DishAir TV Is Cord-Cutters' Dream Come True

Between streaming services and local over-the-air (OTA) content, there’s plenty of stuff to watch, even if you don’t feel like dishing out the money for a cable or satellite subscription. The problem is accessing everything from the same source, especially if you’ve got a 4K TV.

The Dish AirTV player aims to solve that problem by offering both streaming channels (including 4K fare) and OTA compatibility.

Why You Should Care

What really sets the AirTV apart from its competitors is its ability to integrate OTA content. With the aid of a $40 AirTV Adapter and an HD antenna (neither of which comes with the AirTV box), users can access local channels and streaming services through the exact same box. This ought to cut down on the amount of input-switching and remotes the average user has to employ.

Pricing and Availability

Dish is currently selling the AirTV on its website for $100, which, as dedicated 4K streaming devices go, is about dead center between the Chromecast Ultra ($70) and the Roku Ultra ($130).

Design and Specs

The device is extremely straightforward in both design and execution. AirTV is a small white-and-blue box that connects to your TV via HDMI. A somewhat convoluted remote controls it, but Dish points out that users can also program the remote to control their TVs and audio accessories.

Content

Like the Google Nexus Player or the Nvidia SHIELD TV, the AirTV runs on the Android TV operating system. As such, it offers a variety of streaming services, including Netflix, YouTube, Hulu and Sling TV. In fact, since Sling TV is also a Dish property, users who purchase the AirTV will receive $50 in Sling credit.

Outlook

While the AirTV doesn’t provide anything that a decent streaming box and an HD antenna can already provide separately, it’s one of the first major streaming boxes to try to combine the two. Tom’s Guide will have a more comprehensive review available soon.