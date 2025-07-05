I found the best early Prime Day deals — 71+ sales to shop right now

The first Prime Day deals of the season are live. Although Prime Day doesn't technically start till July 8th, Amazon is taking advantage of the weekend to unleash a barrage of early deals. As deals editor-in-chief at Tom's Guide, I'm used to seeing early Prime Day deals, but even I'll admit — this is the most aggressive start to Prime Day I've ever seen.

For example, you can already get Amazon devices on sale from $12. The sale includes Editor's Choice devices like our favorite Echo Dots, Blink cameras, and 4K Fire TVs. There are a few instances where the price cuts even beat last year's Black Friday deals. Like the top-rated Blink Outdoor 4 on sale for $39, which is a new all-time price low for one of our favorite security cameras.

I've shopped every Prime Day and I usually take advantage of the event to refresh my gym wardrobe. Asics and New Balance are two of my go-to brands for gym gear, and right now New Balance shoes/apparel are on sale from $27, whereas Asics gear is on sale from $14. I do all my running with the Gal-Kayano and the Asics Gel-Kayano 31 Running Shoes are $124, which is their lowest price to date.

These are just a few of the early Prime Day deals I'm most excited about. Keep it locked to our live blog as we bring you the best early Prime Day deals of the weekend. Also check out our Amazon promo codes page for more ways to save.

Louis Ramirez Editor in Chief, Deals I'm the Editor in Chief of deals at Tom's Guide. I've been covering retail holidays for 18 years, which means I've shopped all 10 Prime Day events. While it's true that Prime Day is a great time to score deals, it's also true that there are a lot of bland deals. So whether you're looking for the best laptop deal or shopping for your first OLED TV, I'm here to help you find the best Prime Day deals over the next few days. I'll be listing deals on devices the Tom's Guide staff owns, recommends, or would spend their own money on.

My favorite early Prime Day sales

Prime for Young Adults: 50% off @ Amazon

Prime for Young Adults is a new Prime membership for 18 to 24 year olds. Eligible members can get a 6-month free trial and then pay $7.49/month or $69/year for their Prime membership. It includes all of the perks of a regular Prime membership such as same-day/one-day delivery, free Grubhub+ membership, access to Prime Video, and more. In addition, all Prime members now earn 5% cash back on select categories (beauty, apparel, electronics, etc). and will earn 10% cash back on those same categories during Prime Day.

Amazon Haul: apparel from $5

If you're not familiar, Amazon Haul is a new storefront featuring inexpensive deals on fashion, home, lifestyle, and more. Right now they have a massive sale with deep discounts on brands like Adidas, Under Armour, Timberland, and more. As part of their latest sale, you can get name-brand apparel from $5.

Lego sale: deals from $8 @ Amazon

The best Lego deals can usually be found in November and December, but Amazon is slashing the price of select sets. You can get everything from Disney to Star Wars as well as generic sets.

Switch 2 games/accessories: from $14 @ Amazon

I hate to say it, but Amazon doesn't have any Switch 2 stock right now. What it does have is Switch 2 games (such as Donkey Kong Bananza), accessories, and controllers. Some off-brand accessories are even on sale from $14.

YETI sale: up to 25% off @ Amazon

If you're a fan of YETI, you know that a sale doesn't come around often enough. That's why now is the perfect opportunity to save big on drinkware and cooler deals starting at just $15. So don't wait — snag a new cooler or water bottle before these discounts disappear!

Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle, Black Leather: was $222 now $157 at Amazon This vegan leather case and matching black power adapter is ideal for those who plan on taking their Kindle on the go. I use my Kindle when I travel, and having a matching case for it always brings me peace of mind.

Brightech Outdoor String Lights: was $47 now $21 at Amazon Nothing adds outdoor ambiance like a killer playlist and the very best solar lights. This outdoor-rated pack is built with shatterproof plastic bulbs that are currently 54% off at Amazon. Plug them in when the sun sets and enjoy 27 feet-worth and up to six full hours of a soft, white glow.

Ninja appliances: from $44 @ Amazon

Amazon has select Ninja appliances on sale from $44. The sale includes air fryers, blenders, coffee machines, and more. For instance, you can get the Ninja Luxe Cafe Premier on sale for $509 (pictured). That's just $10 shy of its all-time price low, but today's deal now includes a $50 Amazon credit. The 3-in-1 machine makes espresso, drip coffee, and rapid cold brew.

TV sale: deals from $69 @ Amazon

Amazon has smart TVs on sale for as low as $69. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Amazon. By comparison, Best Buy is offering a similar sale with prices from $69.

Price check: from $69 @ Best Buy | from $74 @ Walmart

Grill sale: deals from $18 @ Amazon

Amazon is offering one of the biggest grill sales we've seen with prices across the board. Brands on sale include Blackstone, Weber, Pit Boss, and more. After discount, deals start as little as $18 for a 14-inch charcoal grill.

