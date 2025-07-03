Walmart’s 4th of July sale rivals Prime Day with deals from $9— here’s everything I'd shop now

With 4th of July sales already here and Prime Day just a few days away, there's double the reason to start shopping this holiday weekend. And while Amazon has been stealing the spotlight when it comes to flashy discounts, it's worth noting that Walmart is stepping up to the plate with its own set of impressive savings.

One of the best Walmart 4th of July sales right now is Walmart Plus at 50% off. That means you'll pay just $49/year for all of the benefits of Walmart Plus like early access to Switch 2 restocks, free delivery, and fuel discounts.

Additionally, Walmart’s sale section is packed to the brim with sizzling 4th of July savings on pretty much everything you could want. For example, you can currently shop patio and garden deals from $9 at Walmart to refresh your outdoor space, or get grills and outdoor cooking accessories on sale from $12.

As Walmart's 4th of July sale goes head to head with Amazon Prime Day, keep scrolling to check out my favorite deals from the sale. I also recommend checking out our Walmart promo codes coverage. Plus, check out the early Prime Day deals that are at least 50% off.

Editor's Choice

Walmart Plus: was $98/year now $49/year @ Walmart

For returning/expired Walmart Plus members only, Walmart is taking 50% off its annual Walmart Plus membership. The sale comes right in time for 4th of July sales and ahead of Prime Day.

4th of July sale: deals from $9 @ Walmart

Independence Day is almost here — and if you're gearing up for celebration or barbecues to celebrate the holiday, Walmart has plenty of festive deals to help prepare you. From decor and fashion to coolers and grilling essentials, shop Walmart's 4th of July shop for everything you need.

Patio and garden event: up to 50% off @ Walmart

Walmart has launched a major savings event to help you refresh your garden. If you're looking to upgrade your garden, deck or patio for less, consider Walmart's outdoor living section your one-stop shop. The retail giant is currently offering unbeatable discounts of up to 50% on stylish and functional outdoor items, including string lights, fire pits, lounge chairs, garden beds and more.

Grills and accessories: deals from $12 @ Walmart

From Weber to Blackstone (and many notable brands in between), Walmart is having a huge sale on grills and outdoor cooking accessories with many deals under $100 mark. With barbecue season officially here, Walmart has tons of grill options to choose from — without breaking the bank!

Shark and Ninja appliances: up to 40% off @ Walmart

Walmart is offering up to 40% off select Shark and Ninja appliances. The sale includes air fryers, robot vacs, blow dryers, blenders and more. Prices start as low as $49 for Shark devices or $29 for Ninja appliances.

Smart TVs: deals from $88 @ Walmart

Walmart has a massive sale on smart TVs. The sale includes TVs from brands like TCL, Hisense, JVC, and Walmart's own Onn brand. After discount, prices start as low as $88. Keep in mind that there are a few 1080p sets included in the sale. I recommend sticking with 4K resolution as the price difference isn't all that great.

Deals under $50

Jlab Go Air Pop: was $29 now $19 at Walmart Wireless earbuds have come a long way, and now, you can get a solid-sounding pair of buds for under $25. While not all budget earbuds are up to par, the JLab Go Air Pop True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds are an ace pick. They got a 4-star rating in our Jlab Go Air Pop review for their satisfying sound, 7-hour battery life and IPX4 water resistance rating.

Roku LE HD Streaming Stick: was $24 now $19 at Walmart This Walmart-exclusive streaming device won't get you streaming TV shows and movies in 4K resolution but it won't break the bank either. Whether you need a stocking stuffer or a cheap way to upgrade a Full HD TV, this Roku device is a solid option.

Arlo Essential Outdoor HD Camera (2nd Gen): was $50 now $29 at Walmart Arlo’s Essential Outdoor HD camera is a wireless, Wi-Fi connected weather-resistant outdoor camera designed to be positioned wherever is convenient for you. It can withstand all manner of weather conditions to display 1080p full high definition and live streaming video. Although a paid plan is required for features like cloud storage, 24/7 support and people, package and vehicle detection, the camera itself features an integrated spotlight and siren, motion detection and notifications.

DAYBETTER Outdoor String Lights: was $59 now $30 at Walmart Light up your outdoor space at night with this set of string lights that are 100 feet long and include 50 bulbs. You'll want to spend all night under the stars with these lights that emit a soft white glow and will make a stylish statement hanging in your backyard or over your patio.

JBL Go 4: was $49 now $37 at Walmart Our JBL Go 4 review determined that this is the perfect portable Bluetooth speaker for those on a budget. Small enough to take traveling, it still packs enough performance to soundtrack small gatherings while bringing useful features like IP67 water and dust protection, and multi-point connectivity. It also comes in a variety of fun colors.

Autlaycil 9ft Outdoor Patio Umbrella: was $68 now $49 at Walmart This umbrella is the perfect addition to your backyard or patio. It provides optimal shade while adding some elegant style. The umbrella surface is UV-proof, waterproof and fade resistant so you can use it on both sunny and rainy days.

TV Deals

Onn. 32-inch HD Roku Smart TV: was $98 now $88 at Walmart I've got to recommend a TV when it's under $100, especially when it's 32-inch and comes from Walmart's very own Onn. range. It's a sturdy set with Roku Smart TV running the show, meaning you'll get access to a lot of streaming. So, if you're looking for a simple TV that'll let you watch your movies and shows in HD-quality, this one's at the breathtakingly cheap price of $88.

