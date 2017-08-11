The Best Twitch Streams to Watch Right Now

Binge wisely

Who needs TV? Twitch is host to a ton of great broadcasts that you can watch for free, from massive pro gaming competitions to awesome original shows.

This weekend's highlights include the grand finale of Valve's $24 million Dota 2 tournament, as well as some exciting competitions for big games like Injustice 2 and Heroes of the Storm. Whether you're relaxing at home on your Xbox One or are watching on-the-go on your smartphone, here are the best Twitch streams to binge on right now.

Looking to get the most out of your Twitch viewing experience? Check out our Twitch tips!

Image Credit: Leonel Calara/Shutterstock