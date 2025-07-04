Netflix just added a gripping dystopian thriller movie — and there’s never been a better time to watch it

In the words of Olivia Rodrigo, “it’s brutal out here” (yes, I’ve had the pop stars' Glastonbury headline set on repeat this week).

I’m sure I’m not the only one who finds the current state of society in general more than a little concerning, and that’s where “V for Vendetta” comes in.

This 2005 dystopian action-thriller arrives on Netflix this month and presents a future vision of the United Kingdom where the country is ruled through media propaganda and extreme suppression.

Okay, so things aren’t quite that bad in the U.K. in 2025, but still, the movie’s commentary on a cruel, totalitarian government feels more timely than ever.

Putting the politics of the comic book movie aside, taken on its own merits, it’s still a gripping watch, anchored by excellent leading performances from Natalie Portman and Hugo Weaving.

Plus, John Hurt pops up in a supporting role, which is a nice bit of synergy, considering the “Alien” star also featured in the most popular movie adaptation of “Nineteen Eighty-Four," pretty much the biggest name in dystopian fiction.

So, if you’re looking for an engaging action-thriller movie with something worthwhile to say, this week, here’s why “V for Vendetta” should be at the top of your Netflix watchlist.

What is ‘V for Vendetta’ about?

V For Vendetta (2005) Official Trailer #1 - Sc-Fi Thriller HD - YouTube Watch On

Based on the popular DC Comics graphic novel of the same name by Alan Moore, David Lloyd and Tony Weare, “V for Vendetta” takes viewers to a future Britain ruled over by the Norsefire party.

It’s ruthless leader, High Chancellor Adam Sutler (Hurt), ensures the population is controlled using totalitarian methods like propaganda and public executions.

Evey Hammond (Portman) works for a state-influenced TV network, but her life is thrown into chaos when she encounters V (Weaving), a mask-wearing vigilante who is working to spark a revolution. After aiding V's escape from Norsefire enforcers, Evey becomes a public enemy and must go into hiding.

Slowly developing a bond with V, the pair are hunted down by a police inspector (Stephen Rea). But as he gets closer to uncovering V’s whereabouts and his mysterious past, he begins to wonder if he’s become a pawn in a corrupt system.

Now is the time to watch ‘V for Vendetta’ on Netflix

(Image credit: AJ Pics / Alamy Stock Photo / Warner Bros. Pictures)

“V for Vendetta” was already a great movie in 2005, and its message about the power that the general population can wield when united under a worthy cause is increasingly worth listening to. Plus, its nods to propaganda and the dangers of misinformation are undeniably relevant in our current social media age, where “fake news” can spread unchecked like wildfire.

But as noted, even divorced from its core message, “V for Vendetta” is a rip-roaring thrill ride that packs well-choreographed action and a gripping plot with plenty of reveals and some seriously slick moments. I particularly enjoy the ending, which ties it all together neatly.

V’s Guy Fawkes mask has become a rallying symbol for several anti-establishment groups over the past two decades, which has served to only enhance the movie’s enduring reputation. It’s a slick and effective dystopian thriller with plenty of substance beyond the fast-paced action and well-paced plot.

(Image credit: Pictorial Press Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo / Warner Bros. Pictures)

Over on Rotten Tomatoes, it holds a strong 90% score from viewers, and while the critics score is a little lower at 76%, the site’s consensus reads, “Visually stunning and thought-provoking, ‘V For Vendetta's’ political pronouncements may rile some, but its story and impressive set pieces will nevertheless entertain.”

Not quite feeling this one, or seen it already? Here’s a guide to everything new on Netflix in July 2025, which includes plenty of watchlist-worthy movies and bingeable TV shows.

Watch "V for Vendetta" on Netflix now