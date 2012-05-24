10 Ways to Get More Out of YouTube

Learn the keyboard shortcuts

The problem with YouTube's keyboard shortcuts is that they only work after you've clicked on the video player itself. Still, the numerous keyboard shortcuts are still useful; at the very least they limit the amount of mouse pointing you'll have to do. Check out a comprehensive list of YouTube keyboard shortcuts here. For quick reference: Spacebar plays or pauses the video, left/right is rewind or forward, and F activates full screen mode, and Escape disables it. Up/down controls the volume, M toggles mute, and 0 to 9 quickly skips to every tenth of the video.