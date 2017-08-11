The Best Twitch Streams to Watch Right Now
Binge wisely
Who needs TV? Twitch is host to a ton of great broadcasts that you can watch for free, from massive pro gaming competitions to awesome original shows.
This weekend's highlights include the grand finale of Valve's $24 million Dota 2 tournament, as well as some exciting competitions for big games like Injustice 2 and Heroes of the Storm. Whether you're relaxing at home on your Xbox One or are watching on-the-go on your smartphone, here are the best Twitch streams to binge on right now.
Looking to get the most out of your Twitch viewing experience? Check out our Twitch tips!
The International
Valve's $24 million Dota 2 championship continues to roll on, with only a few teams left to fight for the top prize in the wildly popular MOBA game. Finals day kicks off on August 12 at 12:30 pm ET, so be sure to stay glued to the Dota 2 Twitch channel to see which team cements their place in history.
Injustice 2 Pro Series
The Injustice 2 Pro Series heads to Summer Jam in Philadelphia, PA, where some of the best players in the world will battle it out as their favorite DC heroes and villains. With notable names like Dominque "SonicFox" McLean and Ryan "Dragon" Walker battling to cement their spot in the finals next month, this is not an event that competitive Injustice fans will want to miss. The super-powered beatdowns start on August 12 at 1pm ET over at NetherRealm.
Twitch Weekly
Twitch Weekly is your chance to get the latest updates on new Twitch features and streamers straight from the source. Join hosts DJWheat, Anna Prosser and Atrioc (as well as some special guests) on the official Twitch channel as they highlight some of the coolest things happening on Twitch before you kick off your weekend every Friday at 4pm ET.
Overwatch World Cup
There's a good chance you've played Overwatch, but seeing pro gamers throw down in Blizzard's vibrant team shooter is a whole other experience. The Overwatch World Cup heads to Burbank this weekend for three straight days of international competition, which will surely show off some of the many explosive ways that the game's diverse heroes play off one another. You can cheer on your home country starting August 11 at 1pm ET on the Overwatch Twitch channel.
Super Smash Con
Super Smash Con is a celebration of all things Super Smash Bros., as players from all over the globe duke it out in every installment of Nintendo's beloved brawler -- from the N64 original to the new Wii U version. If you can't get enough of seeing Mario and friends beat the snot out of each other, you can tune in to VGBootCamp starting August 11 at 1pm ET.
Heroes of the Storm Global Championship
Need a break from Dota? You can check out Blizzard's brand of battle arena action during the Heroes of the Storm Eastern Clash, where some of the best teams in the globe will duke it out as iconic characters from Warcraft, Diablo, Overwatch and more. The first place prize? A nice $30,000 check. The action runs all weekend on the official Heroes channel, with finals day starting on August 13 at 3:15am ET.
