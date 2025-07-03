5 best spy thriller movies to stream on Netflix

If you're in the mood for some juicy plot twists, suspense, and even deception, spy thrillers are hard to beat, and thankfully Netflix has plenty worth watching.

Whether you're after explosive action or clever undercover operations, the streaming service has quietly built a solid library of espionage-driven movies that go beyond the usual blockbusters.

Some spy movies lean into the adrenaline-fueled chaos of covert warfare, while others take a more grounded approach, focusing on the personal and moral cost of life in the shadows. What they all have in common is their ability to keep you guessing (and keep you watching).

To help narrow things down, we’ve rounded up five of the best Netflix movies that deliver on the spy thriller front.

‘Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation’

Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation (2015) | Official Trailer - Tom Cruise - YouTube Watch On

Netflix recently added the first five “Mission: Impossible” movies to its lineup, and while I’d love to recommend them all, I have to make space for other standout spy thrillers. That said, if I had to pick just one, I personally think “Rogue Nation” is the best of the bunch.

In this installment, Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his IMF team find themselves up against the Syndicate, a covert network of former agents who are orchestrating global attacks from the shadows. With the IMF shut down and his allies scattered, Hunt must go off the grid to stop a threat that’s always one step ahead.

The movie delivers everything you want from a spy thriller: globe-spanning missions, intense action scenes, and a gripping storyline filled with twists. “Rogue Nation” strikes the perfect balance between intense espionage and blockbuster entertainment, making it the most memorable entry in the early part of the series.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Stream it on Netflix

‘Hanna’

Hanna (2011) Movie Trailer HD - YouTube Watch On

Netflix added “Hanna” back in May, but unlike some of the bigger titles that dropped around the same time, it failed to make much of an impression. Overshadowed by flashier additions and popular franchises, it quietly slipped onto the platform without breaking into the top charts. Still, just because it didn’t trend doesn’t mean it’s not worth your time.

“Hanna” follows a teenage girl (Saoirse Ronan) raised in total isolation by her ex-CIA father. Trained from a young age to be a skilled assassin, she’s suddenly sent out into the world on a dangerous mission, triggering a relentless pursuit by government agents led by the chillingly composed Marissa Wiegler (Cate Blanchett). What unfolds is part action thriller, part fairy-tale nightmare, with kinetic fight scenes, surreal visuals, and an electrifying score by The Chemical Brothers.

It’s not your typical spy thriller, which might explain why it didn’t catch fire on Netflix. But if you’re looking for something bold, stylish, and emotionally layered, “Hanna” is a hidden gem that still holds up over a decade later.

Stream it on Netflix

‘Munich – The Edge of War’

Munich - The Edge of War | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

“Munich – The Edge of War” isn’t your typical spy thriller, but it’s a gripping slow-burn that delivers something a bit more grounded and thoughtful. It’s been on Netflix for some time now, and while it didn’t explode in popularity, it’s quietly one of the more compelling espionage dramas on the platform.

Set in 1938, the story follows two former Oxford classmates — one British (George MacKay), one German (Jannis Niewöhner) — who find themselves on opposite sides of a looming global crisis. As Adolf Hitler prepares to invade Czechoslovakia, a secret document revealing his true plans surfaces, and the two men must work together behind the scenes to stop an all-out war.

This is espionage through quiet conversations, coded messages, and the heavy tension of what’s at stake. Jeremy Irons also plays Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain with surprising nuance, reimagining the often-criticized leader as someone trying to buy time rather than simply appease.

Stream it on Netflix

‘Operation Mincemeat’

Operation Mincemeat | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

“Operation Mincemeat” is a clever and gripping WWII spy drama that’s been on Netflix since 2022, and has since been somewhat forgotten.

The story is based on a true British intelligence operation in 1943, where officers Ewen Montagu (Colin Firth) and Charles Cholmondeley (Matthew Macfadyen) hatch an audacious plan. They plant fake invasion documents on a dead body, hoping it will wash ashore in Spain and fool the Nazis about the Allies’ real invasion target. The movie follows their meticulous preparation of the corpse’s false identity, blending suspense with a touch of dark humor.

It’s less about high-speed chases and more about quiet tension and clever deception. The performances are solid, with Firth and Macfadyen bringing depth and heart to their roles. If you’re in the mood for a spy thriller that’s all about brains, subterfuge, and the stakes behind the scenes, “Operation Mincemeat” is a fascinating watch.

Stream it on Netflix

‘Wasp Network’

Wasp Network | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Another solid spy thriller to end this list is “Wasp Network.” While most spy movies center on the mission itself and its outcome, this one shifts the focus to the personal sacrifices and emotional fallout faced by the people behind the espionage.

“Wasp Network” follows René González (Édgar Ramírez), a Cuban pilot who defects to the United States and becomes part of a secret network of spies working to prevent attacks on Cuba. Meanwhile, his wife Olga (Penélope Cruz) stays in Havana, unaware of the dangerous double life he’s living.

Even though “Wasp Network” earned a “rotten” score on Rotten Tomatoes, there’s still plenty here to admire. At times, the movie doesn’t fully capitalize on all the impressive elements it brings to the table, but it still manages to land sharp, surprising moments that keep you engaged. Olivier Assayas guides the story with a confident hand, supported by a strong ensemble cast and sleek production design.

Stream it on Netflix