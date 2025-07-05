Paramount Plus just added this iconic Christian Bale movie ahead of its 15th anniversary

"The Fighter" just hit Paramount Plus this month ahead of its 15th anniversary, and it's definitely one of the movies from the new shows and movies on Paramount Plus this month that you have to watch.

If you've never seen this movie before, that's understandable. It was nominated several times at the 83rd Academy Awards, but since then, it's not one of those movies you constantly find on TV or hear cinephiles bringing up time and time again.

Plus, like many awards-bait movies, it didn't bring in a ton of money at the box office, falling just shy of $130 million.

But I got a chance to watch it earlier this year at the Atlanta Film Festival and I can safely say it's a movie everyone should watch at least once.

There are two reasons for this. First, the final boxing match is incredible, and maybe the best boxing match I've ever seen in a movie.

Second, Christian Bale's performance is simply incredible. He steals the movie from Mark Wahlberg, and it's no surprise this won him an Oscar.

So if you've never seen this David O. Russell sports drama before, now's your chance. Here's why "The Fighter" is a must-watch now that it's available to stream on Paramount Plus.

What is 'The Fighter' about?

"The Fighter" stars Mark Wahlberg as Micky Ward, a boxer from Lowell, Massachusetts.

Micky is what you'd call a "stepping stone" boxer. He's the guy you beat to take your career to the next level and get better fights.

He's managed by his mother, Alice (Melissa Leo), and trained by his brother Dicky (Christian Bale), a former boxer who is still living off the fame of going a full 10 rounds with legendary boxer Sugar Ray Leonard.

Their dynamic is toxic. Alice arranges bad fights for Micky and Dicky is a crack addict who can't be relied on. As Micky develops a new relationship with local bartender Charlene (Amy Adams), he realizes he needs to move his family out of his professional life if he wants a shot at being more than a stepping stone.

Bale steals the show from Wahlberg in 'The Fighter'

"The Fighter" is incredibly well made, really good movie. And for the most part, it's just that — really good.

But there are two places in which this movie achieves greatness, and chief among them is Bale's performance as Micky's drug addict half-brother.

Many of the characters in this movie don't connect with you. You weirdly don't find yourself rooting for Wahlberg's Micky until the final boxing match, which, as I already mentioned, is a technical marvel and probably the best boxing match in any movie, ever.

But Dicky's story is incredibly compelling, and Bale knocks it out of the park. He completely embodies the erratic, delusional washed-up boxer throughout the movie in a way that can only be described as transformative.

Dicky too, goes on a transformation of his own, and watching Bale first transform himself into the initial iteration of Dicky that we meet at the start of the movie, and then continue to change his performance as the character develops, is simply a masterclass in acting.

So while much of this movie is good, yet forgettable, Bale's performance and the final fight will stick with you long after you watch it.

