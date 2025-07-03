One of the best indie comedy movies of the last five years is now streaming on Prime Video — and it didn’t deserve to bomb at the box office

Considering I’m both British and born in the 1990s, it’s strange that the main feeling that I took away from “Licorice Pizza” was one of youthful nostalgia.

The 2021 indie comedy is director Paul Thomas Anderson’s love letter to his adolescence in ‘70s Los Angeles, so as somebody who grew up thousands of miles away and in a different decade, I can’t relate to the place and time.

Yet, what is universal about this charming flick is how it portrays the excitement and heartbreak of a first love, and that innocent optimism (and swaggering self-confidence) that comes when you’re not even legally old enough to drink. That’s something that I reckon we can all relate to, whether born in the San Fernando Valley or Newcastle Upon Tyne, like me.

Looking over Prime Video’s July 2025 slate, I was delighted to see “Licorice Pizza” has now been added to the Amazon-owned streaming service, and I’m hoping it’ll act as something of a second chance for the flick after it struck out at the box office (grossing a poor $33m globally against its $40m budget). Few movies in recent years have deserved to bomb less.

What is ‘Licorice Pizza’ about?

LICORICE PIZZA | Official Trailer | MGM Studios - YouTube Watch On

In 1970s California, Gary Valentine (Cooper Hoffman) is a precocious 15-year-old with an entrepreneurial spirit and a side hustle as a child actor.

During school picture day, he meets 25-year-old Alana Kane (Alana Haim) and becomes instantly infatuated with this older woman. He comes determined to impress her and convince her that their blossoming romance can endure despite the questionable age gap.

What follows is a story of first loves, growing up, and chasing your dreams. Plus, as it’s a flick from director Paul Thomas Anderson, you can rest assured the movie drips with era-appropriate style, with a fitting soundtrack to boot.

You’re going to fall in love with ‘Licorice Pizza’

(Image credit: Moviestore Collection Ltd / United Artists Releasing / Alamy Stock Photo)

Remarkably, “Licorice Pizza” is the movie debut of both Cooper Hoffman (son of legendary actor Philip Seymour Hoffman) and Alana Haim (one part of the American pop-rock band, Haim).

You certainly wouldn’t think either star was making their first step into the cinema world as both give a performance that seems well beyond their lack of on-screen experience. That’s a very good thing, because “Licorice Pizza” hangs almost entirely on their lead performances.

Rather than offering viewers a twisting plot, “Licorice Pizza” is, at times, almost a mood piece, aiming to replicate a very specific era in a very specific location. And within just a few scenes, you’ll find yourself charmed by Gary and Alana and want to see them find success.

(Image credit: Moviestore Collection Ltd / United Artists Releasing / Alamy Stock Photo)

Which isn’t to say the Paul Thomas Anderson movie lacks substance either. Yes, its plot is a little plodding, but the snappy dialogue and litany of sharp observations ensure that it’s always engaging. Plus, the “will-they-won’t-they” aspect of the story gets its hooks into you. But the lack of a critical eye on the uncomfortable age gap between the central pair is a bit bothersome.

Alongside star-making turns from Hoffman and Haim, “Licorice Pizza” packs a strong supporting cast including Sean Penn, Benny Safdie, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, John Michael Higgins and Bradley Cooper. The latter features in the movie's most hilarious sequence.

The ever-hustling Gary opens a waterbed business, and during a home delivery to an egotistic stylist, Jon Peters (Cooper), who humiliates him in front of Alana, he decides to get revenge by flooding the stylist's plush hillside home.

(Image credit: TCD/Prod.DB / United Artists Releasing / Alamy Stock Photo)

Things get a little dicey when they run into the stylist, broken down in the middle of the road, when attempting to make a quick escape from the scene of the crime. The inherent awkwardness and dramatic irony are the stuff of comedic genius, and Bradley Cooper is in his element, hamming things up.

“Licorice Pizza” is the definition of an easy-watching indie comedy. It’s intentionally small-scale in ambition, but it’s anything but slight when it comes to heart. The flick is bursting with good-natured warmth, and its central duo quickly work their way into your affections. You’d have to have a stony disposition not to come away seriously charmed.

Stream ‘Licorice Pizza’ on Prime Video now

(Image credit: Moviestore Collection Ltd / United Artists Releasing / Alamy Stock Photo)

If all of my praise above hasn’t quite convinced you to add “Licorice Pizza” to your Prime Video watchlist, then know I’m far from alone in my enjoyment of this sweet little movie. “Licorice Pizza” currently holds a strong 90% score on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

“Licorice Pizza finds Paul Thomas Anderson shifting into a surprisingly comfortable gear -- and getting potentially star-making performances out of his fresh-faced leads,” reads the site’s ‘Critics Consensus.'

Overall, if you’re looking for a movie that offers simple charms and a cast of characters you can’t help but warm to, “Licorice Pizza” is certainly worth watching. The performances from Cooper Hoffman and Alana Haim are reason alone to give this Paul Thomas Anderson joint a chance.

“Licorice Pizza” is far from the only movie added to Prime Video’s movie library this month. For more viewing recommendations, here’s a guide to everything new added to Prime Video in July, which includes more must-watch movies.

Watch "Licorice Pizza'" on Prime Video now