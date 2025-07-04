It's not 'Squid Game,' but this Netflix thriller movie with a familiar face might hit the same nerve — watch the new trailer now

I think a lot of Netflix viewers are probably missing “Squid Game” right now. After the third and final season (which happened to be its boldest and most emotional chapter yet), there’s a definite void. While I’m glad one of Netflix’s biggest shows ended with a bang and didn’t overstay its welcome, I can’t help but feel a little sad that it’s over.

But there might be something to fill that gap. Netflix is constantly pumping out original content, but there’s one upcoming release that’s quickly become my most anticipated movie of the summer. After catching a first look last month, I was hooked, and now there’s a brand-new trailer.

The movie is “Wall to Wall,” a psychological thriller starring one of “Squid Game”’s most beloved actors, and it's hitting the streaming service on July 18.

Wall to Wall | Official Trailer | Netflix [ENG SUB] - YouTube Watch On

Kang Ha-neul, who played Dae-hoe in “Squid Game” seasons 2 and 3, now takes center stage in a new original movie from Netflix. He portrays a man who “finally saves up enough to buy an apartment, only to have it turn into a nightmare with financial ruin and mysterious noises from neighboring floors.”

In the movie, Kang’s character Woo-sung is stuck in a cramped apartment, surrounded by strangers he calls neighbors, hearing strange noises through thin walls, and trapped in the same dull routine every day. He’s alone, but close enough to others to feel constantly on edge. It’s the kind of setting where paranoia creeps in without you even realizing it.

“Wall to Wall” doesn’t share much with “Squid Game” in story or style, but it could still satisfy fans because Kang, who quickly became a standout in the series, takes the lead. His performance was one of the most memorable, and with his talent front and center here, it’s easy to see why this might fill that void (for me, anyway).

‘Wall to Wall’ shot straight to the top of my must-watch list

(Image credit: Netflix)

Considering “Squid Game” season 3 quite literally took my soul, I’m hoping “Wall to Wall” will at least deliver a solid thriller fix. Kang might not be as recognizable as Lee Jung-jae, but he still deserves just as much attention for his talent.

After the success of the acclaimed drama “When the Camellia Blooms” and the hit series “Tastefully Yours,” Kang has earned a solid reputation for bringing plenty of charm and emotional weight to every role. With that track record, I’m confident he’ll bring something great to this upcoming thriller.

Plus, anyone who has seen “Squid Game” will know that his character starts off as a boastful former Marine with a tough exterior. But as the games progress, his vulnerabilities and inner conflicts surface, and he showed some serious acting chops while exploring this side of his character.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The premise also has me seriously intrigued. The movie’s original Korean title translates to “84 Square Meters,” which is the standard size of many apartments in South Korea. It reflects how tight, competitive, and stressful the country’s housing situation really is. There’s barely any privacy, and peace of mind is even harder to come by.

This makes for a tense and claustrophobic backdrop, where the characters are trapped not just by physical walls, but by the pressures and anxieties of their environment. A setup like this is perfect for a thriller that explores how isolation and close quarters can slowly wear down a person’s sanity.

Directed by Kim Tae-joon, known for his acclaimed thriller “Unlocked” (which, funnily enough, also stars another “Squid Game” alum Yim Si-wan), “Wall to Wall” marks his return to the genre. The movie also stars Yeom Hye-ran as Eun-hwa, the apartment's resident representative, and Seo Hyun-woo as Jin-ho, an upstairs neighbor.

Where will I be on July 18? Streaming “Wall to Wall” on Netflix, of course. In the meantime though, check out what's new on Netflix this month.