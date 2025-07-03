Netflix is losing an original crime drama series with 100% on Rotten Tomatoes next week — now’s the time to binge-watch

Netflix has confirmed that it’s removing “The Twelve” (original title: “De Twaalf”) on July 9, so if you’ve never seen this haunting Belgian crime drama, now is the perfect time to stream all 10 episodes before it vanishes from the platform.

This Belgian series first aired on the network Eén in November 2019 and later caught the attention of global audiences when Netflix picked up the international streaming rights. It landed on the platform in July 2020 under the “Netflix original” banner, though Netflix didn’t produce the show itself.

The story centers on the trial of a school principal accused of two separate murders, but the real brilliance lies in the twelve jurors. Each episode digs into their personal lives, traumas, and secrets, peeling back the layers to reveal how private struggles quietly shape public judgment.

It’s also important not to confuse this original series with the 2022 Australian remake starring Sam Neill, which adapted the same premise but with a different tone and setting. The Belgian version remains the more grounded and emotionally layered of the two.

If you’re a fan of character-driven dramas that leave you questioning what justice really looks like, “The Twelve” is well worth your time. Here’s everything to know before adding it to your Netflix watchlist.

What is ‘The Twelve’ about?

“The Twelve” follows the trial of Frie Palmers (Maaike Cafmeyer), a respected school principal accused of two separate murders — her best friend almost twenty years ago, and her young daughter more recently.

The case draws twelve jurors who must decide her fate, but the series is just as interested in them as it is in the crime itself. While courtroom proceedings take center stage, the story branches into each juror’s personal life, revealing fractured families, strained relationships, and long-buried secrets over 10 episodes.

Testimony and evidence steadily reshape how each juror views the trial. Their decisions are shaped not only by what they hear in court but by the quiet chaos unfolding in their own lives. The show moves between legal drama and intimate character study, building toward a verdict influenced by far more than just the facts.

Now’s your last chance to stream ‘The Twelve’ on Netflix

“The Twelve” offers a unique perspective on the criminal justice system by focusing on the lives of the jurors themselves. As the trial unfolds, viewers gain insight into how each juror’s personal experiences and prejudices influence their interpretation of the evidence against Frie and their ultimate judgment of her guilt or innocence.

Creators Sanne Nuyens and Bert Van Dael present a complex, layered narrative here. The two murders Frie faces trial for are separated by 16 years and appear unrelated at first, with Frie seemingly innocent in both cases. However, the jury must weigh evidence spanning these two crimes amid Frie’s troubled past.

Exploring the jurors’ personal lives proves just as compelling. The series focuses on the events and experiences that shaped their perspectives on the case, despite their promises to remain unbiased.

Bias exists within everyone’s worldview, no matter how hard they try to stay neutral, and witnessing how it influences their interpretation of the evidence makes for a captivating aspect of the story.

If you’re not a fan of slow-burn dramas, “The Twelve” might not be for you, since the story takes place over 10 episodes and the most gripping moments don’t really arrive until the final few installments. It’s designed to keep you hooked all the way through.

That said, this crime drama can still make for an engaging binge-watch. It earned a perfect 100% on Rotten Tomatoes (though that’s based on just five reviews), while audiences gave it a 68% rating. Even though it’s lower, that score still qualifies the series as “fresh.”

Hannah Brown from Jerusalem Post said: “The Twelve passed my ultimate streaming test: More than 15 minutes passed before I checked the time. If I get completely absorbed in a drama for more than 10 minutes, that's a very good sign.” Meanwhile, Decider’s Joel Keller stated: “Good performances and a layered, unique approach elevates The Twelve above most court dramas.”

While “The Twelve” may not be packed with constant twists or headline-grabbing stars, it still stands out for its unique approach to courtroom storytelling. With all 10 episodes set to leave Netflix U.S. on July 9, now is the perfect time to delve in before it disappears.

Stream “The Twelve” on Netflix now or see what’s new on the streamer in July 2025.