Samsung 85" Q70C QLED 4K TV: was $2,799 now $1,199 at Walmart The Q70C is a budget Samsung option that sports some awesome features despite a lower price tag. It uses 4K upscaling for impeccable picture quality and a motion Xcelerator feature for 4K 120Hz visuals and buttery smooth gameplay. With both Quantum Dot and HDR, the Q70C comes equipped with lifelike color and contrast ratios, as well, so darker scenes are easier to experience.

Patio Furniture Deals

Westintrends Folding Adirondack Chair: was $239 now $99 at Walmart Walmart is taking $140 off this folding Adirondack Chair, a durable piece of patio furniture that doesn't come cheap. But for just $99, this foldable, weather-proof design (it's constructed from high-density polyethylene lumber) is a steal. Reviewers rave these are easy to put together and are built to last for many summers to come. One buyer even notes it's "a very solid chair for the money!"

Tappio 3-Piece Patio Conversation Bistro Set Rattan Furniture: was $299 now $159 at Walmart This small outdoor conversation set is available for $190 off the regular price. Made of woven rattan, high-quality steel frames, and tempered glass table top, this adorable set will be the perfect spot to relax or enjoy a cocktail outdoors this spring. It also comes with seat cushions featuring an ergonomic design for extra comfort.

Best Choice 80qt Steel Rolling Cooler Cart: was $289 now $179 at Walmart Level up your outdoor events with an all-in-one cooler cart! Perfect for entertaining, its huge capacity can hold up to 50 bottles, 70 cans or all your favorite food and snacks. It also has four sturdy wheels that allow you to easily move the cooler or even take it on the go.

LAUSAINT HOME Outdoor Conversation Set: was $400 now $211 at Walmart Kick back in style and comfort with this outdoor wicker set that will match any theme or decor. Perfect for cozy spring nights by the fire pit, this set of rocking chairs feature a comfortable high-back design and plush cushions. The set also comes with a 2-tier coffee table. It will make a lovely addition to your porch or patio.

Apple Deals

Apple 11" iPad (Wi-Fi/128GB): was $349 now $299 at Walmart The 2025 iPad features a larger 11-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, A16 CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity and Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) support. The base model features 128GB of storage, which double the capacity of its predecessor. It's available in 128GB, 256GB and 512GB capacities.

Apple Watch 10: was $399 now $329 at Walmart The Apple Watch 10 boasts a thinner and lighter design, faster charging and a new sleep apnea detection feature. Some other new key features include 30% more screen area, rounded corners and a first-ever wide angle OLED display. The device also features advanced health insights, including the ability to take an ECG anytime.

Apple MacBook Air (M1/256GB): was $699 now $649 at Walmart It's no longer Apple's flagship, but the MacBook Air M1 offers good performance and value. The M1 CPU never stuttered in our tests and also helped it reach over 14 hours of battery life. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Air M1 review, we said it offers amazing endurance and very good speed.

Audio Deals

Sony SRS-XE200 Bluetooth Speaker: was $129 now $68 at Walmart The SRS-XE200 is an IP67 certified Bluetooth speaker that's waterproof, dustproof, and shockproof. It offers up to 16 hours of battery life and includes a built-in strap that makes it easy to take on the go. There's also a buit-in mic with echo cancelling technology.

Beats Pill: was $149 now $129 at Walmart The Beats Pill is a redesigned version of the company's first (and most popular) Bluetooth speaker, now with improved sound, 24-hour battery life, USB-C charging, access to Apple's Find My network and compatibility with Android and iPhone. Plus, it's IP67-rated for water resistance, so you won't get caught short in the rain.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was $249 now $199 at Walmart The AirPods Pro 2 pack Apple's new H2 chip to provide 2x more noice cancellation than their predecessors. They also offer Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive audio experience. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said they take everything we loved about the original AirPods Pro to the next level. This newer model includes a USB-C charging case.

SteelSeries Alias Pro XLR microphone: was $329 now $250 at Walmart Streaming mics don't come much better than this. We were blown away by the Alias Pro's range of recording features and its sheer audio quality. The SteelSeries Alias Pro XLR is a professional-quality gaming streaming microphone with amazing Sonar companion software designed specifically for gamers. The app launches a virtual mixing desk and unlocks a whole word of intuitive settings and features, which elevate this mic to the next level.

Appliance Deals

Keurig K-Iced Essentials: was $79 now $59 at Walmart This coffee maker is certainly worth the investment, especially if you’re a fan of iced coffee. It can brew hot or iced coffee in three cup sizes, including 10, 8 and 6-oz. It includes a 36-oz water reservoir as well as an iced tumbler.

Shark Air Purifier w/ Nanoseal HEPA: was $189 now $129 at Walmart Get rid of the tiniest of unwanted particles and air contaminants with the Shark Clean Sense Air Purifier. Its anti-allergen HEPA filter is designed to tackle everything form smog and toxins to dust and dander, giving you healthier, purified indoor air quality.

Ninja Creami: was $199 now $169 at Walmart The Ninja Creami has been making waves (scoops?) in the home cook world. We gave it 4 stars in our Ninja Creami review. We loved how easy it was to make delicious homemade ice cream. There's a huge range of recipe styles available, such as milkshake, froyo, and even gelato! And as if it couldn't get any better — the Creami is also easy to clean.

Shark Matrix Robot Vacuum: was $299 now $176 at Walmart Leave your spring cleaning to your digital assistant. The Shark Matrix Robot Vacuum features precision home mapping, powerful suction that makes it great for households with pets, and hands-free cleaning thanks to its Alexa/Google Assistant support.