Apparel

Adidas sale: deals from $6 @ Amazon

The Adidas Store at Amazon is offering a wide variety of deals on men's/women's/children's sweat pants, hoodies, socks, and more. After discount, deals start as low as $6.

Carhartt sale: deals from $8 @ Amazon

If you're looking to upgrade your wardrobe, Carhartt has tons of rugged and stylish pieces you'll want to rock all season long.

Timberland sale: deals from $9 @ Amazon

Amazon is hosting a huge Timberland sale with up to 60% off. Timberland has tons of rugged and fashionable footwear and apparel to boost your style.

Skechers shoes/apparel: from $11 @ Amazon

Amazon is having a massive Skechers sale post Prime Day. The sale includes sneakers and apparel for men, women, and children on sale from $11. As part of the sale, you can get the Skechers Hands Free Slip Ins for $45 (was $110, pictured). You can also grab the trendy D'Lites from $44 — I personally own these sneakers and I can speak for how comfortable they are.

Swiftwick Performance No Show Running Socks: was $42 now $36 at Amazon These Swiftwick sweat-wicking socks are great for hot runs because they pull moisture away from your skin to keep your feet dry and help prevent blisters. They’re breathable to stop your feet overheating and have extra cushioning in the heel and toe, so they’ll last mile after mile.

Outdoors

Coleman Utopia Breeze Lightweight Beach Chair: was $50 now $31 at Amazon This lightweight beach chair by Coleman folds up and comes with a bag for easy carrying. Plus, it features a seat back pocket and cup holder to hold your clothes, drinks and other beach gear. A relaxed back rest with full seat support makes this beach chair the one to buy — especially for just $31.

Flamaker All-Weather Rattan Outdoor Set: was $109 now $89 at Amazon Perfect for a compact space or balcony, this 3-piece set consists of two, high back armchairs with sponge-filled cushions for extra comfort, and a tempered glass tabletop for your drinks and food. With its premium PE rattan design, these are sturdy, weatherproof and easy to clean/maintain. A stylish addition to any backyard.

Best Choice Products Lounge Chair Recliners (Set of 2): was $129 now $99 at Amazon Lounge in your backyard, on your patio or poolside in ultimate comfort with this set of padded, weather-resistant reclining chairs. The chairs conform to your body while an adjustable headrest adds an extra level of comfort. They also feature a lightweight, folding design so you can bring them along with you to the beach, park or your next tailgate.

Best Choice Products Solar Patio Umbrella: was $119 now $99 at Amazon Whether you want to stay shaded all day, or you're hosting a spring fling, this 10 ft, solar patio umbrella is ideal. Designed with a 3-tired, vented top, this umbrella will protect you from the sun and wind, whilst providing enough air-flow. It’s easy to use, with a crank system for easy storage, and a push-button tilt to suit your needs. What’s more, the 24 solar-powered lights are pre-installed on the eight frame ribs, to illuminate your yard when the sun comes down.

YETI Hopper M12: was $275 now $220 at Amazon The YETI Hopper M12 isn't an average cooler box — it's a backpack. I reviewed the YETI Hopper M15 (which is the tote bag version of the M12) and awarded it 4 stars. Not only do YETI's cooler bags have a stylish aesthetic, they are also functional. The Hopper range has a magnetic opening which is very strong, and never opens accidentally. And the best part of all? The Hopper bags stay cold for 48 hours and are constructed from mold-resistant fabric.

Ninja FrostVault 45QT: was $299 now $236 at Amazon The 45QT version of the cooler can hold up to 68 cans and keeps them cool for 8 days. If you use ice, it'll fit 40 cans, which is still a considerable capacity. Like the other models, the wheels also mean you don't have to carry it, making it easy to maneuver even when full of ice-cold goodness.

Smart home

Amazon Smart Plug: was $24 now $12 at Amazon We all have electronic devices in our house that aren't smart. However, if they plug into the wall, they can get smart features thanks to this Amazon Smart Plug. It is currently listed for around 50% off, so it's a great deal to turn your old lamps and other basic devices into smart ones — all with Alexa support.

Amazon Blink Mini 2: was $39 now $19 at Amazon The Blink Mini 2 proves that good things come in small packages. This tiny but mighty camera works equally well inside or outside, rain or shine. Its color night vision and person detection features punch well above its weight class, delivering smart security without the premium price tag.

Amazon Echo Dot: was $49 now $31 at Amazon Amazon's Echo Dot is one of its most compact and budget-friendly smart speakers. This 36% discount will snag you the most recent version of this discreet speaker for just $31, with two color options to choose from.

Blink Video Doorbell: was $69 now $34 at Amazon The Blink Video Doorbell runs for two years on three AA batteries, which is honestly impressive. You get head-to-toe HD video, night vision, and two-way audio through the app. Setup takes minutes whether you wire it or go wireless. Works with Alexa and includes everything you need to start.

