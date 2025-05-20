"Anything is possible!" screams Cartoon Network's Adult Swim channel. "Look out for adventures with Summer, Jerry, Beth, and the other Beth. Maybe Butter Bot will get a new task? Whatever happens, you can’t keep Rick and Morty down for long. People have tried!"

Here's how to watch "Rick and Morty" season 8 online from anywhere with a VPN .

'Rick and Morty' season 8 - Streaming details, TV channels, start time ► Date: "Rick and Morty" season 8 premieres on Sunday, May 25 at 11:00 p.m. on Adult Swim. All episodes will then be available to stream on Max the following day.

• U.S. — Adult Swim via Sling/Max

• CAN — Adult Swim/StackTV

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN risk-free

You know what to expect - and that is not to expect anything that you might know to expect but this time the whole feel is looser than ever. Each episode is self-contained rather than belonging to there main arc (apart from episode 3, "The Rick, The Mort & The Ugly") - and that works in isolation.

Some reviews have said the season is less manic than usual and others have said it is less edgy but they all agree that it is still up to the very high bar it has set itself in terms of humor and intelligence (in particular with an Easter adventure to remember). As the channel puts it, "Life has meaning again!"

Ready for a brand new adventure ? Read on to find out how to watch "Rick and Morty" season 8 online and from anywhere.

How to watch 'Rick and Morty' season 8 online in the U.S.

Episodes will premiere every Sunday beginning May 25 at 11:00 P.M. ET on Cartoon Network's Adult Swim, which can be accessed with one of the best TV antennas, a cable TV package or a live TV streaming platform like Fubo, Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV or YouTube TV. Japanese language episodes will follow at the same time every Saturday on the channel.

Alternatively, episodes of "Rick and Morty" season 8 can be streamed the day after transmission on Adult Swim via the Max platform, starting Monday, May 26. Max prices start at $9.99/month if you don't mind ads, going to $16.99/month for ad-free and $20.99/month if you want the option to watch content on up to four devices and in 4K. For even better value, you can pay for a whole year upfront and effectively get 12 months at a discounted price on any of its tiers. Traveling outside the States? You'll need to use a VPN to unblock Max when abroad.

Watch 'Rick and Morty' season 8 from anywhere in the world

If "Rick and Morty" season 8 isn't available where you're currently located, that doesn't mean you have to miss out on this show while you're away from home. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from anywhere.

How to watch 'Rick and Morty' season 8 online in Canada

In Canada, episodes will air on Cartoon Network's Adult Swim on the same schedule as the U.S. and be available to stream the following day via the STACKTV add-on with Prime Video, which grants access to programming from Global Television, the Disney Channel, National Geographic, Showcase, W Network, and Adult Swim.

A Prime membership costs CA$9.99 each month, and a Stack TV subscription costs CA$12.99 on top, but both offer free trials to new users.

Can I watch 'Rick and Morty' season 8 online in the U.K.?

There's nothing confirmed for "Rick and Morty" season 8 in the U.K., however, when it does arrive we'd expect it to be available on the free Channel 4 streaming service very soon, which is where every episode of the original series premieres in Blighty, before moving over to Netflix.

Can I watch 'Rick and Morty' season 8 online in Australia?

"Rick and Morty" season 8 arrives in Oz on Max on Monday, May 26.

In Australia, Max pricing starts from AU$11.99, with a AU$10 increase for premium.

What you need to know about 'Rick and Morty' season 8

'Rick and Morty' season 8 trailer

Rick and Morty | Season 8 Official Trailer | adult swim - YouTube Watch On

'Rick and Morty' season 8 - Episode guide

Season 08 Episode 01: "Summer of All Fears"

S08 E02: "Valkyrick"

S08 E03: "The Rick, The Mort & The Ugly"

S08 E04: "The Last Temptation of Jerry"

S08 E05: "Cryo Mort a Rickver"

S08 E06: "The Curicksous Case of Bethjamin Button"

S08 E07: "Ricker Than Fiction"

S08 E08: "Nomortland"

S08 E09: "Morty Daddy"

S08 E10: "Hot Rick"

Will 'Rick and Morty' season 8 be on Netflix? Initially, 'Rick and Morty' season 8 will not be broadcast on Netflix. However, you can expect it come soon with the initial seven seasons currently on the platform.

Who will be voicing Rick and Morty this time round? This will be the second run with Ian Cardoni and Harry Belden as Rick and Morty respectively. Long-running cast members Chris Parnell, Spencer Grammer and Sarah Chalke also return.

