM Studios - YouTube Watch On

Guy Ritchie fans will want to tune into Hulu this week. "Wrath of Man" marks the long-awaited reunion of the legendary director Guy Ritchie and his longtime collaborator Jason Statham—their first project together in 16 years.

Based on the French film "Cash Truck," the story follows Patrick “H” Hill (Statham), a mysterious Englishman who signs on as an armored truck guard. When the truck is ambushed, H’s lethal precision reveals he’s no ordinary hire. He’s a man on a mission, driven by a personal vendetta.

While it sports the hallmarks of a classic Ritchie setup between its tough-guy protagonist and gritty heist, "Wrath of Man" is arguably his darkest movie yet. Gone are the witty banter and quirky ensemble; in their place is a brooding, tightly wound thriller that showcases Ritchie’s ability to deliver a no-nonsense action film.

Watch it now on Hulu

'Pacific Rim' (Netflix)

Pacific Rim - Official Main Trailer [HD] - YouTube Watch On

Director Guillermo del Toro's "Pacific Rim" is one of my all-time favorite sci-fi movies, so I just had to include it on this list now that it has a new streaming home on Netflix.

Starring Charlie Hunnam, Rinko Kikuchi and Idris Elba, the movie plunges viewers into a world where humanity teeters on the brink of extinction, under siege by massive interdimensional monsters known as Kaiju.

To combat the threat, humanity builds equally massive robots called Jaegers, operated by two pilots linked through a neural connection. When the Kaiju threat escalates, a disgraced pilot and a determined rookie become Earth’s last hope in a desperate mission to shut the portal once and for all. "Pacific Rim" is a visual spectacle packed with larger-than-life battles and heartfelt stakes that make it fun to revisit.

Watch it now on Netflix