Amazon Echo Spot : was $79 now $44 at Amazon The Echo Spot brings something fresh to smart displays with its unique round screen. Perfect for bedside tables or kitchen counters, it delivers quick weather updates, time checks, and notifications without dominating your space. That circular design gives it personality while still packing all the Alexa smarts you'd expect.

Amazon Echo Show 5 : was $89 now $59 at Amazon Earning its place in our Home Editor's desk set-up, the Echo Show 5 finds that sweet spot between useful and unobtrusive on your nightstand or counter. Its 5-inch screen handles everything from morning weather checks to video calls with family. Note: It's been cheaper before, but this is still an excellent deal for this display.

Computing

Apple MacBook Air 13" (M4/256GB): was $999 now $849 at Amazon Apple's M4 chipset powers this MacBook Air. It upgrades the camera from 1080p to 12MP with Center Stage support. The M4 chipset also supports dual external monitors, even when you have the laptop's lid open. It packs a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's M4 CPU with a 10-core GPU, 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Air M4 review, we said the Editor's Choice laptop is irresistible thanks to its speedy performance, sharper camera and lower starting price.

Gigabyte G6 KF 16: was $999 now $849 at Amazon For under $1,000, you can pick up this solid all-around gaming laptop from Gigabyte. Not only does Nvidia’s entry level 40-series graphics card ensure this system supports ray tracing, the presence of an Intel Core i7- 13620H CPU with 16GB of DDR5 RAM should ensure the G6 will run many titles at a smooth 60 frames per second or above at the laptop’s native screen resolution of 1920 x 1200.

Dell XPS 13: was $1,299 now $1,099 at Dell Save big on this Snapdragon X Elite-powered laptop, which packs improved battery efficiency and top-tier AI processing. In addition to its X1E-80-100 CPU, this XPS 13 configuration is also equipped with 16GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage and a 13.4-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 120Hz display. In our Dell XPS 13 2024 review, we praised this laptop's amazing 19+ hours of battery life.

Travel

Packism 3-Pack Clear Toiletry Bags: was $13 now $9 at Amazon If you need an easy way to pack your skincare and makeup while you travel, this is the solution. Sturdier and more leakproof than Ziplock, these waterproof toiletry bags are the perfect packing companion (and peace of mind that your liquids won't leak all over your belongings while traveling).

Iniu 10,000 mAh Power Bank: was $24 now $15 at Amazon A bunch of us here at Tom's Guide, including myself, own this charger and love it. Sure, it tends to go on sale often and we recommend it each time because it's so light, portable, and convenient. It's an amazing buy if you find yourself running out of juice when you're out or just want peace of mind when traveling.

MZOO sleep mask: was $28 now $19 at Amazon The MZOO sleep mask is an Amazon best seller sporting over 73,500 perfect reviews from customers who give it the "night shifter seal of approval", and say it provides 100% darkness while the pressure it puts on the eyes is "just perfect". "Finally, a comfortable mask," another writes. With a generous 31% off in Amazon's limited time deal, you can save $6 on this sleep mask to see you through your summer flights with more $$$ to spend on snacks onboard. It'll be delivered for free and you're entitled to 30 day returns.

Matein Travel Laptop Backpack: was $39 now $21 at Amazon An ideal travel backpack when you want to bring your laptop on the go, this half-price bag comes in a huge array of color options, and has a USB charger so you can keep your phone powered while you're out and about. It's also made of water-resistant material.

Bagsmart Compression Packing Cubes: was $42 now $29 at Amazon You might recognize these packing cubes from TikTok. These compression travel cubes are kind of like how a vacuum sealer works. By adding an extra zipper around the outside, the cubes can be zipped up to help squash clothes and create more room in your suitcase. This 6-pack is backed by 8,800-plus positive reviews, which note the quality zippers and fabric, range of size options, and pack down.

Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable Luggage: was $479 now $240 at Amazon Having a reliable set of luggage is a must on your next trip. And whether you're checking a bag, bringing a carry-on or both, this set of expandable luggage will get the job done. It includes a spinner and carry-on and will be your trusty travel sidekicks. The luggage is extremely light, has a durable shell and the double spinner wheels allow you to roll the suitcase easily.

TVs

Hisense 55" U6QF Mini-LED TV: was $799 now $479 at Best Buy Hisense is setting a new bar for value with its U6QF Mini-LED TV, which drops Google TV in favor of Fire TV. You still get an awesome suite of features built on a 144Hz refresh rate with HDR10+ and Dolby Atmos support. As one of the cheapest options to get for gaming, the U6QF is a powerful display for PC gamers leveraging tons of brightness.

TCL 65" QM7K Mini-LED TV: was $1,499 now $999 at Amazon The TCL QM7K is a budget-friendly Mini-LED TV that is perfect for folks who want to upgrade to a truly impressive TV without breaking the bank. It features built-in Google TV with Chromecast, a slate of sought-after gaming features and a bright, colorful picture worthy of movie night.