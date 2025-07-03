How to watch Macy's 4th July Fireworks 2025 online — live stream, TV channel, time

Macy's is getting the Independence Day weekend kicked off in style this year, as its annual 4th of July fireworks display is set to once again light up the skies of New York City on Friday. Here we explain how to watch the Macy's 4th July Fireworks 2025 online from anywhere with a VPN — including free ways to watch.

Stream Macy's 4th July Fireworks: date and streaming options The 2025 Annual Macy's 4th July Fireworks live stream takes place on Friday, July 4 at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT.

• U.S. — Watch on NBC via Sling TV or Fubo / Peacock

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

An annual tradition since the 1970s, NYC's famous department store will host a two-hour show of music, entertainment and, of course, an epic fireworks extravaganza to mark 249 years of American independence. The organizers are promising more than 80,000 fireworks in 30 different colors, as the rockets fly as high as 1,000 feet into the New York sky.

All being hosted by the multitalented Oscar-winning star Ariana DeBose ("West Side Story"), she'll welcome a who's who of musical acts that includes Lenny Kravitz, the Jonas Brothers, Keke Palmer and Trisa Yearwood. Plus, to accompany the firework display itself, there's an original score from Ahmir 'Questlove' Thompson and James Poyser.

So if you can't make it to New York City to enjoy the celebrations in person, we have all the information you need right here on how to watch Macy's 4th July Fireworks 2025 online, for free, and no matter where in the world you are this Independence Day.

How to watch Macy's 4th July Fireworks 2025 online in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Just like it has for the last 25 years, the Macy's 4th July Fireworks will be shown by NBC on TV in the U.S. Friday's two-hour special starts at 8 p.m. ET. NBC will air it live, together with an encore presentation at 10 p.m. ET and a Spanish alternative on Telemundo from 9 p.m. ET.

There are several ways you can access NBC, the most obvious one being to pull it down with one of the best TV antennas. Plus, it is common to most cable plans and the show will be streamed for FREE on the NBC New York website here.

Alternatively, NBC is also in the channel line-ups of a good few of our picks for the best streaming services. That includes Sling TV, Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV.

Macy's 4th July Fireworks 2025 will also be streaming live and on catch up through NBC's streaming service Peacock, costing from only $7.99/month.

How to watch Macy's 4th July Fireworks 2025 from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the Independence Day special on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Macy's 4th July Fireworks 2025 online thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

Exclusive deal NordVPN deal: FREE $50 / £50 Amazon gift card Boasting lightning fast speeds, great features, streaming power, and class-leading security, NordVPN is our #1 VPN. ✅ FREE Amazon gift card worth up to $50/£50

✅ 4 months extra FREE!

✅ 76% off usual price Use Nord to unblock Peacock and watch Macy's 4th July Fireworks live online with our exclusive deal.

Can I watch Macy's 4th July Fireworks 2025 in Canada, the U.K. or Australia?

Don't expect America's Independence Day celebrations to be broadcast anywhere outside the U.S.

U.S. viewers spending the holiday overseas can still tune in as they usually would by using a VPN, such as NordVPN. Discover more above.

More from Tom's Guide