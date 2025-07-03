Amazon is shutting down Freevee this summer — what you need to know

Amazon’s free, ad-supported streaming service, Freevee, is officially coming to an end, and the shutdown date is fast approaching. After offering users access to thousands of movies and TV shows without a subscription, the Freevee app will be discontinued in August 2025.

Earlier this summer, an in‑app notice began appearing for users, stating: “Prime Video is the new exclusive home for Freevee TV shows, movies and live TV. The Freevee app will be accessible until August 2025. Continue watching your favorite free originals and our library of hit movies, shows, and live TV on Prime Video for free, no subscription needed.”

This move marks a major shift in Amazon’s streaming strategy, as the company begins to consolidate its offerings under the Prime Video umbrella.

Amazon announced it was shutting down Freevee back in November 2024, citing a plan to streamline the viewing experience and bring all of its content into one unified app. In fact, Prime Video already offers a growing selection of ad-supported content available for free without a membership, and that free tier will continue even after Freevee is gone.

So while one of the best free streaming services is going away, most of its content isn’t. Amazon plans to migrate the majority of its Freevee programming directly into Prime Video, meaning viewers will still be able to enjoy free movies and TV shows, just from a new home.

So, here’s everything you need to know about Freevee’s departure and how to access the same content after the shutdown.

Why is Freevee shutting down?

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Amazon is shutting down Freevee as part of a strategic shift to simplify its streaming offerings. The company aims to create a more streamlined viewing experience by consolidating its free and paid content into one platform: Prime Video.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

An Amazon rep told Variety: “We have built Prime Video into a first-stop entertainment destination where customers can personalize their viewing experience by streaming exclusive Prime member entertainment produced by Amazon MGM Studios, licensed movies and series, content from other services as an add-on subscription, live sports, blockbuster movies and series to rent or buy, FAST [free, ad-supported streaming TV] channels and the complete Amazon Freevee content offering.”

They also added: “To deliver a simpler viewing experience for customers, we have decided to phase out Freevee branding. There will be no change to the content available for Prime members, and a vast offering of free streaming content will still be accessible for non-Prime members, including select originals from Amazon MGM Studios, a variety of licensed movies and series, and a broad library of FAST channels — all available on Prime Video.”

Another important reason for shutting down Freevee is to reduce brand confusion and redundancy. Since there was significant overlap between the content available on Freevee and Prime Video, maintaining two separate brands became unnecessary and potentially confusing for users.

But, most importantly (and what the majority of users will be concerned about), free content will remain available to both Prime members and non-Prime users through Prime Video.

How to watch free content on Prime Video

(Image credit: Kicking Studio/Shutterstock)

Prime Video offers a variety of free content that anyone can watch, even without a Prime membership. To find this content, you can start by browsing the "watch for free" or “free with ads” section on the Prime Video website or app. This area features a curated selection of ad-supported titles that you can stream at no cost.

You can browse through the available movies and shows in this section, and when you select a title, it will play with occasional ads, similar to other free streaming services. No subscription or payment is required to enjoy these titles.

By using the Prime Video app’s free content section, you can keep enjoying a variety of entertainment without signing up or paying, especially important now that Amazon is moving Freevee’s offerings into Prime Video.